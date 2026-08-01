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MAHINDRA Bolero Neo

₹8.85 - 10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5Expert Score
4.2
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The Mahindra Bolero Neo stands out as a unique offering in the sub-four-meter SUV space, combining modern cabin comforts with rugged, old-school ladder-frame durability. Built on a tough third-generation chassis shared with the larger Scorpio, the Bolero Neo is tailored for buyers who require an authentic Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) vehicle capable of tackling rough terrain while maintaining urban driveability. Equipped with a refined mHawk diesel engine and an optional mechanical locking differential, it serves as a highly practical alternative to conventional monocoque subcompact SUVs.

Discover the latest updates, official pricing structures, mileage figures, and specifications for this robust 7-seater SUV.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Price List

The Bolero Neo is offered across a structured lineup of five core diesel variants—N4, N8, N10 R, N11, and the flagship N10 (O).

The official ex-showroom price list for the variants is detailed below:

VariantEngine and TransmissionEx-Showroom Price (Delhi)
Bolero Neo N41.5L Diesel (Manual) 8.85 Lakh
Bolero Neo N81.5L Diesel (Manual) 9.50 Lakh
Bolero Neo N10 R1.5L Diesel (Manual) 9.79 Lakh
Bolero Neo N111.5L Diesel (Manual) 9.99 Lakh
Bolero Neo N10 (O)1.5L Diesel (Manual) 10.49 Lakh

Engine Performance, Drivetrain, and Fuel Efficiency

Under the hood, the Bolero Neo relies on Mahindra's time-tested, high-torque diesel powertrain architecture. Mechanical components are optimised to deliver linear low-end grunt for seamless performance under heavy loads.

  • Engine Type: 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder mHawk100 Turbocharged Diesel
  • Maximum Power Output: 100 bhp (73.5 kW) @ 3,750 rpm
  • Peak Torque: 260 Nm @ 1,750 – 2,250 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-speed manual gearbox
  • Drivetrain Layout: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
  • Certified Mileage: ARAI-rated 17.29 kmpl

RideFlo Suspension and Multi-Terrain Technology

To handle bad roads effortlessly, the SUV features a tuned suspension architecture utilising RideFlo technology, minimising vertical cabin movement over uneven patches. The top-tier N10 (O) variant distinguishes itself by featuring a segment-exclusive Multi-Terrain Technology (MTT) mechanical locking rear differential. When the vehicle encounters muddy or low-traction conditions, the system automatically locks the rear wheels together to extract the SUV from challenging spots.

Dimensions, Design, and Cabin Comfort

Rugged Silhouette and Build

The Bolero Neo adopts a muscular design scheme featuring an upright stance, a signature six-slat chrome grille, sleek LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), and square-ish wheel arches. It rides on stylised 15-inch alloy wheels and features a signature X-shaped spare wheel cover mounted on the tailgate. With a length of 3,995 mm, a width of 1,795 mm, and a height of 1,817 mm, the SUV offers a commanding view of the road alongside a practical 180 mm ground clearance.

Interior Versatility and Features

The cabin utilises a space-efficient 7-seater configuration (5+2 layout), integrating two side-facing fold-up jump seats in the third row. Fold down the rear seats to access a massive 384 litres of luggage room.

The interior layout comes equipped with essential utility and comfort features:

  • A central 9-inch touchscreen infotainment display on premium trims.
  • A twin-pod digital driver's instrument cluster with an Eco Mode indicator.
  • Height-adjustable driver's seat paired with front and rear seat centre armrests.
  • Premium fabric or dual-tone leatherette upholstery, depending on the trim level.
  • Steering-mounted audio controls and Cruise Control for relaxed highway driving.

Safety Features and Construction

The vehicle relies on a high-strength steel ladder-frame chassis that absorbs heavy impacts effectively. Essential active and passive driver safety functions include:

  • Dual Front Airbags as standard safety equipment.
  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).
  • Cornering Brake Control (CBC) for enhanced stability during sharp turns.
  • Reverse parking sensors to ease manoeuvring into tight spaces.
  • ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts on the middle row.
  • Automatic door locks and a digital engine immobiliser system.

