The 450X IDC 126 KM-Mono Stack Pro, is priced at ₹1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The 450X IDC 126 KM-Mono Stack Pro offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 450X IDC 126 KM-Mono Stack Pro is available in 7 colour options: Cosmic Black, Still White, True Red, Lunar Grey, Space Grey, Hyper Sand, Stealth Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the 450X IDC 126 KM-Mono Stack Pro include the BGauss C12 MaxR priced ₹1.6 Lakhs and the Yamaha EC-06 priced ₹1.68 Lakhs.
The 450X IDC 126 KM-Mono Stack Pro has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application and Pillion Grab Rail.