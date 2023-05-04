Best Bajaj Bikes

In India, there are 22 Bajaj Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Bajaj Pulsar N160, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Bajaj Chetak, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125, Bajaj Pulsar 150. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 92,182. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Bajaj Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Bajaj Pulsar N160 ₹ 1.16 - 1.43 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z ₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak ₹ 96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 ₹ 92,182 - 98,400
Bajaj Pulsar 150 ₹ 1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs

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22 New Bajaj Bikes found

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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Front Left View
1/20

Bajaj Pulsar N160

4.2
27
₹1.16 - 1.43 Lakhs
Engine
164.82 cc
Speed
120 kmph
Mileage
59.11 kmpl
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Front Left View
1/16

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

4.3
285
₹1.94 Lakhs
Engine
350 cc
Speed
154 kmph
Mileage
34 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Chetak Front Left View
1/20

Bajaj Chetak

4.3
149
₹96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
Speed
73 kmph
Range
153 km
7 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Front Right View
1/21

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

4.1
22
₹92,182 - 98,400
Engine
124.45 cc
Speed
103 kmph
Mileage
64.75 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Front Left View
1/14

Bajaj Pulsar 150

4.0
1507
₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs
Engine
149.5 cc
Speed
115 kmph
Mileage
47.5 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Front Left View
1/19

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

4.2
1033
₹1.32 Lakhs
Engine
199.5 cc
Speed
125 kmph
Mileage
40.36 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Dominar 400 Dominar 400
1/20

Bajaj Dominar 400

4.1
7
₹2.03 Lakhs
Engine
349.13 cc
Speed
154 kmph
Mileage
34 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Front Left View
1/16

Bajaj Pulsar 125

4.0
1218
₹85,677 - 91,610
Engine
124.4 cc
Speed
99 kmph
Mileage
51.46 kmpl
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Right Side View
1/20

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

5.0
2
₹1.2 Lakhs
Engine
160.3 cc
Speed
120 kmph
Mileage
40.36 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Front Left View
1/13

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

4.1
17
₹1.36 Lakhs
Engine
220.0 cc
Speed
135 kmph
Mileage
40.0 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Platina 100 Front Left View
1/15

Bajaj Platina 100

3.4
202
₹65,407
Engine
102 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
70 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Dominar 250 Front Left View
1/19

Bajaj Dominar 250

3.5
2
₹1.77 Lakhs
Engine
248.77 cc
Speed
132 kmph
Mileage
35.03 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Platina 110 Front Left View
1/18

Bajaj Platina 110

4.7
3
₹69,284 - 74,214
Engine
115.45 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
70 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj CT110 Front Right View
1/15

Bajaj CT110

4.4
5
₹67,284
Engine
115.45 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
70 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Front Left View
1/20

Bajaj Pulsar N250

4.0
115
₹1.53 Lakhs
Engine
249 cc
Speed
132 kmph
Mileage
39.0 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Freedom Front Left View
1/18

Bajaj Freedom

4.0
53
₹90,272 - 1.1 Lakhs
Engine
125 cc
Speed
93.4 kmph
Mileage
65 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Pulsar 180 Front Right View
1/7

Bajaj Pulsar 180

₹1.22 Lakhs
Engine
178.61 cc
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Front Left View
1/11

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

4.0
714
₹1.71 Lakhs
Engine
199.5 cc
Speed
140.8 kmph
Mileage
35 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Right Side View
1/22

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

4.5
2
₹68,077 - 90,989
Engine
124.0
Speed
100 kmph
Mileage
51.46
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Front Left View
1/17

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

3.7
3
₹1.37 Lakhs
Engine
220.0 cc
Speed
120 Kmph
Mileage
40.0 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Front Right View
1/15

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

3.0
1
₹1.3 Lakhs
Engine
220 cc
Speed
130 kmph
Mileage
40 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Left View
1/22

Bajaj Pulsar N125

4.0
7
₹94,707 - 98,707
Engine
124.58 cc
Speed
100 kmph
Mileage
58 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

1 Upcoming Bajaj Bike

Bajaj Avenger 400 Right View
UPCOMING

Bajaj Avenger 400

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
373.0 cc
Speed
140 Kmph
Mileage
28.0 kmpl
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