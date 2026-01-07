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Ather Energy 450X vs Bajaj Chetak

In 2026 Ather Energy 450X or Bajaj Chetak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450X Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price). The range of 450X up to 126-161 km/charge and the Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. Ather Energy offers the 450X in 6 colours.
450X vs Chetak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450x Chetak
BrandAther EnergyBajaj
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 96,504
Range126-161 km/charge113-153 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hours2 Hours 25 Minutes

Filters
450X
Ather Energy 450X
2.9 kWh
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy 450X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1891 mm-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheelbase
1296 mm1225 mm
Additional Storage
22 L25 L
Height
1114 mm-
Kerb Weight
108 kg-
Saddle Height
780 mm763 mm
Width
739 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12-
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.3s-
Range
126 km113 km
Max Speed
90 kmph55 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
BS6-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67IP67
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh2.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
YesYes
Motor Type
PMSMBLDC
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
NoNo
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Hub Motor
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours2 Hours 25 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
No-
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
22 L25 L
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Ather Connect - Documents StorageRiding Modes - Eco | Sports
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch TFT Touchscreen LCD, LED BacklitYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5461,00,453
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,54796,504
RTO
5300
Insurance
7,4693,949
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4932,159
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

450X Comparison with other bikes

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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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450X vs 450S
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Ather 450X is currently priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,47,998 ex-showroom.
Ather 450X Gets Infinite Cruise via OTA Update
7 Jan 2026
Bajaj aims to ramp up its EV game with new electric motorcycle launches, as well as expand the Chetak's production capacity.
Bajaj to go big with EVs; Chetak expansion on cards
22 Jul 2026
Ather 450X in Space Grey colour scheme.
Ather 450X Overtones Series launched with refreshed design and faster charging
3 Jul 2026
The Z variants of the Ather Rizta will also come with the new Pothole+ Alerts feature
Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature
29 Jul 2026
Bajaj Auto will emphasise on the 125 cc motorcycles as well as the Chetak in FY27.
Bajaj Auto to strengthen 125 cc-plus bike segment, turbocharge Chetak in FY27
26 Jun 2026
Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
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Latest Videos

TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
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Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
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