Key Rivals

The Mahindra Bolero Neo occupies a distinct market position, targeting buyers who require a tough utility vehicle without compromising completely on modern family comfort. Its closest competitors in the Indian automotive space include the standard Mahindra Bolero, the larger Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and the Tata Nexon.

Mahindra Bolero Neo FAQ:

Is the Bolero Neo right for you?

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is the ideal choice for buyers who need a vehicle that can handle broken roads and heavy loads while offering the comforts of a modern SUV. Its 7-seater capacity and rugged RWD setup make it a unique offering compared to front-wheel-drive competitors like the Tata Nexon or Maruti Brezza.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1493 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.2 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    100 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    384 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    260 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
View All Bolero Neo SpecsView specs icon

Mahindra Bolero Neo Videos

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Here’s everything you need to know about the updated Mahindra Bolero Neo
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Here’s everything you need to know about the updated Mahindra Bolero Neo

The updated Mahindra Bolero Classic and Bolero Neo are here! Check out prices and more about these
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The updated Mahindra Bolero Classic and Bolero Neo are here! Check out prices and more about these

Mahindra Bolero Neo Variants

Mahindra Bolero Neo price starts at ₹ 8.85 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Bolero Neo comes in 5 variants. Mahindra Bolero Neo's top variant is N10 (O).
5 Variants Available
Bolero Neo N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Bolero Neo N8
₹9.5 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Bolero Neo N10 R
₹9.79 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 May 2026
The Mahindra Bolero is a durable, affordable SUV range known for rugged performance and practicality in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 May 2026
Explore Mahindra Bolero Neo's monthly EMI breakdown to make an informed decision on this affordable SUV in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Apr 2026
Performing a thorough pre-delivery inspection (PDI) ensures your new car is in optimal condition before driving it home.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Nov 2025
Mahindra and Kia enhance their diesel vehicles with facelifts, improving features, design, and performance for urban markets.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Oct 2025
The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo features upgrades across five trims, appealing to both rugged and modern SUV buyers.Read Full Story

Mahindra Bolero Neo Visual Comparison

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Mahindra Bolero Neo comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mahindra Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo image
Rs. 8.85 LakhsOnwards
4.2645
100 bhp260 NmManualCompact SUV2--384 litres3995 mm1795 mm1817 mm5.35 metres
Mahindra BoleroMahindra Bolero imageRs. 7.99 LakhsOnwards
3.9604
75 bhp210 NmManualSUV2---3995 mm1745 mm1880 mm5.8 metresBolero NeoVSBolero
Kia CarensKia Carens imageRs. 11.02 LakhsOnwards
4.4544
113 bhp250 NmManualMUV6
3/5
195 mm216 litres4540 mm1800 mm1708 mm-Bolero NeoVSCarens

Mahindra Bolero Neo Expert Review

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare

Mahindra Bolero Neo seeks and strives to be the perfect blend of rugged drive character with a relatively pleasant cabin at a price point that is mighty appealing. And in this once sentence, I may have already summed up my first impressions of the latest from the Mahindra camp. And yet, here is an SUV that deserves more than just a taut one line verdict, especially if you get to get behind its wheels on the first day of Delhi monsoons.

Mahindra could not have picked a better day to hand over the Bolero Neo to the HT Auto team than this past Wednesday - June 14. The parched Delhi ground got its first proper gulp of monsoon showers and what was going to a be a short winding road set out for our first drive impressions, filled up with mud and muck, slush and sludge. Perfect playground for the Bolero Neo? Read on.

The top-of-the-line Mahindra Bolero Neo N10(O) gets mechanical lock differential for better traction.
The top-of-the-line Mahindra Bolero Neo N10(O) gets mechanical lock differential for better traction.

The near-perfect love child

Once upon a time, Bolero and TUV300 decided to get cozy and love bloomed in the form of Bolero Neo. Yes, the Bolero Neo does look near identical to the TUV300 in its overall design language. First and even subsequent glances will confirm as much. But look closer and you'll find Bolero's genetics as well.

