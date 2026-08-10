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HomeCompare BikesHunter 350 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hunter 350 Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage36.2 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc155 cc
Power20.21 PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L10 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
2055 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1325 mm
Height
1070 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm810 mm
Width
810 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil CooledLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet, Multiple Disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm ForksTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
TripperY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah4.0 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,59,5581,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,6401,69,550
RTO
11,54115,024
Insurance
10,37713,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4294,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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