The Mahindra Bolero Neo stands out as a unique offering in the sub-four-meter SUV space, combining modern cabin comforts with rugged, old-school ladder-frame durability. Built on a tough third-generation chassis shared with the larger Scorpio, the Bolero Neo is tailored for buyers who require an authentic Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) vehicle capable of tackling rough terrain while maintaining urban driveability. Equipped with a refined mHawk diesel engine and an optional mechanical locking differential, it serves as a highly practical alternative to conventional monocoque subcompact SUVs.

Discover the latest updates, official pricing structures, mileage figures, and specifications for this robust 7-seater SUV.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Price List

The Bolero Neo is offered across a structured lineup of five core diesel variants—N4, N8, N10 R, N11, and the flagship N10 (O).

The official ex-showroom price list for the variants is detailed below:

Variant Engine and Transmission Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) Bolero Neo N4 1.5L Diesel (Manual) ₹ 8.85 Lakh Bolero Neo N8 1.5L Diesel (Manual) ₹ 9.50 Lakh Bolero Neo N10 R 1.5L Diesel (Manual) ₹ 9.79 Lakh Bolero Neo N11 1.5L Diesel (Manual) ₹ 9.99 Lakh Bolero Neo N10 (O) 1.5L Diesel (Manual) ₹ 10.49 Lakh

Engine Performance, Drivetrain, and Fuel Efficiency

Under the hood, the Bolero Neo relies on Mahindra's time-tested, high-torque diesel powertrain architecture. Mechanical components are optimised to deliver linear low-end grunt for seamless performance under heavy loads.

Engine Type: 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder mHawk100 Turbocharged Diesel

1.5-litre, 3-cylinder mHawk100 Turbocharged Diesel Maximum Power Output: 100 bhp (73.5 kW) @ 3,750 rpm

100 bhp (73.5 kW) @ 3,750 rpm Peak Torque: 260 Nm @ 1,750 – 2,250 rpm

260 Nm @ 1,750 – 2,250 rpm Transmission: 5-speed manual gearbox

5-speed manual gearbox Drivetrain Layout: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Certified Mileage: ARAI-rated 17.29 kmpl

RideFlo Suspension and Multi-Terrain Technology

To handle bad roads effortlessly, the SUV features a tuned suspension architecture utilising RideFlo technology, minimising vertical cabin movement over uneven patches. The top-tier N10 (O) variant distinguishes itself by featuring a segment-exclusive Multi-Terrain Technology (MTT) mechanical locking rear differential. When the vehicle encounters muddy or low-traction conditions, the system automatically locks the rear wheels together to extract the SUV from challenging spots.

Dimensions, Design, and Cabin Comfort

Rugged Silhouette and Build

The Bolero Neo adopts a muscular design scheme featuring an upright stance, a signature six-slat chrome grille, sleek LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), and square-ish wheel arches. It rides on stylised 15-inch alloy wheels and features a signature X-shaped spare wheel cover mounted on the tailgate. With a length of 3,995 mm, a width of 1,795 mm, and a height of 1,817 mm, the SUV offers a commanding view of the road alongside a practical 180 mm ground clearance.

Interior Versatility and Features

The cabin utilises a space-efficient 7-seater configuration (5+2 layout), integrating two side-facing fold-up jump seats in the third row. Fold down the rear seats to access a massive 384 litres of luggage room.

The interior layout comes equipped with essential utility and comfort features:

A central 9-inch touchscreen infotainment display on premium trims.

on premium trims. A twin-pod digital driver's instrument cluster with an Eco Mode indicator.

Height-adjustable driver's seat paired with front and rear seat centre armrests.

Premium fabric or dual-tone leatherette upholstery, depending on the trim level.

Steering-mounted audio controls and Cruise Control for relaxed highway driving.

Safety Features and Construction

The vehicle relies on a high-strength steel ladder-frame chassis that absorbs heavy impacts effectively. Essential active and passive driver safety functions include:

Dual Front Airbags as standard safety equipment.

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).

Cornering Brake Control (CBC) for enhanced stability during sharp turns.

Reverse parking sensors to ease manoeuvring into tight spaces.

ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts on the middle row.

Automatic door locks and a digital engine immobiliser system.

Key Rivals

The Mahindra Bolero Neo occupies a distinct market position, targeting buyers who require a tough utility vehicle without compromising completely on modern family comfort. Its closest competitors in the Indian automotive space include the standard Mahindra Bolero, the larger Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and the Tata Nexon.

Mahindra Bolero Neo FAQ:

Is the Bolero Neo right for you?

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is the ideal choice for buyers who need a vehicle that can handle broken roads and heavy loads while offering the comforts of a modern SUV. Its 7-seater capacity and rugged RWD setup make it a unique offering compared to front-wheel-drive competitors like the Tata Nexon or Maruti Brezza.