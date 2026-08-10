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BAJAJ Avenger 400

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹1.5 Lakhs* Onwards
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Bajaj Avenger 400 Expected Launch Date:

The Bajaj Avenger 400 has been doing the rounds as a prospective addition to Bajaj Auto’s cruiser portfolio and was earlier expected to make its debut around February 2023. The Avenger brand, which has historically found success in the Indian market with its 150 cc and 220 cc iterations, was speculated to receive a substantial upgrade by adopting the 373 cc engine from the Dominar range. However, despite earlier reports and expectations, Bajaj Auto has not issued any official communication confirming the development or launch of a larger-capacity Avenger. As things stand, the Avenger 400 remains a rumoured model with no confirmed timeline.

Bajaj Avenger 400 Price:

In the absence of an official announcement, pricing details remain speculative. If the Bajaj Avenger 400 were to be introduced in India, it is expected to carry an ex-showroom starting price of around 1.50 lakh, positioning it competitively within the mid-capacity cruiser motorcycle segment.

Bajaj Avenger 400 Features:

In terms of design and equipment, the Bajaj Avenger 400 is likely to retain the familiar low-slung cruiser silhouette associated with the Avenger 220, complemented by subtle styling updates and additional features. The motorcycle is expected to feature a digital instrument cluster with functions such as navigation support and media controls. Comfort-oriented elements such as a pillion backrest and electric start are likely to be standard, while an optional windscreen could be offered for improved touring convenience. Other expected inclusions include a passing beam function and a suspension setup similar to the existing Avenger models, comprising telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are anticipated to be handled by disc brakes at both ends, along with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

Bajaj Avenger 400 Performance:

If it reaches production, the Bajaj Avenger 400 is expected to be powered by the same 373 cc single-cylinder engine used in the Bajaj Dominar. This liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor produces 35 bhp of maximum power and 35 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. While detailed performance figures such as top speed and official mileage have not been established, fuel efficiency is expected to fall in the range of 25 to 30 kmpl, based on the engine’s existing state of tune.

Bajaj Avenger 400 Rivals:

Should the Bajaj Avenger 400 be launched in India, it would compete in the mid-capacity cruiser space against motorcycles such as the Keeway V302C, Kawasaki Eliminator, and the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

Bajaj Avenger 400 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    373 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    28 kmpl
  • Speed iconSpeed
    140 kmph
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Bajaj Avenger 400 Variants

Bajaj Avenger 400 price is expected to start at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
Avenger 400 STD
₹1.5 Lakhs*
373 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
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Bajaj Avenger 400 Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 May 2026
Bajaj Auto's April 2026 sales surged 40.4%, driven by strong domestic and export growth in two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jan 2026
Bajaj will cut approximately 500 jobs at KTM AG to reduce costs and restructure for long-term competitiveness.Read Full Story

Bajaj Avenger 400 Visual Comparison

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Bajaj Avenger 400 User Opinions & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
4Comfort
Write an Opinion
Beast in its segment
It has sleek design and better in its cruiser segment, will compete with Jawa, Royal Enfield and Honda . Hope for better mileage than Jawa or Yezdi. It will hit the roads.
By: Tiluck Vashisth (Oct 19, 2024)
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Bajaj Avenger 400 Specifications and Features

Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Mileage28.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine373.0 cc
Max Speed140 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Avenger 400 specs and features

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