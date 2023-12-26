In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less