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ATHER ENERGY 450X

₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
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The Ather 450X stands as a benchmark in the premium electric two-wheeler market, offering an ideal blend of aggressive styling, dynamic performance, and cutting-edge software updates. Engineered for urban commuters and performance enthusiasts alike, this high-speed electric scooter combines sharp agility with smart connectivity features.

Whether you are looking for details on battery variants, charging duration, real-world certified range, or pricing, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the Ather 450X.

Ather 450X Price List and Variants

The Ather 450X is available in multiple trim levels based on battery capacity (2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh) as well as the optional Pro Pack software upgrade.

Ex-showroom prices for the Ather 450X start at 1.55 Lakhs for the entry 2.9 kWh variant and go up to 1.90 Lakhs for the flagship 3.7 kWh Pro Pack variant.

VariantTop SpeedCertified RangeEx-Showroom Price
Ather 450X 2.9 kWh90 kmph126 km 1.55 Lakhs
Ather 450X 2.9 kWh Overtone90 kmph126 km 1.56 Lakhs
Ather 450X 3.7 kWh90 kmph161 km 1.65 Lakhs
Ather 450X 3.7 kWh Overtone90 kmph161 km 1.66 Lakhs
Ather 450X 2.9 kWh Pro Pack90 kmph126 km 1.78 Lakhs
Ather 450X 3.7 kWh Pro Pack90 kmph161 km 1.90 Lakhs

(Note: Final prices may vary across cities depending on local RTO fees, insurance costs, and state subsidies.)

Battery, Range, and Charging Time

The Ather 450X offers two distinct Lithium-ion battery options designed to suit daily commute patterns and longer city rides.

  • Battery Options: 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh (Lithium-ion)
  • Certified Range:
  • 2.9 kWh Models: Up to 126 km per charge
  • 3.7 kWh Models: Up to 161 km per charge
  • Charging Time:
  • 0 to 80% in approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes for standard home charging.
  • Fast-charging capabilities via the nationwide Ather Grid network.
  • Battery Protection & IP Rating: Features an IP67 water and dust resistance rating on the battery pack with IPX7 waterproofing.
  • Warranty Support: Standard warranty coverage of 5 Years or 60,000 km for the battery pack.

Electric Motor, Performance, and Riding Modes

Built around a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) paired with a durable belt drive mechanism, the 450X delivers quick throttle response and smooth power delivery.

  • Motor Peak Power: 6.4 kW (6400 W)
  • Maximum Torque: 26 Nm
  • Acceleration (0-40 kmph): 3.3 seconds
  • Top Speed: 90 kmph
  • Riding Modes: SmartEco, Eco, Ride, Sport, and Warp Mode
  • Motor IP Rating: IP66

Chassis, Dimensions, and Mechanical Specifications

The precision-engineered hybrid frame provides exceptional balance and handling, making weaving through traffic effortless.

  • Chassis Type: Precision-machined aluminium hybrid frame
  • Suspension Setup: Telescopic front forks and a symmetrically mounted progressive monoshock at the rear.
  • Braking System: Front 200 mm disc brake and Rear 190 mm disc brake with Regenerative Braking support.
  • Tire Setup: 12-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres (90/90-12 Front, 100/80-12 Rear).
  • Kerb Weight: 108 kg to 111.6 kg
  • Ground Clearance: 170 mm
  • Underseat Storage Capacity: 22 Litres

Dashboard, Smart Features, and Software

Equipped with an interactive 7-inch TFT Touchscreen display and powered by an onboard Android-based OS, the Ather 450X provides a highly connected ride experience.

  • Dashboard Hardware: 7-Inch TFT touchscreen with 16GB storage, 2GB RAM, and an IP65 water/dust resistance rating.
  • Connectivity & Navigation: Onboard Google Maps navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Call/SMS alerts, and Music Controls.
  • Pro Pack Features: Magic Twist throttle control, AutoHold (Hill Hold Assist), Auto Indicator Cut-off, Coasting Regen, Guide-Me-Home lights, and Charging Station Locator.
  • Safety & Security: Anti-theft alarm, Tow and Theft notifications, Side-stand motor cut-off, and Park Assist (Reverse Gear).
  • OTA Updates: Regular Over-The-Air software enhancements that continuously improve battery management and system features.

Ather 450X Colour Options

The Ather 450X is available in up to seven distinct single-tone and dual-tone paint options:

  • Cosmic Black
  • Still White
  • True Red
  • Lunar Grey
  • Space Grey
  • Hyper Sand
  • Stealth Blue

Ather 450X vs Alternatives

In the premium urban electric scooter segment, the Ather 450X competes directly against several leading options:

  • TVS iQube: Priced between 1.15 Lakhs and 1.71 Lakhs.
  • Bajaj Chetak: Priced between 96,504 and 1.39 Lakhs.
  • Ather Energy Rizta: Priced between 1.17 Lakhs and 1.80 Lakhs.
  • Ather Energy 450S: Priced between 84,341 and 1.53 Lakhs.
  • Simple Energy OneS Gen 2: Priced at 1.50 Lakhs.

Ather Energy 450X Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    126 - 161 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.9 - 3.7 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    6.4 kW
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Ather Energy 450X Videos

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Ather Energy 450X Variants

Ather Energy 450X price starts at ₹ 1.55 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ather Energy 450X comes in 6 variants. Ather Energy 450X's top variant is 3.7 kWh Pro Pack.
6 Variants Available
450X 2.9 kWh
₹1.55 Lakhs*
90 kmph
126 km
450X 2.9 kWh Overtone
₹1.56 Lakhs*
8.44 bhp
90 kmph
126 km
450X 3.7 kWh
₹1.65 Lakhs*
90 kmph
161 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ather Energy 450X Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 Jul 2026
Ather Energy launches Pothole+ Alerts for select scooters, using fleet data to warn riders of road hazards.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jul 2026
Ather Energy secures ₹1,160 crore from India-Japan Fund and Hero MotoCorp to boost electric vehicle expansion.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jul 2026
Ather Energy's new 450X Overtones Series introduces updated styling, enhanced software features, and faster charging capabilities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Mar 2026
Ather Energy expands its service network to 500 centres in India, enhancing support and service experience for electric scooter customers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Mar 2026
Ather Energy offers limited-time discounts up to ₹20,000 on the Rizta and Ather 450 models until March 31, 2026.Read Full Story

Ather Energy 450X Visual Comparison

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Ather Energy 450X comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ather Energy 450X
Ather Energy 450X image
Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
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-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-450XVSChetak
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
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52 NmScooters118 kgDiscDrumAlloy190 km4 Hours8.5 kW450XVSOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
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-Scooters125 kg---159 km6 Hours 30 Minutes4.3 kW450XVSRizta
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kW450XVS450S

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Ather Energy 450X Images

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Ather Energy 450X Colours

Ather Energy 450X is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Cosmic Black
Still White
True Red
Lunar Grey
Space Grey
Hyper Sand
Stealth Blue
Cosmic black

Ather Energy 450X Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
450XvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
450XvsChetak
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
450Xvs450S
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
450XvsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
450XvsRizta
Vida V2

Vida V2

74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
450XvsV2

Ather Energy 450X User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.6Safety
4.6Design
4.3Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Ather Energy 450X User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the scooter for its sporty handling and performance, though comfort issues persist for passengers. Software quirks are minor, but storage and spare part costs need attention.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconAddictive instant torque
  • check circle iconAgile handling in traffic
  • check circle iconReliable true range
  • check circle iconDurable plastic parts
  • check circle iconUseful WhatsApp notifications

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconStiff suspension
  • warning iconUncomfortable for pillion riders
  • warning iconExpensive replacement parts
  • warning iconLonger wait for spare parts
  • warning iconHeadlight visibility for highways

User Reviews

Stiff rear shocker
Symmetrically mounted monoshock gives sporty handling but transfers sharp road bumps directly to rider spine. Features and tech layout are premium.
By: Prashant Kale (Jul 13, 2026)
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Missing Side Pocket
Front apron area lacks small storage pocket to keep cleaning cloth or mobile phone safely while charging. Ride dynamics are absolutely fun.
By: Hitesh Lodha (Jul 13, 2026)
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Range in Warp mode
True range drops down to 65-70km if you ride constantly in Warp mode high speeds. SmartEco mode is better for daily range efficiency needs.
By: Nilesh Purohit (Jul 13, 2026)
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High Spares Price
Accidental replacement parts like mirrors and side panels are expensive. Daily running cost is very cheap, performance is brilliant for office travel.
By: Shreyas Mahajan (Jul 13, 2026)
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App Sync Delay
Sometimes mobile app takes few minutes to update current charging status remotely. Bike handles exceptionally well and disc brakes work perfectly.
By: Umesh Gawande (Jul 13, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Ather Energy 450X Related News

The Z variants of the Ather Rizta will also come with the new Pothole+ Alerts feature
Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature
29 Jul 2026
Ather 450X in Space Grey colour scheme.
Ather 450X Overtones Series launched with refreshed design and faster charging
3 Jul 2026
Ather 450X is currently priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,47,998 ex-showroom.
Ather 450X Gets Infinite Cruise via OTA Update
7 Jan 2026
The 450X is one of the most popular electric scooters in the Indian market.
Ather 450X electric scooters to soon get new colours and features. Check details
31 Dec 2024
A customer gets delivery of a 450X electric scooter in Colombo as Indian EV maker Ather Energy has expanded its reach to global markets. (Image courtesy: X/@tarunsmehta)
Ather Energy launches electric scooters in Sri Lanka, starts delivering 450X
2 Dec 2024
View all
 Ather Energy 450X Related News

Ather Energy 450X Specifications and Features

Max Power6400 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.9-3.7 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range126-161 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes
Max Speed90 kmph
View all 450X specs and features

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