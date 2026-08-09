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HomeCompare BikesHness CB350 vs Hunter 350

Honda Hness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 Hunter 350
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage45.8 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity348 cc349 cc
Power21.07 PS PS20.21 PS

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L13 L
Ground Clearance
166 mm160 mm
Length
2163 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg181 kg
Height
1107 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
Width
800 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
121 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multi Plate
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm72 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex Cradle-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Rear Suspension
Twin HydraulicTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time MileageTripper
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7551,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4351,37,640
RTO
15,39411,541
Insurance
11,92610,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7233,429
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350RS
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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