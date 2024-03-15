Saved Articles

Hero Pleasure Plus VX

86,357*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Pleasure Plus Key Specs
Engine110.9 cc
Power8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Speed75 kmph
Pleasure Plus VX Latest Updates

Pleasure Plus falls under Commuter Bikes,Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of Pleasure Plus VX in Delhi is Rs. 86,357. The fuel capacity of VX is 4.8 L

  • Fuel Capacity: 4.8 L
  • Length: 1769 mm
  • Max Power: 8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
    Hero Pleasure Plus VX Price

    VX
    ₹ 86,357*On-Road Price
    110.9 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    74,288
    RTO
    5,943
    Insurance
    6,126
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    86,357
    EMI@1,856/mo
    Hero Pleasure Plus VX Specifications and Features

    Fuel Capacity
    4.8 L
    Ground Clearance
    155 mm
    Length
    1769 mm
    Wheelbase
    1238 mm
    Height
    1161 mm
    Additional Storage
    Yes
    Kerb Weight
    104 kg
    Width
    704 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Cast Wheel
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Max Speed
    75 kmph
    Max Power
    8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
    Max Torque
    8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    110.9 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Clutch
    Dry Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    50 mm
    Rear Suspension
    Swing Arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Dampers
    Front Suspension
    Bottom Link with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Xense, Glove Box - Standard, Mobile Charging Port - Standard
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12V / 4Ah
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogenbo
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    EMI1,671 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    77,721
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    77,721
    Interest Amount
    22,511
    Payable Amount
    1,00,232

    Hero Pleasure Plus other Variants

    LX
    ₹ 82,557*On-Road Price
    110.9 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    70,838
    RTO
    5,667
    Insurance
    6,052
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    82,557
    XTEC ZX
    ₹ 90,597*On-Road Price
    110.9 cc
    XTEC Sports
    ₹ 88,389*On-Road Price
    110.9 cc
    XTEC Connected
    ₹ 95,663*On-Road Price
    110.9 cc
