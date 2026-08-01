Honda QC3 Key Specs
- Range145 km
- Charging2.7 hrs
- Battery Capacity3 kWh
The Honda QC3 expands Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India's electric two-wheeler lineup as a practical, commuter-focused family scooter. Positioning itself above the entry-level QC1, the 2026 Honda QC3 brings a larger battery pack, extended riding range, enhanced under-seat storage, and premium connected technology to urban riders.
Built on a durable chassis tailored for daily road conditions, the QC3 bridges the gap between affordable everyday commuters and feature-rich premium electric scooters.
|Specification / Feature
|Details
|Vehicle Type
|Electric Scooter (Family & Urban Commuter)
|Battery Capacity
|3.0 kWh Fixed Lithium-ion Battery
|Claimed Range (IDC)
|Up to 145 – 151 km
|Fast Charging (0–80%)
|2 Hours 40 Minutes
|Full Charging Time (0–100%)
|4 Hours
|Under-Seat Storage
|32 Litres
|Display Unit
|5-inch TFT Digital Display
|Connectivity
|Honda RoadSync with Turn-by-Turn Navigation
|Key System
|Honda Smart Key Technology
The core highlight of the Honda QC3 is its upgraded energy density and fixed-battery architecture. While earlier entry-level urban models relied on smaller power packs, the 2026 QC3 incorporates a substantial 3.0 kWh battery capacity.
Designed to serve as a versatile family vehicle, the Honda QC3 emphasises spacious seating, passenger comfort, and practical storage solutions.
The QC3 elevates the rider interaction experience through modern digital interfaces and connected vehicle technology:
The Honda QC3 is positioned above the entry-level QC1 in Honda's Indian electric two-wheeler lineup. While official ex-showroom prices and phased city launch schedules are subject to regional confirmation, detailed pricing updates and booking availability can be accessed via the official page listing:
Given its higher battery capacity and upgraded features, the QC3 competes directly with popular family electric scooters in the sub-1.2 lakh segment, including mid-tier variants of the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and Ather Energy scooters.
The 2026 Honda QC3 represents a strong evolution in Honda's electric mobility strategy. Offering a practical 145–151 km claimed range, rapid 4-hour full charge time, generous 32-litre boot space, and a modern 5-inch TFT console, the QC3 delivers an appealing balance of utility, range, and brand reliability for modern electric scooter buyers.
|Battery Capacity
|3.0 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|145 km
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 40 Minutes
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