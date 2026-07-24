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KAWASAKI  W175

₹1.13 - 1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Kawasaki W175 continues to be a unique proposition in the Indian market for 2025, catering to riders who value authentic retro aesthetics and mechanical simplicity over high-tech wizardry. Positioned as the most affordable entry point into the Kawasaki family, this motorcycle brings the legendary "W" lineage to the masses.

Kawasaki W175 Price 2025

The 2025 Kawasaki W175 is available in multiple variants, distinguished primarily by their wheel type (spoke vs. alloy) and color schemes. The current ex-showroom prices in Delhi are as follows:

VariantEx-Showroom Price (Delhi)Key Features
W175 Ebony 1,19,000Classic Spoke Wheels, Tubed Tyres
2023 W175 Candy Persimmon Red 1,15,000Classic Spoke Wheels, Tubed Tyres
W175 Metallic Graphite Grey 1,19,000Classic Spoke Wheels, Tubed Tyres
W175 Metallic Ocean Blue 1,21,000Classic Spoke Wheels, Tubed Tyres
W175 Street 1,25,000Alloy Wheels, Tubeless Tyres

Note: On-road prices typically range between 1,32,000 and 1,50,000 depending on the city, insurance, and RTO charges.

Performance and Specifications

At the heart of the W175 is a refined 177cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine. While the numbers may seem modest compared to sporty 150cc rivals, the W175 focuses on deliverability and a relaxed character.

  • Engine Displacement: 177cc
  • Maximum Power: 13 PS @ 7,500 rpm
  • Peak Torque: 13.2 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-speed manual
  • Fuel System: Fuel Injection (FI)
  • Top Speed: Approximately 110 kmph
  • Mileage: ARAI-claimed 45 kmpl (Real-world: 40–42 kmpl)

The engine is tuned for strong low-end and mid-range performance, making it an ideal companion for city commutes where stop-and-go traffic is frequent.

Design and Ergonomics

The design remains evergreen, drawing heavy inspiration from the larger W800. It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a ribbed "tuck-and-roll" seat, and a circular halogen headlamp that completes the vintage look.

  • Lightweight Agility: With a kerb weight of just 135 kg, it is one of the lightest bikes in its segment, offering exceptional manoeuvrability for beginners and shorter riders.
  • Seat Height: The 790 mm seat height ensures that most riders can plant their feet firmly on the ground.
  • Chassis: It uses a robust double-cradle steel frame, providing stability and a "big bike" feel despite its small displacement.

Safety and Features

In keeping with its retro theme, the W175 avoids complex electronics, focusing instead on a tactile riding experience.

  • Braking: A 270 mm petal disc at the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear. It comes equipped with single-channel ABS as standard.
  • Instrumentation: A classic semi-digital console featuring an analogue speedometer and a small digital display for the odometer, trip meter, and clock.
  • Suspension: Conventional 30 mm telescopic front forks and hydraulic dual rating spring shock absorbers at the rear.

2025 Market Verdict

The Kawasaki W175 faces stiff competition from the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the TVS Ronin. However, for those who want a lightweight, Japanese-engineered motorcycle that looks like a genuine classic rather than a modern "neo-retro" imitation, the W175 stands alone.

Pros:

  • Authentic vintage styling and premium build quality.
  • Extremely lightweight and beginner-friendly.
  • Smooth, vibration-free engine at city speeds.

Cons:

  • Lacks modern features like LED lighting or Bluetooth.
  • Drum brake at the rear might feel dated to some.
  • Premium pricing compared to high-feature commuters.

Kawasaki W175 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    177 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    45 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    13 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    110 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    13.2 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    135.2 kg
View All W175 SpecsView specs icon

Kawasaki W175 Variants

Kawasaki W175 price starts at ₹ 1.13 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.35 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki W175 comes in 5 variants. Kawasaki W175's top variant is Street.
5 Variants Available
W175 Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
177 cc
110 kmph
W175 Candy Persimmon Red
₹1.15 Lakhs*
177 cc
110 kmph
W175 Metallic Graphite Grey
₹1.19 Lakhs*
177 cc
110 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Kawasaki W175 Latest Updates

Calendar icon24 Jul 2026
The Indian government maintains premium petrol as ethanol-free, limits ethanol blending in regular petrol to 20%, and addresses vehicle concerns over E20 fuel.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Jul 2026
In 2025, road accidents in India surged by 5.30%, claiming 183,382 lives, with a significant focus on safety strategies.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Kawasaki launches the India-built W175 LTD in the US, enhancing its retro appeal for a demanding market.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 May 2026
CNG prices in Delhi rose by ₹2/kg, marking the fourth increase in 15 days amid global fuel price volatility.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Apr 2026
India's XP100 petrol price rises by ₹11 to ₹160 per litre amid global crude disruptions; standard fuels remain unchanged.Read Full Story

Kawasaki W175 Visual Comparison

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Kawasaki W175 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Kawasaki W175
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Kawasaki W175 Images

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Kawasaki W175 Colours

Kawasaki W175 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Metallic Ocean Blue
Metallic Moondust Gray
Metallic Graphite Grey
Ebony
Candy Persimmon Red
Candy Emerald Green
Metallic ocean blue

Kawasaki W175 Alternatives

PURE EV EcoDryft

PURE EV EcoDryft

1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
W175vsEcoDryft
Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

1.2 Lakhs
W175vsUnicorn
Honda SP160

Honda SP160

1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs
W175vsSP160
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Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Onwards
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Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs
W175vsPulsar 150
Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

90,272 - 1.1 Lakhs
W175vsFreedom

Kawasaki W175 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
Off road rider with sturdy wheeling
Stunning look with predominant colors of green,grey and yellow. The bike gives instant power on all types of roads. The bike provides abs braking system with good mileage and performance. It has the lavish and lethargic looks and seat length is good for pillion rider comfort.
By: Suresh Kumar d (Aug 2, 2024)
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Kawasaki W175 Related News

Kawasaki Motors achieves a milestone with the made-in-India W175 LTD launch in the US. Features include a redesigned seat, market-specific colour schemes, and the absence of India-specific equipment.
Made in India Kawasaki W175 LTD launched in USA: Here's what's different
4 Jun 2026
Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
2 Jan 2024
The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
12 Dec 2023
Kawasaki has launched W175 Street in India and deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from this month only.
India Bike Week 2023: Kawasaki launches new W175 Street in India at 1.35 lakh
8 Dec 2023
The Kawasaki W175 is the brand's most affordable model in India
Kawasaki W175 deliveries begin: 5 things to know about the RE Hunter rival
15 Dec 2022
View all
 Kawasaki W175 Related News

Kawasaki W175 Specifications and Features

Max Power13 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes,Street Bikes
Max Torque13.2 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage45 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine177 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed110 kmph
View all  W175 specs and features

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