Ather Energy 450X Key Specs
- Speed90 kmph
- Range126 - 161 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.9 - 3.7 kWh
- Motor Power6.4 kW
Ride into August with savings upto ₹20,000
The Ather 450X stands as a benchmark in the premium electric two-wheeler market, offering an ideal blend of aggressive styling, dynamic performance, and cutting-edge software updates. Engineered for urban commuters and performance enthusiasts alike, this high-speed electric scooter combines sharp agility with smart connectivity features.
Whether you are looking for details on battery variants, charging duration, real-world certified range, or pricing, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the Ather 450X.
The Ather 450X is available in multiple trim levels based on battery capacity (2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh) as well as the optional Pro Pack software upgrade.
Ex-showroom prices for the Ather 450X start at ₹1.55 Lakhs for the entry 2.9 kWh variant and go up to ₹1.90 Lakhs for the flagship 3.7 kWh Pro Pack variant.
|Variant
|Top Speed
|Certified Range
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Ather 450X 2.9 kWh
|90 kmph
|126 km
|₹1.55 Lakhs
|Ather 450X 2.9 kWh Overtone
|90 kmph
|126 km
|₹1.56 Lakhs
|Ather 450X 3.7 kWh
|90 kmph
|161 km
|₹1.65 Lakhs
|Ather 450X 3.7 kWh Overtone
|90 kmph
|161 km
|₹1.66 Lakhs
|Ather 450X 2.9 kWh Pro Pack
|90 kmph
|126 km
|₹1.78 Lakhs
|Ather 450X 3.7 kWh Pro Pack
|90 kmph
|161 km
|₹1.90 Lakhs
(Note: Final prices may vary across cities depending on local RTO fees, insurance costs, and state subsidies.)
The Ather 450X offers two distinct Lithium-ion battery options designed to suit daily commute patterns and longer city rides.
Built around a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) paired with a durable belt drive mechanism, the 450X delivers quick throttle response and smooth power delivery.
The precision-engineered hybrid frame provides exceptional balance and handling, making weaving through traffic effortless.
Equipped with an interactive 7-inch TFT Touchscreen display and powered by an onboard Android-based OS, the Ather 450X provides a highly connected ride experience.
The Ather 450X is available in up to seven distinct single-tone and dual-tone paint options:
In the premium urban electric scooter segment, the Ather 450X competes directly against several leading options:
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Ather Energy 450X
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|6400 W
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|450XVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|450XVSChetak
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|52 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|190 km
|4 Hours
|8.5 kW
|450XVSOneS Gen 2
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|-
|-
|-
|159 km
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|4.3 kW
|450XVSRizta
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|450XVS450S
Ather Energy 450X is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the scooter for its sporty handling and performance, though comfort issues persist for passengers. Software quirks are minor, but storage and spare part costs need attention.
|Max Power
|6400 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.9-3.7 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|126-161 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
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