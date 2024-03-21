Ather reintroduces its exchange programme for select customers. Check details

Ather Energy has launched a new exchange programme for current scooter owners looking to upgrade to the 450X or the 450 Apex. This program is exclusively available in Bengaluru for select customers who registered for the Ather Upgrade programme in January 2023. The programme is currently in a pilot phase.

The new exchange programme is for current scooter owners looking to upgrade to the 450X or the 450 Apex and is exclusively available in Bengaluru for

The Ather Upgrade programme is valid until 31st March. Owners of Ather 450 Gen 1 and Gen 1.5 who are upgrading to the 450X must complete their purchase, invoicing, and registration by 31st March 2024, while those opting for the 450 Apex have until 30th April. The entire process, including the handover of the old scooter, should be completed on the same day.

To participate, owners must bring their scooter to the Ather Space Experience Center in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. Trained personnel will assess the scooter's condition and check for any pending traffic violations or fines. Ather Energy will make the final decision on eligibility based on these checks.

Even customers who purchased a pre-owned Ather 450 can take advantage of the Ather Upgrade program if they signed up in January of the previous year. For scooters older than 36 months, the prices for the new Ather 450 models are approximately Rs. 1.10 lakh for the Apex 450, Rs. 90,000 for the 450X 3.7kWh with the Pro Pack, and Rs. 80,000 for the 450X 2.9kWh with the Pro Pack. The return rates for scooters less than 36 months old have not been disclosed.

Also Read : Ather Rizta teaser shows LED headlamp, TFT screen; completes water wading test

Ather is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated Rizta e-scooter on April 6, 2024, during Ather Community Day 2024. This launch will mark the company's entry into the family scooter segment. Recent spy shots of the Rizta undergoing water wading tests reveal its more rounded styling and a new bar-type LED headlamp at the bottom of the apron.

The water wading test demonstrates the Rizta's ability to navigate flooded areas without water entering critical components. The test mule also showcases features like a telescopic front fork, a wide front tire, and wider rear view mirrors.

A previous teaser showed the Rizta's battery undergoing a 40-ft. drop test, highlighting its durability. The Rizta is expected to offer several segment-first features, although further details have not yet been revealed by the manufacturer.

First Published Date: