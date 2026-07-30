The Ather 450X stands as a benchmark in the premium electric two-wheeler market, offering an ideal blend of aggressive styling, dynamic performance, and cutting-edge software updates. Engineered for urban commuters and performance enthusiasts alike, this high-speed electric scooter combines sharp agility with smart connectivity features.

Whether you are looking for details on battery variants, charging duration, real-world certified range, or pricing, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the Ather 450X.

Ather 450X Price List and Variants

The Ather 450X is available in multiple trim levels based on battery capacity (2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh) as well as the optional Pro Pack software upgrade.

Ex-showroom prices for the Ather 450X start at ₹1.55 Lakhs for the entry 2.9 kWh variant and go up to ₹1.90 Lakhs for the flagship 3.7 kWh Pro Pack variant.

Variant Top Speed Certified Range Ex-Showroom Price Ather 450X 2.9 kWh 90 kmph 126 km ₹ 1.55 Lakhs Ather 450X 2.9 kWh Overtone 90 kmph 126 km ₹ 1.56 Lakhs Ather 450X 3.7 kWh 90 kmph 161 km ₹ 1.65 Lakhs Ather 450X 3.7 kWh Overtone 90 kmph 161 km ₹ 1.66 Lakhs Ather 450X 2.9 kWh Pro Pack 90 kmph 126 km ₹ 1.78 Lakhs Ather 450X 3.7 kWh Pro Pack 90 kmph 161 km ₹ 1.90 Lakhs

(Note: Final prices may vary across cities depending on local RTO fees, insurance costs, and state subsidies.)

Battery, Range, and Charging Time

The Ather 450X offers two distinct Lithium-ion battery options designed to suit daily commute patterns and longer city rides.

Battery Options: 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh (Lithium-ion)

2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh (Lithium-ion) Certified Range:

2.9 kWh Models: Up to 126 km per charge

Up to 126 km per charge 3.7 kWh Models: Up to 161 km per charge

Up to 161 km per charge Charging Time:

0 to 80% in approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes for standard home charging.

Fast-charging capabilities via the nationwide Ather Grid network.

Battery Protection & IP Rating: Features an IP67 water and dust resistance rating on the battery pack with IPX7 waterproofing.

Features an IP67 water and dust resistance rating on the battery pack with IPX7 waterproofing. Warranty Support: Standard warranty coverage of 5 Years or 60,000 km for the battery pack.

Electric Motor, Performance, and Riding Modes

Built around a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) paired with a durable belt drive mechanism, the 450X delivers quick throttle response and smooth power delivery.

Motor Peak Power: 6.4 kW (6400 W)

6.4 kW (6400 W) Maximum Torque: 26 Nm

26 Nm Acceleration (0-40 kmph): 3.3 seconds

3.3 seconds Top Speed: 90 kmph

90 kmph Riding Modes: SmartEco, Eco, Ride, Sport, and Warp Mode

SmartEco, Eco, Ride, Sport, and Warp Mode Motor IP Rating: IP66

Chassis, Dimensions, and Mechanical Specifications

The precision-engineered hybrid frame provides exceptional balance and handling, making weaving through traffic effortless.

Chassis Type: Precision-machined aluminium hybrid frame

Precision-machined aluminium hybrid frame Suspension Setup: Telescopic front forks and a symmetrically mounted progressive monoshock at the rear.

Telescopic front forks and a symmetrically mounted progressive monoshock at the rear. Braking System: Front 200 mm disc brake and Rear 190 mm disc brake with Regenerative Braking support.

Front 200 mm disc brake and Rear 190 mm disc brake with Regenerative Braking support. Tire Setup: 12-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres (90/90-12 Front, 100/80-12 Rear).

12-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres (90/90-12 Front, 100/80-12 Rear). Kerb Weight: 108 kg to 111.6 kg

108 kg to 111.6 kg Ground Clearance: 170 mm

170 mm Underseat Storage Capacity: 22 Litres

Dashboard, Smart Features, and Software

Equipped with an interactive 7-inch TFT Touchscreen display and powered by an onboard Android-based OS, the Ather 450X provides a highly connected ride experience.

Dashboard Hardware: 7-Inch TFT touchscreen with 16GB storage, 2GB RAM, and an IP65 water/dust resistance rating.

7-Inch TFT touchscreen with 16GB storage, 2GB RAM, and an IP65 water/dust resistance rating. Connectivity & Navigation: Onboard Google Maps navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Call/SMS alerts, and Music Controls.

Onboard Google Maps navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Call/SMS alerts, and Music Controls. Pro Pack Features: Magic Twist throttle control, AutoHold (Hill Hold Assist), Auto Indicator Cut-off, Coasting Regen, Guide-Me-Home lights, and Charging Station Locator.

Magic Twist throttle control, AutoHold (Hill Hold Assist), Auto Indicator Cut-off, Coasting Regen, Guide-Me-Home lights, and Charging Station Locator. Safety & Security: Anti-theft alarm, Tow and Theft notifications, Side-stand motor cut-off, and Park Assist (Reverse Gear).

Anti-theft alarm, Tow and Theft notifications, Side-stand motor cut-off, and Park Assist (Reverse Gear). OTA Updates: Regular Over-The-Air software enhancements that continuously improve battery management and system features.

Ather 450X Colour Options

The Ather 450X is available in up to seven distinct single-tone and dual-tone paint options:

Cosmic Black

Still White

True Red

Lunar Grey

Space Grey

Hyper Sand

Stealth Blue

Ather 450X vs Alternatives

In the premium urban electric scooter segment, the Ather 450X competes directly against several leading options: