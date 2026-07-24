The Kawasaki W175 continues to be a unique proposition in the Indian market for 2025, catering to riders who value authentic retro aesthetics and mechanical simplicity over high-tech wizardry. Positioned as the most affordable entry point into the Kawasaki family, this motorcycle brings the legendary "W" lineage to the masses.

Kawasaki W175 Price 2025

The 2025 Kawasaki W175 is available in multiple variants, distinguished primarily by their wheel type (spoke vs. alloy) and color schemes. The current ex-showroom prices in Delhi are as follows:

Variant Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) Key Features W175 Ebony ₹ 1,19,000 Classic Spoke Wheels, Tubed Tyres 2023 W175 Candy Persimmon Red ₹ 1,15,000 Classic Spoke Wheels, Tubed Tyres W175 Metallic Graphite Grey ₹ 1,19,000 Classic Spoke Wheels, Tubed Tyres W175 Metallic Ocean Blue ₹ 1,21,000 Classic Spoke Wheels, Tubed Tyres W175 Street ₹ 1,25,000 Alloy Wheels, Tubeless Tyres

Note: On-road prices typically range between ₹1,32,000 and ₹1,50,000 depending on the city, insurance, and RTO charges.

Performance and Specifications

At the heart of the W175 is a refined 177cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine. While the numbers may seem modest compared to sporty 150cc rivals, the W175 focuses on deliverability and a relaxed character.

Engine Displacement: 177cc

177cc Maximum Power: 13 PS @ 7,500 rpm

13 PS @ 7,500 rpm Peak Torque: 13.2 Nm @ 6,000 rpm

13.2 Nm @ 6,000 rpm Transmission: 5-speed manual

5-speed manual Fuel System: Fuel Injection (FI)

Fuel Injection (FI) Top Speed: Approximately 110 kmph

Approximately 110 kmph Mileage: ARAI-claimed 45 kmpl (Real-world: 40–42 kmpl)

The engine is tuned for strong low-end and mid-range performance, making it an ideal companion for city commutes where stop-and-go traffic is frequent.

Design and Ergonomics

The design remains evergreen, drawing heavy inspiration from the larger W800. It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a ribbed "tuck-and-roll" seat, and a circular halogen headlamp that completes the vintage look.

Lightweight Agility: With a kerb weight of just 135 kg, it is one of the lightest bikes in its segment, offering exceptional manoeuvrability for beginners and shorter riders.

With a kerb weight of just 135 kg, it is one of the lightest bikes in its segment, offering exceptional manoeuvrability for beginners and shorter riders. Seat Height: The 790 mm seat height ensures that most riders can plant their feet firmly on the ground.

The 790 mm seat height ensures that most riders can plant their feet firmly on the ground. Chassis: It uses a robust double-cradle steel frame, providing stability and a "big bike" feel despite its small displacement.

Safety and Features

In keeping with its retro theme, the W175 avoids complex electronics, focusing instead on a tactile riding experience.

Braking: A 270 mm petal disc at the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear. It comes equipped with single-channel ABS as standard.

A 270 mm petal disc at the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear. It comes equipped with single-channel ABS as standard. Instrumentation: A classic semi-digital console featuring an analogue speedometer and a small digital display for the odometer, trip meter, and clock.

A classic semi-digital console featuring an analogue speedometer and a small digital display for the odometer, trip meter, and clock. Suspension: Conventional 30 mm telescopic front forks and hydraulic dual rating spring shock absorbers at the rear.

2025 Market Verdict

The Kawasaki W175 faces stiff competition from the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the TVS Ronin. However, for those who want a lightweight, Japanese-engineered motorcycle that looks like a genuine classic rather than a modern "neo-retro" imitation, the W175 stands alone.

Pros:

Authentic vintage styling and premium build quality.

Extremely lightweight and beginner-friendly.

Smooth, vibration-free engine at city speeds.

Cons: