Mahindra XUV 3XO to get these segment-leading features

Published Apr 22, 2024

Mahindra will launch the XUV 3XO SUV by the end of this month

Mahindra has shared fresh teasers that confirm it will get a panoramic sunroof

Mahindra says it is going to be the biggest sunroof on offer in the sub-compact SUV segment

The XUV 3XO will also get the AdrenoX interface for connected car technology

Mahindra XUV 3XO will be a five-seater SUV which is seen as the new version of the XUV300

The SUV will also come with several design changes compared to the XUV300 SUV

Mahindra has also revealed that the XUV 3XO will come with Harman sound systems

Under the hood, the XUV 3XO is likely to get three engine options, including a 1.5-litre diesel unit

When launched, the XXUV 3XO will take on the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza among others
