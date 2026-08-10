The Bajaj Pulsar 150 continues to hold its ground as one of India's most popular and reliable 150cc commuter motorcycles. Known for its distinct muscular styling, punchy DTS-i engine performance, and dependable fuel efficiency, the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 provides an excellent balance of power, daily riding comfort, and low cost of maintenance for city commuters and highway riders alike.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price in India and Variants

The ex-showroom price for the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts at ₹1.05 Lakhs and goes up to ₹1.12 Lakhs, depending on the chosen variant and braking configuration. The motorcycle is available in two core options:

Variant Name Engine Capacity Key Highlights Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.) Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6 149.5 cc Front disc, rear drum brake, single-piece seat ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 149.5 cc Front and rear disc brakes, split-seat styling, wider rear tyre ₹ 1.12 Lakhs

Note: Ex-showroom prices may vary slightly based on dealership location, state taxes, insurance options, and local registration charges.

Engine Performance and Fuel Efficiency

Powering the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is a proven 149.5 cc single-cylinder DTS-i engine equipped with fuel injection technology. Engineered for responsive power delivery across mid-range speeds, the engine easily navigates urban traffic and maintains steady highway cruising.

Engine Displacement: 149.5 cc, 4-stroke, 2-valve twin-spark BS6 DTS-i FI engine

149.5 cc, 4-stroke, 2-valve twin-spark BS6 DTS-i FI engine Maximum Power Output: 14 PS @ 8,500 rpm

14 PS @ 8,500 rpm Peak Torque: 13.25 Nm @ 6,500 rpm

13.25 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Transmission: 5-Speed Manual

5-Speed Manual Claimed Fuel Mileage: 47.5 kmpl

47.5 kmpl Top Speed: 115 kmph

Design, Ergonomics, and Feature Highlights

The overall silhouette of the Pulsar 150 remains timeless, appealing to riders who appreciate a bold street presence:

Iconic Front Cowl: Features a signature wolf-eyed halogen headlamp setup with twin pilot lamps.

Features a signature wolf-eyed halogen headlamp setup with twin pilot lamps. Muscular Fuel Tank: A large 15-litre fuel tank adorned with aggressive tank shrouds and 3D badging.

A large 15-litre fuel tank adorned with aggressive tank shrouds and 3D badging. Digital-Analogue Console: A clean instrument cluster housing an analogue tachometer alongside a digital screen for speedometer, trip meter, and fuel levels.

A clean instrument cluster housing an analogue tachometer alongside a digital screen for speedometer, trip meter, and fuel levels. Riding Comfort: Upright handle positions and clip-on handlebars ensure an ergonomic riding posture that reduces rider fatigue.

Upright handle positions and clip-on handlebars ensure an ergonomic riding posture that reduces rider fatigue. Seating Variants: Options between a classic single-piece contoured bench seat and a sporty split-seat setup on higher trims.

Safety, Suspension, and Handling

Equipped to handle varying Indian road conditions, the Pulsar 150 utilises a sturdy chassis and balanced suspension setup:

Front Brake: 280 mm Disc brake paired with a single-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) for secure braking control.

280 mm Disc brake paired with a single-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) for secure braking control. Rear Brake: Choice between a traditional drum setup or a 230 mm disc brake on the Twin Disc variant.

Choice between a traditional drum setup or a 230 mm disc brake on the Twin Disc variant. Front Suspension: Telescopic front forks (31 mm) designed to soak up road irregularities smoothly.

Telescopic front forks (31 mm) designed to soak up road irregularities smoothly. Rear Suspension: Twin canister-charged Nitrox gas-filled shock absorbers providing stable dampening.

Twin canister-charged Nitrox gas-filled shock absorbers providing stable dampening. Tyres and Wheels: Durable 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres (Front: 90/90-17, Rear: 120/80-17 on Twin Disc trim).

Bajaj Pulsar 150 FAQ:

What is the starting price of the Bajaj Pulsar 150 in 2026?

The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.05 Lakhs for the Single Disc BS6 variant, while the top-spec Twin Disc BS6 variant is priced at ₹1.12 Lakhs.

What mileage does the Bajaj Pulsar 150 deliver?

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 offers an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 47.5 kmpl under ideal test conditions.

Does the Bajaj Pulsar 150 come with ABS?

Yes, single-channel ABS is standard on the Pulsar 150 to prevent front wheel lock-up during sudden braking manoeuvres.

What is the fuel tank capacity and weight of the Pulsar 150?

The motorcycle comes with a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres and has a kerb weight of 150 kg.