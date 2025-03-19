In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 77,557
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS