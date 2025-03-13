In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge.
Chetak vs S1 X [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|S1 x [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|95-193 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|3 Hours 30 Minutes