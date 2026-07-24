Kawasaki W175 Key Specs
- Engine177 cc
- Mileage45 kmpl
- Power13 ps
- Speed110 kmph
- Max Torque13.2 Nm
- Kerb Weight135.2 kg
The Kawasaki W175 continues to be a unique proposition in the Indian market for 2025, catering to riders who value authentic retro aesthetics and mechanical simplicity over high-tech wizardry. Positioned as the most affordable entry point into the Kawasaki family, this motorcycle brings the legendary "W" lineage to the masses.
The 2025 Kawasaki W175 is available in multiple variants, distinguished primarily by their wheel type (spoke vs. alloy) and color schemes. The current ex-showroom prices in Delhi are as follows:
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi)
|Key Features
|W175 Ebony
|₹1,19,000
|Classic Spoke Wheels, Tubed Tyres
|2023 W175 Candy Persimmon Red
|₹1,15,000
|Classic Spoke Wheels, Tubed Tyres
|W175 Metallic Graphite Grey
|₹1,19,000
|Classic Spoke Wheels, Tubed Tyres
|W175 Metallic Ocean Blue
|₹1,21,000
|Classic Spoke Wheels, Tubed Tyres
|W175 Street
|₹1,25,000
|Alloy Wheels, Tubeless Tyres
Note: On-road prices typically range between ₹1,32,000 and ₹1,50,000 depending on the city, insurance, and RTO charges.
At the heart of the W175 is a refined 177cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine. While the numbers may seem modest compared to sporty 150cc rivals, the W175 focuses on deliverability and a relaxed character.
The engine is tuned for strong low-end and mid-range performance, making it an ideal companion for city commutes where stop-and-go traffic is frequent.
The design remains evergreen, drawing heavy inspiration from the larger W800. It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a ribbed "tuck-and-roll" seat, and a circular halogen headlamp that completes the vintage look.
In keeping with its retro theme, the W175 avoids complex electronics, focusing instead on a tactile riding experience.
The Kawasaki W175 faces stiff competition from the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the TVS Ronin. However, for those who want a lightweight, Japanese-engineered motorcycle that looks like a genuine classic rather than a modern "neo-retro" imitation, the W175 stands alone.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Kawasaki W175
|Rs. 1.13 LakhsOnwards
|177 cc
|13 PS
|13.2 Nm
|Commuter Bikes,Street Bikes
|135.2 kg
|2007 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Spoke
|PURE EV EcoDryft
|Rs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|3.0 kW
|40 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|101 kg
|1870 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|W175VSEcoDryft
|Honda Unicorn
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|162.71 cc
|13.18 PS
|14.58 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|139 kg
|2081 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|W175VSUnicorn
|Honda SP160
|Rs. 1.13 LakhsOnwards
|162.71 cc
|13.18 PS
|14.8 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|140 kg
|2061 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|W175VSSP160
|Bajaj Pulsar 150
|Rs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
|149.5 cc
|14 PS
|13.25 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|150 kg
|2035 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|W175VSPulsar 150
|Bajaj Freedom
|Rs. 90,272Onwards
|125 cc
|9.5 PS
|9.7 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|147 kg
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|W175VSFreedom
Kawasaki W175 is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|13 PS
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes,Street Bikes
|Max Torque
|13.2 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|177 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|110 kmph
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