In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hness cb350
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.8 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|29.77 PS PS