Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Key Specs
- Engine334 cc
- Mileage32.04 kmpl
- Power29.77 ps
- Speed140 kmph
- Max Torque28.21 Nm
- Kerb Weight192 kg
The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler is a popular motorcycle in the scrambler segment, well-known for its stylish design and robust performance. Since its launch, the motorcycle has attracted attention with its unique features and powerful engine specifications. The 2026 model is set to feature significant mechanical updates aimed at enhancing performance and rideability, building upon the excitement generated by previous models. Available in several trims, the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler focuses on delivering a balanced ride experience, catering to both urban commutes and adventurous terrains.
The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler is offered in various trims, with prices ranging from 1.95 Lakhs to 1.99 Lakhs, making it competitively priced within its segment. Specifically, the available variants include Single Tone priced at 1.95 Lakhs, the Single Tone-Fire Orange at 1.99 Lakhs, and other variants at 1.99 Lakhs.
The original Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler was launched on 13th Jan 2022. Following its successful run, the updated 2026 model is expected to be released soon, featuring a host of enhancements that promise to elevate the riding experience.
The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler comes in 4 variants with several colour options including Yelling Yellow, Rebel Red, Outlaw Olive, Midnight Blue, Mean Green and Bold Black. The 2025 model aims to refresh the lineup and attract a new wave of enthusiasts with its modern styling and performance upgrades.
The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler is equipped with several notable features. These include a manual transmission, dual-channel ABS, and Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle also boasts an assist and slipper clutch, as well as standard USB charging capabilities. Additionally, it showcases a stylish design complemented by modern technology to enhance the riding experience.
The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler is powered by a robust 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 29 bhp and 28.2 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, enabling an exhilarating ride while maintaining its aesthetic appeal. The upcoming model is expected to carry the updated Alpha2 engine that brings new internal components for enhanced low to mid-range performance.
In the competitive scrambler segment, the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler faces strong rivals, including Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 and Royal Enfield Scram 440.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Rs. 1.95 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|29.1 PS
|28.2 Nm
|Scrambler Bikes
|182 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350
|Rs. 2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|334 cc
|30 PS
|30 Nm
|Scrambler Bikes
|174 kg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Scrambler [2022-2025]VSScrambler 350
|Royal Enfield Scram 440
|Rs. 2.23 LakhsOnwards
|443 cc
|25.42 PS
|34 Nm
|Scrambler Bikes
|196 kg
|2165 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Scrambler [2022-2025]VSScram 440
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|29.77 PS
|Body Type
|Scrambler Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|28.21 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|334.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
Popular Yezdi Motorcycles Bikes
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scrambler Bikes