The front fascia, especially the grille, is inspired by Bolero and the Bolero Neo also boasts of an upright face with a slightly aggressive appeal. The six-slat chrome grille looks quite stylish while the new static bending headlights with DRLs are a refreshing touch as well.

Bending headlights with DRLs and a strong grills design help Mahindra Bolero Neo get a macho face.
Bending headlights with DRLs and a strong grills design help Mahindra Bolero Neo get a macho face.

Over at the side, the wheel arches are slightly more pronounced now and the C-pillar has been given a dark shade. There is a chunky plastic cladding all along the side of the Bolero Neo that seeks to underline its go-anywhere credentials.

Mahindra Bolero Neo is being offered in six colour choices - Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White and Rocky Beige.
Mahindra Bolero Neo is being offered in six colour choices - Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White and Rocky Beige.

The rear profile of the SUV is completed with an X-type spare wheel cover, a spoiler and a prominent Bolero badge.

The X-type spare wheel cover is a familiar sight but continues to look good on the new Bolero Neo.
The X-type spare wheel cover is a familiar sight but continues to look good on the new Bolero Neo.

Classic cabin with a premium touch

Anyone stepping inside the Bolero Neo with a mile-long list of expectations of a mile-long list of features will walk out rather bitter. While rivals do now offer a plethora of convenience features, this Mahindra isn't playing that game.The list of what is absent is longer than the list of what's there - no air purifier, no high-end sound system, no sunroof, no leather seats, no wireless phone charging and no, the front seats are not ventilated.

(Also read - Bolero vs Magnite vs Sonet vs Brezza vs Nexon: Specs comparison)

But rather than paying attention to the glitz, the Bolero Neo's cabin seems content in being functional. And that's across the three rows of seats. There's dedicated armrests for the front two passengers, a responsive seven-inch touch-screen infotainment unit with Bluetooth, USB and AUX options, Blue Sense app, voice messaging system, steering mounted controls, among a few others. Think of this as a Bolero with a young heart, a TUV300 with a refresh.

Large windows and a high ride position truly gives the sense of being inside an SUV to those sitting in the Bolero Neo.
Large windows and a high ride position truly gives the sense of being inside an SUV to those sitting in the Bolero Neo.

Functional bits like electrically adjustable ORVMs, follow me home headlamps, cruise control, remote key entry, rear wiper and rear-glass defogger also make this a truly driver's car.

The fabric seats are in a light colour which means it could be prone to grime if this SUV does wander around beyond conventional roads. These seats are also rather hard but I quit expected them to be. On the flipside, the ride height is great and there's decent space for passengers on the bench seats in the middle row.

There are dedicated armrests for the front passengers and a central armrest on the bench seat in the second row.
There are dedicated armrests for the front passengers and a central armrest on the bench seat in the second row.

The jump seats in the third row ought to be used for sitting only on SOS basis but the fact that this sub four-metre SUV does squeeze in a third row at all is, again, commendable.

The jump seats in the last row of Mahindra Bolero Neo are best left for children.
The jump seats in the last row of Mahindra Bolero Neo are best left for children.

The cabin overall is definitely a step up from TUV300 and several steps up from the Bolero but it won't be quite fair to compare it to what's on offer from the Koreans.

Shut up and drive

Bolero Neo is the only rear-wheel drive in its segment.
Bolero Neo is the only rear-wheel drive in its segment.

The Bolero Neo seems to have an eager sense around it to be put out there and put in motion. Underpinned by the third-generation ladder-frame chassis which is what's base for Thar and Scorpio too, the Bolero Neo is the only rear-wheel drive option in its segment.

We are calling this a first-drive impression rather than a first-drive review because we didn't really put the Bolero Neo to all kinds of test and on long stretches of roads. But the hour that we were inside pummeling this vehicle was almost as much fun as when we drove out the Thar last year.

