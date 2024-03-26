HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Hero Files Patent For New Scooter. Is It An Ev Or Ice Powered?

Hero files patent for new scooter. Is it an EV or ICE-powered?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2024, 12:11 PM
  • The new scooter looks family-oriented and quite practical.
Hero's new scooter could be aimed towards practicality.
Hero's new scooter could be aimed towards practicality.

Hero MotoCorp has filed for a new design patent for a scooter. The new scooter appears to be one of the larger ones as it seems like it is designed for practicality. So, it would be aimed to be a family scooter that everyone can ride and can do day-to-day tasks quite well. As of now, it is not known whether the new scooter will be powered by an electric powertrain or there will be a petrol engine on duty.

Having said that, a design patent does not confirm whether the brand will launch the vehicle in the market or not. One important thing to note is that Hero recently discontinued the Maestro silently. So, there is a possibility that the new scooter might be a replacement for the Maestro.

Apart from this, there is also a possibility that the new scooter will be powered by an electric powertrain which means that it will be launched under the Vida sub-brand. So, the electric motor and battery pack could be shared with Vida or in fact even Ather, considering that Hero MotoCorp has a stake in Ather Energy.

Ather Energy is already working on a new family electric scooter which is called Rizta and will be unveiled on 6th April. The Rizta is the brand's first electric scooter that is aimed towards practicality.

The design of Hero's new electric scooter seems like it is derived from the Xtreme 160R so it is quite sharp looking. The turn indicators are placed on the handlebar. The seat is quite large and it is a single-piece unit with a chunky grab rail for the pillion. There is also a hook that can be seen in the design patent image and a pillion side step is also present.

Also Read : Ather reintroduces its exchange programme for select customers. Check details

It seems like the new scooter will be affordable because it has a more traditional suspension setup and drum brakes in the front and rear. So, there would be a combi-braking system on offer.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2024, 11:53 AM IST
