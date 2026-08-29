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YEZDI MOTORCYCLES Scrambler [2022-2025]

₹1.95 - 1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.8
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Yezdi Scrambler: Overview

The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler is a popular motorcycle in the scrambler segment, well-known for its stylish design and robust performance. Since its launch, the motorcycle has attracted attention with its unique features and powerful engine specifications. The 2026 model is set to feature significant mechanical updates aimed at enhancing performance and rideability, building upon the excitement generated by previous models. Available in several trims, the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler focuses on delivering a balanced ride experience, catering to both urban commutes and adventurous terrains.

Yezdi Scrambler: Price

The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler is offered in various trims, with prices ranging from 1.95 Lakhs to 1.99 Lakhs, making it competitively priced within its segment. Specifically, the available variants include Single Tone priced at 1.95 Lakhs, the Single Tone-Fire Orange at 1.99 Lakhs, and other variants at 1.99 Lakhs.

Yezdi Scrambler: Launch Date

The original Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler was launched on 13th Jan 2022. Following its successful run, the updated 2026 model is expected to be released soon, featuring a host of enhancements that promise to elevate the riding experience.

Yezdi Scrambler: Variants and Colour Options

The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler comes in 4 variants with several colour options including Yelling Yellow, Rebel Red, Outlaw Olive, Midnight Blue, Mean Green and Bold Black. The 2025 model aims to refresh the lineup and attract a new wave of enthusiasts with its modern styling and performance upgrades.

Yezdi Scrambler: Specs & Features

The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler is equipped with several notable features. These include a manual transmission, dual-channel ABS, and Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle also boasts an assist and slipper clutch, as well as standard USB charging capabilities. Additionally, it showcases a stylish design complemented by modern technology to enhance the riding experience.

The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler is powered by a robust 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 29 bhp and 28.2 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, enabling an exhilarating ride while maintaining its aesthetic appeal. The upcoming model is expected to carry the updated Alpha2 engine that brings new internal components for enhanced low to mid-range performance.

Yezdi Scrambler: Rivals

In the competitive scrambler segment, the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler faces strong rivals, including Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 and Royal Enfield Scram 440.

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    334 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    32.04 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    29.77 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    140 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    28.21 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    192 kg
View All Scrambler [2022-2025] SpecsView specs icon

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Videos

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Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Variants

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 1.95 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] comes in 4 variants. Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]'s top variant is Single Tone-Fire Orange.
4 Variants Available
Scrambler [2022-2025] Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
334 cc
140 kmph
Scrambler [2022-2025] Single Tone-Yelling Yellow
₹1.95 Lakhs*
334 cc
140 kmph
Scrambler [2022-2025] Dual Tone
₹1.99 Lakhs*
334 cc
140 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 Aug 2026
The story compares various bobber motorcycles, highlighting their engine specs, performance, and ex-showroom prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jul 2026
Rajasthan's NH-48 now has a multi-lane free-flow toll system, enhancing traffic flow and commuter convenience.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 May 2026
India's two-wheeler industry is projected to see moderate growth by FY2027, despite challenges from weather and rising costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Apr 2026
BMW and Yezdi are launching new motorcycles on April 23, targeting diverse riding preferences with innovative features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Apr 2026
Yezdi Motorcycles teases an updated Scrambler, set for launch on April 23, 2026, featuring mechanical and aesthetic improvements.Read Full Story

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

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Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] image
Rs. 1.95 LakhsOnwards
4.81
334 cc29.1 PS28.2 NmScrambler Bikes182 kg-DiscDiscSpoke
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 imageRs. 2 LakhsOnwards-334 cc30 PS30 NmScrambler Bikes174 kg----Scrambler [2022-2025]VSScrambler 350
Royal Enfield Scram 440Royal Enfield Scram 440 imageRs. 2.23 LakhsOnwards
51
443 cc25.42 PS34 NmScrambler Bikes196 kg2165 mmDiscDiscAlloyScrambler [2022-2025]VSScram 440

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Images

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Image 1
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Image 2
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Image 3
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Image 4
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Image 5
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Image 6

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Colours

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Yelling Yellow
Rebel Red
Outlaw Olive
Midnight Blue
Mean Green
Bold Black
Yelling yellow

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Alternatives

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350

2 - 2.09 Lakhs
Scrambler [2022-2025]vsScrambler 350
Royal Enfield Scram 440

Royal Enfield Scram 440

2.23 - 2.31 Lakhs
Scrambler [2022-2025]vsScram 440

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
4Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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Cruiser that u can trust
Nice bike with good mileage and impressive cruise control. Suitable for both off-road and on-road biking. The design is classy and the best in its segment.
By: Richik salona (May 6, 2025)
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News

The updated Yezdi Scrambler will be officially unveiled on April 23. (File photo of 2023 Yezdi Scrambler shown for representational purposes)
New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23
7 Apr 2026
The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster come sharing the same platform and same engine, but churns out different power and torque output.
Yezdi Adventure vs Scrambler vs Roadster: Price and specification comparison
13 Jan 2022
Mahindra has expanded its Battery-as-a-Service programme to the BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e electric SUVs.
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e launched with BaaS; Prices start at 11.45 lakh
28 Aug 2026
Xech JumpX is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,999.
XECH JumpX review: A handy roadside companion, but not without compromises
28 Aug 2026
Xech offers two air dusters. There is the X-Jet Neo and X-Jet.
Xech X-Jet and X-Jet Neo Review: Do cordless air blowers work on cars?
28 Aug 2026
TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis, and Yamaha RayZR are positioned in a segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, which has become the new entry-level category for many consumers.
TVS Ntorq 125 vs Suzuki Avenis vs Yamaha RayZR: Monthly EMI comparison
27 Aug 2026
Yamaha YZF-R2 launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.30 lakh; new 204cc supersport packs 26.14 bhp
Yamaha YZF-R2 launched in India at 2.30 lakh; new 204cc supersport packs 26.14 bhp
27 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Specifications and Features

Max Power29.77 PS
Body TypeScrambler Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque28.21 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage32.04 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine334.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed140 kmph
View all Scrambler [2022-2025] specs and features

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