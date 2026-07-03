Ather 450X Overtones Series launched with refreshed design and faster charging

Ather Energy has introduced the new 450X Overtones Series, giving its electric scooter a refreshed visual identity while retaining the performance, technology and hardware that have defined the 450 lineup. The new series brings a tone-on-tone design treatment across three colour options, alongside the latest software enhancements and a faster charging solution aimed at improving the ownership experience.

Ather 450X Overtones Series: What's new?

The biggest change on the 450X Overtones Series is its updated styling. While the scooter continues to feature the same sharp and futuristic silhouette, Ather has introduced a new tone-on-tone finish that highlights the scooter's aerodynamic bodywork.

The Overtones Series will be available in three colour options:

Still White

Space Grey

Lunar Grey

According to the company, the updated design uses a mix of textures to create a more premium appearance without altering the scooter's overall styling or performance-focused character.

Ather 450X in Lunar Grey.

Performance and software upgrades

Apart from the cosmetic refresh, Ather highlighted the continuous software and hardware upgrades that have been rolled out for the 450 range over the years.

The company says features such as AutoHold, Magic Twist and Multi Mode Traction Control have enhanced the everyday riding experience. Earlier this year, it also introduced Infinite Cruise for the 450X and 450 Apex models launched from January 2025 onwards through a backwards-compatible update.

Infinite Cruise is designed to make long rides more effortless by improving cruising at higher speeds, enhancing low-speed stability on rough roads and offering smoother performance on uphill and downhill sections.

Also Read : Ather Rizta Review: Practical, smart, but not perfect

Atherstack 7 brings new connected features

The Overtones Series also benefits from Atherstack 7, the latest version of Ather's proprietary software platform unveiled during the company's 2025 Community Day.

One of the key additions is Voice on Ather, which enables riders to use voice commands for functions such as navigation, locating charging stations and adjusting display brightness.

The software also integrates with the Halo smart helmet ecosystem, allowing the rider's smartphone, scooter dashboard and helmet to work together for navigation and audio functions without the need for conventional earphones.

Ather 450X in Still White.

New safety technologies

Atherstack 7 also introduces a suite of connected safety features aimed at improving rider security.

CrashAlert can detect an accident and automatically send a text message to the rider's emergency contacts. ParkSafe notifies riders through the Ather app if they are parking in areas identified as being prone to towing or theft. LockSafe allows owners to remotely immobilise the scooter's motor through the app, making it more difficult to steal when parked in open spaces.

Faster charging

Alongside the software updates, Ather has also introduced a new 900 W charger for the 450 lineup. The company claims the new charger reduces charging time by nearly 30 per cent, making everyday charging quicker and more convenient for owners.

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