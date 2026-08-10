In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hunter 350
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36.2 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS
|18.4 PS PS