Apache RTR 180 rivaling 2022 Kawasaki W175 launched in new colours

Kawasaki has announced the introduction of the new model year 2022 W175 motorcycle for the Indonesian market. With the latest update, the motorcycle has received new colour options. The bike is now available for purchase four colours namely Metallic Matte Covert Green, Metallic Resplendent Silver, and Ebony-Black Style. Currently, there is no bike in the Indian market which competes directly with this motorcycle.

The W175 retails in the international market in three key variants which are mainly differentiated in terms of styling. The base SE trim on the model gets a conventional modern-classic styling. It comes with a round headlamp with chrome bezel, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, single-piece handlebar, a chunky seat, a peashooter-style exhaust, and spoke wheels.

The W175 also sells in the cafe racer trim which sports a tiny fly screen at the front along with a ribbed pattern seat, and a different colour option. In addition to that, there is also a TR SE variant with scrambler styled high-set fenders, a braced handlebar, and an upswept exhaust.

All these models draw power from the same 177cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This powertrain has been rated to deliver close to 12.6bhp of maximum power. However, based on the variant, the torque output ranges from 13.2 Nm to 13.6 Nm.

The suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks with gaiters up front and dual springs at the rear. And for the braking, it uses a disc-drum combination. The bike only weighs 126 kg which makes it a lightweight competitor.

Interestingly, the same has also been spotted getting tests several times on the Indian roads, fueling the flames for its India launch. However, the flames now look completely doused off as the company doesn't have any immediate plans to roll it out in the Indian market.

