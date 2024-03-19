HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Rizta Teaser Shows Led Headlamp, Tft Screen; Completes Water Wading Test

Ather Rizta teaser shows LED headlamp, TFT screen; completes water wading test

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Mar 2024, 20:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The latest video shows the upcoming e-scooter completing the water wading test. It also for the first time we see the Ather Rizta in action.
Ather Rizta teaser water wading test
The latest teaser shows the upcoming Ather Rizta completing the 400 mm water wading test ahead of launch
Ather Rizta teaser water wading test
The latest teaser shows the upcoming Ather Rizta completing the 400 mm water wading test ahead of launch

The Ather Rizta electric scooter is all set to be launched on April 6, 2024, and the two-wheeler maker has dropped a new teaser revealing more details about the offering. The latest video shows the upcoming e-scooter completing the water wading test. It also for the first time we see the Rizta in action. The Rizta is a family electric scooter and will be sold alongside the sporty 450 series in the brand’s lineup.

The new teaser gives a clear view of the front design of the Ather Rizta. The e-scooter shows a more rounded styling, as well as its new bar-type, LED headlamp placed at the bottom of the apron, which reminds us of the TVS iQube. The large body shell and seat are evident. The water wading test demonstrates the vehicle’s ability to ride through flooded areas without the water penetrating critical components.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Rizta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
View Details
Kinetic Green Flex (HT Auto photo)
Kinetic Green Flex
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon4.56 kWh Range Icon100 km
₹ 1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Ae-3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon100 Km
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
View Details
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
BatteryCapacity Icon4 kWh Range Icon195 km
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Ather Rizta family electric scooter's battery pack teased in new video

Despite being fully camouflaged, the Ather Rizta test mule gives away the telescopic front fork and a wide front tyre, while the rearview mirrors are visibly wider too. The TFT screen has been blurred in the teaser video but confirms its presence on the e-scooter. It should come with all the features from the 450X as well as the latest OTA update.

A previous teaser also showed the Rizta’s battery undergoing a 40-ft. drop test, demonstrating its endurance. Expect the Rizta to also come with a host of segment-first features although the manufacturer is yet to reveal more details. The brand has a host of announcements planned for April 6 at the Ather Community Day 2024, make sure to watch this space for all the action.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2024, 20:45 PM IST
TAGS: TVS

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.