Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant launched, priced at 79,738

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new sportier variant of the Pleasure Plus scooter in the country. The new Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports is priced at ₹79,738 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is positioned between the Xtec Standard and Xtec Connected variants. The new Sports variant brings a new paint scheme and body graphics, bringing a refreshed look to the popular scooter.

The new Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports is positioned between the Xtec Standard and Xtec Connected variants, and gets a new colour scheme with vibrant

The new Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports gets a notably different paint scheme, which is its biggest highlight. The scooter now gets the Abrax Orange Blue colour scheme with blue as the base colour and orange highlights. There are “18" stickers on the front apron, fender, and side panels, while the wheels get orange pinstripes. The sporty version also gets body-coloured grab rails and rearview mirrors over the standard model.

Also Read : Hero files patent for new scooter. Is it an EV or ICE-powered?

The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports gets the Abrax Orange Blue colour scheme with sporty graphics

There are no mechanical changes to the Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports. The scooter continues to draw power from the 110.9 cc single-cylinder engine that develops 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. The Pleasure Plus is light at 106 kg (kerb) and has a fuel tank capacity of 4.8 litres.

Other components include telescopic front forks and a single shock at the rear. The scooter rides on 10-inch wheels at either end with drum brakes with combi braking for stopping power. The scooter comes with an LCD instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts, a projector LED headlamp and more. The new Sports variant is about ₹3,000 cheaper than the top-spec Xtec Connected variant. The scooter takes on the Honda Activa 6G, TVS Jupiter, and the like in the segment.

First Published Date: