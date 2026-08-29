Yezdi Scrambler: Overview

The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler is a popular motorcycle in the scrambler segment, well-known for its stylish design and robust performance. Since its launch, the motorcycle has attracted attention with its unique features and powerful engine specifications. The 2026 model is set to feature significant mechanical updates aimed at enhancing performance and rideability, building upon the excitement generated by previous models. Available in several trims, the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler focuses on delivering a balanced ride experience, catering to both urban commutes and adventurous terrains.

Yezdi Scrambler: Price

The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler is offered in various trims, with prices ranging from 1.95 Lakhs to 1.99 Lakhs, making it competitively priced within its segment. Specifically, the available variants include Single Tone priced at 1.95 Lakhs, the Single Tone-Fire Orange at 1.99 Lakhs, and other variants at 1.99 Lakhs.

Yezdi Scrambler: Launch Date

The original Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler was launched on 13th Jan 2022. Following its successful run, the updated 2026 model is expected to be released soon, featuring a host of enhancements that promise to elevate the riding experience.

Yezdi Scrambler: Variants and Colour Options

The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler comes in 4 variants with several colour options including Yelling Yellow, Rebel Red, Outlaw Olive, Midnight Blue, Mean Green and Bold Black. The 2025 model aims to refresh the lineup and attract a new wave of enthusiasts with its modern styling and performance upgrades.

Yezdi Scrambler: Specs & Features

The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler is equipped with several notable features. These include a manual transmission, dual-channel ABS, and Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle also boasts an assist and slipper clutch, as well as standard USB charging capabilities. Additionally, it showcases a stylish design complemented by modern technology to enhance the riding experience.

The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler is powered by a robust 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 29 bhp and 28.2 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, enabling an exhilarating ride while maintaining its aesthetic appeal. The upcoming model is expected to carry the updated Alpha2 engine that brings new internal components for enhanced low to mid-range performance.

Yezdi Scrambler: Rivals

In the competitive scrambler segment, the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler faces strong rivals, including Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 and Royal Enfield Scram 440.