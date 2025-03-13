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HomeCompare BikesChetak vs S1 X [2023-2025]

Bajaj Chetak vs Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge.
Chetak vs S1 X [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak S1 x [2023-2025]
BrandBajajOla Electric
Price₹ 96,504₹ 94,999
Range113-153 km/charge95-193 km/charge
Battery Capacity-2 kWh
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Handle Bar View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm1359 mm
Additional Storage
25 LYes
Saddle Height
763 mm805 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
113 km100 km
Max Speed
55 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
YesEco, Normal & Sport
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
25 L34 L
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Sports-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes4.3 inch Segmented LCD
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,45398,714
Ex-Showroom Price
96,50494,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9493,715
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1592,121
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

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Latest Videos

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