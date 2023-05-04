In India, there are 22 Bajaj Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Bajaj Pulsar N160, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Bajaj Chetak, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125, Bajaj Pulsar 150. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 92,182.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Bajaj Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Bajaj Pulsar N160
|₹ 1.16 - 1.43 Lakhs
|Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Bajaj Chetak
|₹ 96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
|Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
|₹ 92,182 - 98,400
|Bajaj Pulsar 150
|₹ 1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs