TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look

TVS Motor has launched the X, its second electric scooter after the iQube, at a price of ₹ 2.50 lakh. Based on a new EV platform, the TVS X comes loaded with features and technology at a premium. Here’s a quick highlights on what the electric scooter offers.

Sabyasachi Dasgupta

