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HomeCompare BikesHness CB350 vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Honda Hness CB350 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandHondaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage45.8 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity348 cc334 cc
Power21.07 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear View
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Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
166 mm200 mm
Length
2163 mm-
Wheelbase
1441 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg182 kg
Height
1107 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Width
800 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
121 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm65 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multiplate
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm81 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex CradleDouble Cradle
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
Twin HydraulicMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time Mileage-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7552,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4351,95,345
RTO
15,39415,627
Insurance
11,92611,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7234,792
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350RS
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs Meteor 350
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs 350

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