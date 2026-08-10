Bajaj Pulsar 150 Key Specs
- Engine149.5 cc
- Mileage47.5 kmpl
- Power14 ps
- Speed115 kmph
- Max Torque13.25 Nm
- Kerb Weight150 kg
The Bajaj Pulsar 150 continues to hold its ground as one of India's most popular and reliable 150cc commuter motorcycles. Known for its distinct muscular styling, punchy DTS-i engine performance, and dependable fuel efficiency, the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 provides an excellent balance of power, daily riding comfort, and low cost of maintenance for city commuters and highway riders alike.
The ex-showroom price for the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts at ₹1.05 Lakhs and goes up to ₹1.12 Lakhs, depending on the chosen variant and braking configuration. The motorcycle is available in two core options:
|Variant Name
|Engine Capacity
|Key Highlights
|Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.)
|Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6
|149.5 cc
|Front disc, rear drum brake, single-piece seat
|₹1.05 Lakhs
|Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6
|149.5 cc
|Front and rear disc brakes, split-seat styling, wider rear tyre
|₹1.12 Lakhs
Note: Ex-showroom prices may vary slightly based on dealership location, state taxes, insurance options, and local registration charges.
Powering the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is a proven 149.5 cc single-cylinder DTS-i engine equipped with fuel injection technology. Engineered for responsive power delivery across mid-range speeds, the engine easily navigates urban traffic and maintains steady highway cruising.
The overall silhouette of the Pulsar 150 remains timeless, appealing to riders who appreciate a bold street presence:
Equipped to handle varying Indian road conditions, the Pulsar 150 utilises a sturdy chassis and balanced suspension setup:
The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.05 Lakhs for the Single Disc BS6 variant, while the top-spec Twin Disc BS6 variant is priced at ₹1.12 Lakhs.
The Bajaj Pulsar 150 offers an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 47.5 kmpl under ideal test conditions.
Yes, single-channel ABS is standard on the Pulsar 150 to prevent front wheel lock-up during sudden braking manoeuvres.
The motorcycle comes with a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres and has a kerb weight of 150 kg.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Bajaj Pulsar 150
|Rs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
|149.5 cc
|14 PS
|13.25 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|150 kg
|2035 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda SP 125
|Rs. 89,748Onwards
|123.94 cc
|10.87 PS
|10.9 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|117 kg
|2027 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Pulsar 150VSSP 125
|Hero Glamour XTEC
|Rs. 90,498Onwards
|124.7 cc
|10.84 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|123 kg
|2051 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Pulsar 150VSGlamour XTEC
|Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
|Rs. 91,952Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Pulsar 150VSSplendor Plus XTEC
|Hero Super Splendor XTEC
|Rs. 84,448Onwards
|124.7 cc
|10.84 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|121 kg
|2034 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|Pulsar 150VSSuper Splendor XTEC
|PURE EV EcoDryft
|Rs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|3.0 kW
|40 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|101 kg
|1870 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Pulsar 150VSEcoDryft
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is praised for its reliable performance, comfortable ride, and great mileage, making it a popular choice among riders. However, some users note issues with vibrations and outdated features.
|Max Power
|14 PS
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|13.25 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|149.5 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|115 kmph
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