There's no outright 4x4 option of course but Bolero Neo clearly has the inherent family trait of being most at home when going beyond the pamper of regular roads. The stiff suspension makes it so darn easy for one to just ignore road blemishes that the carefree air becomes intoxicating after a while.

Bolero Neo continues to make use of micro-hybrid (engine start-stop) to conserve fuel.
Bolero Neo continues to make use of micro-hybrid (engine start-stop) to conserve fuel.

The 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and if I was blindfolded, I would have probably still guessed that I am inside a Bolero of one gen or the other. There's 100 hp for the taking but torque figure has gone up to 260Nm.

And just in case you were wondering, the mechanically locking differential - available on the top variant - promises to improve traction on challenging terrain.

Final say after initial drive:

The Bolero Neo has its priorities straight. It is claiming to be a more premium version of TUV300 and on that count, it really is. It is also claiming to be as capable as a Bolero and it well could be as well. It isn't a radically new product and therefore, may not create a whole lot of buzz like some of its rivals did during their respective launches.

 

Offered in four variants - N4, N8, N10 and N10(O) - and starting at 8.48 lakh (ex showroom), the Mahindra sub-compact SUV however is as rugged as an SUV minus 4x4 can be. I feel that it could have the bragging rights on roads and beyond but Mahindra could have perhaps given it some more exterior updates to set it farther apart as a whole new product instead of a near clone of another. Comfort above all else? Look elsewhere. Muscle power on the move without quite breaking bank? Say hello to Mahindra Bolero Neo.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Images

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Mahindra Bolero Neo Colours

Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Stealth Black
Pearl White
Diamond White
Rocky Beige
Jeans Blue
Stealth black

Mahindra Bolero Neo Alternatives

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.9 Lakhs
Bolero NeovsBolero
Kia Carens

Kia Carens

11.02 - 12.88 Lakhs
Bolero NeovsCarens

Mahindra Bolero Neo Safety Ratings

The Mahindra Bolero Neo has been awarded 0 star in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 1 star in child occupancy.

Mahindra Bolero Neo User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4Features
4Safety
4.3Design
4.5Value For Money
4.2Comfort
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Mahindra Bolero Neo User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Mahindra Bolero Neo for its rugged build, comfort, and family-friendly design. The minimal engine vibration and excellent AC enhance the driving experience, though some note a lack of modern features.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconRugged build quality
  • check circle iconComfortable for long drives
  • check circle iconGood fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconSpacious and practical interior
  • check circle iconExcellent AC performance

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconBasic interior features
  • warning iconSome panel gaps noted
  • warning iconHard plastics used
  • warning iconLacks certain modern tech
  • warning iconBumpy ride on rough roads

User Reviews

Smartest look suv of the country
This is a great SUV and one of the most popular choices on Indian roads. It is tough, durable, and perfectly suited for Indian driving conditions. A spacious family car, it comfortably accommodates everyone while still being compact and easy to handle. It is well-priced, making it an excellent option for middle-class buyers without putting extra financial burden. Being of proud Indian origin adds to its appeal. The design is smart and stylish, making it stand out on the road.
By: Pinaki Sankar Sikdar (Jun 2, 2026)
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Smooth ride with good milleage
The design looks stylish, the ride quality is smooth and comfortable, and the mileage is around 16 km/l. However, there is no dedicated space to keep mobile phones. Regular service and maintenance cost is approximately ₹6,000–₹7,000, which is reasonable.
By: Satish Kumar Sah (May 20, 2026)
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Happy family
Macho design, rugged performance. It's for people who want the old-school SUV feel with some modern comfort.
By: Shruti Rao (Mar 21, 2026)
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Solid body
If you need a real SUV under 12L, this is the one. Tough, spacious, easy maintenance. No competition.
By: Deepa Shenoy (Mar 21, 2026)
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Only choice
260Nm is a beast. Overtaking is fun. Feels stable and grounded at high speeds. Very impressive engine.
By: Vishal Reddy (Mar 21, 2026)
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Specifications and Features

Max Power100 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCompact SUV
Max Torque260 Nm
Mileage17.2 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1493 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
View all Bolero Neo specs and features

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