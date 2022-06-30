



Bajaj Bikes are most popular in India with Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Bajaj Pulsar 150, Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon starting at Rs. 59,104. Bajaj Dominar 400 is the most expensive bike model offered by the company, priced at 2.22 lakhs. The Bajaj Group was formed in the first days of India's independence from Britain. Its founder, Jamnalal Bajaj, had been a follower of Mahatma Gandhi, who reportedly referred to him as a fifth son. 'Whenever I spoke of wealthy men becoming the trustees of their wealth for the common good I always had this merchant prince principally in mind,' said the Mahatma after Jamnalal's death. bikes for Indian bikers. With its Pulsar range, Bajaj became the most popular brand for affordable performance bikes. As well as its JV with Austrian brand KTM, the company builds a few bicycles at its Chakan factory. The Indian company has also entered into an alliance with Triumph Motorcycles to build mid-capacity bikes for the British brand. It is also the highest exporter of two-wheelers from India and has a presence in over 70 countries. Bajaj Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Bajaj Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ₹ 93,677 - 1.14 Lakhs Bajaj CT110 ₹ 50,483 - 62,349 Bajaj Platina 110 ₹ 59,245 - 67,808 Bajaj Platina 100 ₹ 46,816 - 65,952 Bajaj Pulsar 220F ₹ 1.18 - 1.37 Lakhs Bajaj Pulsar NS160 ₹ 1.05 - 1.19 Lakhs Bajaj Pulsar RS200 ₹ 1.44 - 1.69 Lakhs Bajaj Pulsar RS400 ₹ 1.7 Lakhs Bajaj Avenger 400 ₹ 1.5 Lakhs Bajaj Chetak ₹ 1 - 1.45 Lakhs

In India, Bajaj Auto Limited is one of the oldest manufacturers of two-wheelers. Among its two-wheelers are the Chetak, Priya, and Super, geared scooters that made their mark in the Indian market. The company then had a 31-year partnership with Kawasaki that ended in 2017 and resulted in many interesting performance