Bajaj Avenger 400 Expected Launch Date:

The Bajaj Avenger 400 has been doing the rounds as a prospective addition to Bajaj Auto’s cruiser portfolio and was earlier expected to make its debut around February 2023. The Avenger brand, which has historically found success in the Indian market with its 150 cc and 220 cc iterations, was speculated to receive a substantial upgrade by adopting the 373 cc engine from the Dominar range. However, despite earlier reports and expectations, Bajaj Auto has not issued any official communication confirming the development or launch of a larger-capacity Avenger. As things stand, the Avenger 400 remains a rumoured model with no confirmed timeline.

Bajaj Avenger 400 Price:

In the absence of an official announcement, pricing details remain speculative. If the Bajaj Avenger 400 were to be introduced in India, it is expected to carry an ex-showroom starting price of around ₹1.50 lakh, positioning it competitively within the mid-capacity cruiser motorcycle segment.

Bajaj Avenger 400 Features:

In terms of design and equipment, the Bajaj Avenger 400 is likely to retain the familiar low-slung cruiser silhouette associated with the Avenger 220, complemented by subtle styling updates and additional features. The motorcycle is expected to feature a digital instrument cluster with functions such as navigation support and media controls. Comfort-oriented elements such as a pillion backrest and electric start are likely to be standard, while an optional windscreen could be offered for improved touring convenience. Other expected inclusions include a passing beam function and a suspension setup similar to the existing Avenger models, comprising telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are anticipated to be handled by disc brakes at both ends, along with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

Bajaj Avenger 400 Performance:

If it reaches production, the Bajaj Avenger 400 is expected to be powered by the same 373 cc single-cylinder engine used in the Bajaj Dominar. This liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor produces 35 bhp of maximum power and 35 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. While detailed performance figures such as top speed and official mileage have not been established, fuel efficiency is expected to fall in the range of 25 to 30 kmpl, based on the engine’s existing state of tune.

Bajaj Avenger 400 Rivals:

Should the Bajaj Avenger 400 be launched in India, it would compete in the mid-capacity cruiser space against motorcycles such as the Keeway V302C, Kawasaki Eliminator, and the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.