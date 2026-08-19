PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeColoursImages
1/18

AMPERE Magnus Grand

₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Shorts
Colours
Variants

Ampere Magnus Grand Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    65 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    118 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.3 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    2.4 kW
View All Magnus Grand SpecsView specs icon

Ampere Magnus Grand Videos

  • Quick Shorts
Ampere Magnus Grand Electric Scooter | Key Highlights in 60 Seconds ⚡️
Play Icon

Ampere Magnus Grand Electric Scooter | Key Highlights in 60 Seconds ⚡️

Ampere Magnus Grand Variants

Ampere Magnus Grand price starts at ₹ 89,999 .
1 Variant Available
Magnus Grand STD
₹89,999*
65 kmph
85 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Ampere Magnus Grand Latest Updates

Calendar icon19 Aug 2026
The Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, and Vida VX2 offer practical, safe, and innovative features for electric scooter enthusiasts.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
The Tata Tiago EV becomes India's most affordable electric car under BaaS, starting at ₹4.69 lakh with battery rentals.Read Full Story

Ampere Magnus Grand Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Magnus Grand.
Ampere Magnus Grand
TVS Orbiter
VS
Ampere Magnus GrandSelect model
TVS OrbiterSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Mirror View
Left View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Ampere Magnus Grand comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ampere Magnus Grand image
Rs. 89,999Onwards-110 NmScooters108 KgDrumDrumSteel85 km5 Hours2.4 kW
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWMagnus GrandVSOrbiter
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-Magnus GrandVSChetak
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWMagnus GrandVSQC1
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WMagnus GrandVSReo Li Plus
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.6101
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Magnus GrandVSMagnus Neo

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Ampere Magnus Grand
Suzuki Access 125
VS
Selected Electric Bike
Ampere Magnus GrandSelect model
Select Petrol Bike
Suzuki Access 125Select model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Ampere Magnus Grand Images

Ampere Magnus Grand Image 1
Ampere Magnus Grand Image 2
Ampere Magnus Grand Image 3
Ampere Magnus Grand Image 4
Ampere Magnus Grand Image 5
Ampere Magnus Grand Image 6

Ampere Magnus Grand Colours

Ampere Magnus Grand is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Matcha Green
Ocean Blue
Matcha green

Ampere Magnus Grand Alternatives

TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
Magnus GrandvsOrbiter
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
Magnus GrandvsChetak
UPCOMING
Ather Energy Konarc

Ather Energy Konarc

99,000 Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
Magnus GrandvsQC1
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
Magnus GrandvsReo Li Plus
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Magnus GrandvsMagnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Grand Related News

The Ampere Magnus Grand comes with two premium dual-tone colours, including a Matcha Green option
Ampere launches Magnus Grand e-scooter at 89,999 with new features and upgrades
19 Sept 2025
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity.
New-gen Bajaj Pulsar 150, Pulsar 125 to launch on August 24
19 Aug 2026
Mansory’s Yamaha TMAX 560 Mega Scooter combines turquoise bodywork with exposed carbon-fibre components.
Mansory’s latest creation is a heavily customised Yamaha TMAX 560
19 Aug 2026
The Gorkha Edition of the Classic 350 only comes with cosmetic changes.
Everything you need to know about Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition
19 Aug 2026
Ather Konarc will debut on August 29 with metal body panels and a new family-oriented design.
Ather Konarc teased with metal body panels ahead of August 29 launch
19 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV is offered with two battery pack options.
Kia delivers 150 Syros EVs in Kochi, marks EV milestone
19 Aug 2026
View all
 Ampere Magnus Grand Related News
Download brochure widget pattern
Download bike brochure

Ampere Magnus Grand Brochure

Download brochure for:
  • Checkmark iconColours & Specs
  • Checkmark iconDetailed info on specs & features
WhatsApp IconGet Brochure

Ampere Magnus Grand Specifications and Features

Max Power2.4 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range118 km
Charging Time5 Hours
Max Speed65 kmph
View all Magnus Grand specs and features

Popular Ampere Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Ampere Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features
HomeNew BikesAmpere BikesAmpere Magnus Grand