2027 Kawasaki KLE500 SE with SmartRide revealed

Japanese automaker Kawasaki recently unveiled the 2027 KLE500 SE SmartRide, expanding its adventure motorcycle lineup. The latest version has a mechanical centrifugal clutch, which is designed to make riding easier by allowing riders to start and stop without having to manually operate the clutch lever. With the introduction of the SmartRide version, the Kawasaki KLE500 range now consists of three variants: the standard KLE500, KLE500 SE and KLE500 SE SmartRide.

Kawasaki KLE500 SE SmartRide: What’s New?

The new clutch technology serves a similar purpose to Honda’s E-Clutch system; the underlying mechanisms are different. Honda employs an electromechanical actuator to automate clutch operation, whereas Kawasaki’s SmartRide system uses a mechanical centrifugal clutch. Beyond the new clutch system, the KLE500 SE SmartRide gets tubeless tyres, replacing the tube-type tyres on the standard SE variant.

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No other mechanical changes have been introduced, with both SE versions sharing the same engine and hardware. Power comes from a 451cc parallel-twin engine that develops 45 hp at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The new SmartRide variant is offered in a single colour option: Pearl Blizzard White.

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Kawasaki KLE500 India Launch: What to Expect

The KLE500 will enter India's increasingly competitive sub-500cc adventure motorcycle segment, if launched. Following the motorcycle’s international debut last year, Kawasaki India was reported to be evaluating the KLE500 for the domestic market. The adventure motorcycle is expected to arrive in India over the coming months, although an official launch timeline has yet to be announced. Its pricing will be an important factor, particularly if Kawasaki brings the motorcycle to India as a completely built-up (CBU) import, which could result in a premium price tag. The upcoming motorcycle could face competition from models such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 and Norton Atlas, both expected to add to the range of adventure bikes available in the Indian market.

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