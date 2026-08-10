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BAJAJ Pulsar 150

₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Bajaj Pulsar 150 continues to hold its ground as one of India's most popular and reliable 150cc commuter motorcycles. Known for its distinct muscular styling, punchy DTS-i engine performance, and dependable fuel efficiency, the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 provides an excellent balance of power, daily riding comfort, and low cost of maintenance for city commuters and highway riders alike.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price in India and Variants

The ex-showroom price for the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts at 1.05 Lakhs and goes up to 1.12 Lakhs, depending on the chosen variant and braking configuration. The motorcycle is available in two core options:

Variant NameEngine CapacityKey HighlightsEx-Showroom Price (Approx.)
Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6149.5 ccFront disc, rear drum brake, single-piece seat 1.05 Lakhs
Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6149.5 ccFront and rear disc brakes, split-seat styling, wider rear tyre 1.12 Lakhs

Note: Ex-showroom prices may vary slightly based on dealership location, state taxes, insurance options, and local registration charges.

Engine Performance and Fuel Efficiency

Powering the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is a proven 149.5 cc single-cylinder DTS-i engine equipped with fuel injection technology. Engineered for responsive power delivery across mid-range speeds, the engine easily navigates urban traffic and maintains steady highway cruising.

  • Engine Displacement: 149.5 cc, 4-stroke, 2-valve twin-spark BS6 DTS-i FI engine
  • Maximum Power Output: 14 PS @ 8,500 rpm
  • Peak Torque: 13.25 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
  • Claimed Fuel Mileage: 47.5 kmpl
  • Top Speed: 115 kmph

Design, Ergonomics, and Feature Highlights

The overall silhouette of the Pulsar 150 remains timeless, appealing to riders who appreciate a bold street presence:

  • Iconic Front Cowl: Features a signature wolf-eyed halogen headlamp setup with twin pilot lamps.
  • Muscular Fuel Tank: A large 15-litre fuel tank adorned with aggressive tank shrouds and 3D badging.
  • Digital-Analogue Console: A clean instrument cluster housing an analogue tachometer alongside a digital screen for speedometer, trip meter, and fuel levels.
  • Riding Comfort: Upright handle positions and clip-on handlebars ensure an ergonomic riding posture that reduces rider fatigue.
  • Seating Variants: Options between a classic single-piece contoured bench seat and a sporty split-seat setup on higher trims.

Safety, Suspension, and Handling

Equipped to handle varying Indian road conditions, the Pulsar 150 utilises a sturdy chassis and balanced suspension setup:

  • Front Brake: 280 mm Disc brake paired with a single-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) for secure braking control.
  • Rear Brake: Choice between a traditional drum setup or a 230 mm disc brake on the Twin Disc variant.
  • Front Suspension: Telescopic front forks (31 mm) designed to soak up road irregularities smoothly.
  • Rear Suspension: Twin canister-charged Nitrox gas-filled shock absorbers providing stable dampening.
  • Tyres and Wheels: Durable 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres (Front: 90/90-17, Rear: 120/80-17 on Twin Disc trim).

Bajaj Pulsar 150 FAQ:

What is the starting price of the Bajaj Pulsar 150 in 2026?

The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts at an ex-showroom price of 1.05 Lakhs for the Single Disc BS6 variant, while the top-spec Twin Disc BS6 variant is priced at 1.12 Lakhs.

What mileage does the Bajaj Pulsar 150 deliver?

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 offers an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 47.5 kmpl under ideal test conditions.

Does the Bajaj Pulsar 150 come with ABS?

Yes, single-channel ABS is standard on the Pulsar 150 to prevent front wheel lock-up during sudden braking manoeuvres.

What is the fuel tank capacity and weight of the Pulsar 150?

The motorcycle comes with a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres and has a kerb weight of 150 kg.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    149.5 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    47.5 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    14 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    115 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    13.25 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    150 kg
View All Pulsar 150 SpecsView specs icon

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Variants

Bajaj Pulsar 150 price starts at ₹ 1.05 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.12 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar 150 comes in 2 variants. Bajaj Pulsar 150's top variant is Twin Disc BS6.
2 Variants Available
Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
149.5 cc
115 kmph
Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
149.5 cc
115 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 150 features significant updates, including new LED lights, an LCD cluster, and enhanced design elements.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Aug 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at dealerships with fresh styling, LED lighting, and a digital cluster, retaining its 150 cc engine.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
Bajaj Auto's July 2026 sales surged 30%, driven by strong export growth in two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
Bajaj Auto plans updates for its 125-160 cc motorcycles and aims to launch electric bikes by FY2028.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
The Indian government will maintain the 20% ethanol blend in petrol, addressing concerns over fuel efficiency and vehicle performance.Read Full Story

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Bajaj Pulsar 150 comparison with similar Bikes

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BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Bajaj Pulsar 150
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PURE EV EcoDryftPURE EV EcoDryft imageRs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards--3.0 kW40 NmCommuter Bikes101 kg1870 mmDiscDrumAlloyPulsar 150VSEcoDryft

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Images

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Image 1
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Image 2
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Image 6

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Colours

Bajaj Pulsar 150 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Sparkle Black Red
Sparkle Black Silver
Sapphire Black Blue
Sparkle black red

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Alternatives

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Pulsar 150vsSP 125
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
Pulsar 150vsGlamour XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
Pulsar 150vsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
Pulsar 150vsSuper Splendor XTEC
PURE EV EcoDryft

PURE EV EcoDryft

1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
Pulsar 150vsEcoDryft
Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

1.2 Lakhs
Pulsar 150vsUnicorn

Bajaj Pulsar 150 User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4Features
4.3Safety
4.4Design
4.7Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is praised for its reliable performance, comfortable ride, and great mileage, making it a popular choice among riders. However, some users note issues with vibrations and outdated features.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconReliable engine performance
  • check circle iconGood mileage (around 48 kmpl)
  • check circle iconComfortable seating for rider and pillion
  • check circle iconStrong road presence
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconVibrations at higher speeds
  • warning iconBasic instrument cluster
  • warning iconOld design aesthetics
  • warning iconOccasional gearbox issues
  • warning iconWeak halogen headlight in some variants

User Reviews

Roar Through the Gears
Very stylish and looks stunning. The driving experience is smooth, and it is very convenient with a built-in charging port for your phone. It is also easy to drive uphill, even when carrying a heavy passenger, thanks to its smooth gear performance.
By: Sai (Mar 20, 2026)
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Comfort Plus
The 150cc engine is very refined now. No vibrations at 60-70 kmph. Brake feel is progressive. Value for money is definitely high here.
By: Sameer Naik (Jan 14, 2026)
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Amazing Mileage
Bike started making noise from chain after 500km. Service center said it is normal but it is very irritating. Not expected from new bike.
By: Rohit Pawar (Jan 14, 2026)
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Minor Vibrations
Many bikes came and went but Pulsar 150 is still standing strong. The durability is amazing. Even after 3 years, it runs like new.
By: Harit Beniwal (Jan 14, 2026)
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Great for family
Dream come true. Pulsar 150 looks so good in black and silver. Mileage of 49 is more than I expected. Best bike for daily commuters.
By: Anshul Mittal (Jan 14, 2026)
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Related News

The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 now gets an LED headlamp and LED indicators to improve visibility
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Updated for 2025 With LED Lighting, Prices Start at 1.08 Lakh
24 Dec 2025
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
19 Jun 2024
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 could launch soon in the Indian market. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/AutoTechInfo)
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features
9 Apr 2024
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 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Related News
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Brochure

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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Specifications and Features

Max Power14 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque13.25 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage47.5 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightHalogen
Engine149.5 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed115 kmph
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