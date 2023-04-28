HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Bajaj Pulsar Ns160 And Ns200: What Has Changed?

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Pulsar NS160 and NS200 motorcycles with changes that promise to improve the ride quality. But is it exciting enough? HT Auto puts them to the test in this video.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2023, 14:50 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160
160.3 cc
₹1.05 - 1.19 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200
199.5 cc
₹1.25 - 1.41 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Rs200 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Rs200
199.5 cc
₹1.44 - 1.69 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125
124.4 cc
₹93,690 - 1.01 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
149.5 cc
₹85,408 - 1.13 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
124.4 cc
₹68,077 - 90,989 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 28 Apr 2023, 14:50 PM IST
TAGS: Pulsar Pulsar NS200 Pulsar NS160 Bajaj Auto
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city