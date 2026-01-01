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Bolero NeoPriceMileageSpecifications
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Mahindra Bolero Neo N8

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.87 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Bolero Neo specs and features

Bolero Neo N8

Bolero Neo N8 Prices

The Bolero Neo N8, equipped with a 1.5L I4 mHawk 100 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Bolero Neo N8 Mileage

All variants of the Bolero Neo offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Bolero Neo N8 Colours

The Bolero Neo N8 is available in 5 colour options: Stealth Black, Pearl White, Diamond White, Rocky Beige, Jeans Blue.

Bolero Neo N8 Engine and Transmission

The Bolero Neo N8 is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 100 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm of torque.

Bolero Neo N8 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Bolero Neo's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.9 Lakhs or the Kia Carens priced between ₹11.02 Lakhs - 12.88 Lakhs.

Bolero Neo N8 Specs & Features

The Bolero Neo N8 has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.

Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 Price

Bolero Neo N8

₹10.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,50,000
RTO
92,455
Insurance
44,019
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,86,974
EMI@23,363/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 100
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
384 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm
Height
1817 mm
Width
1795 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Single Zone with Fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Manual
Rear AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
With Key

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
No
Boot-lid Opener
Key

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Touch Screen Size
No
USB Compatibility
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Vinyl
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest up / down)
Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 EMI
EMI21,027 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,78,276
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,78,276
Interest Amount
2,83,342
Payable Amount
12,61,618

Mahindra Bolero Neo other Variants

Bolero Neo N4

₹10.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,84,500
RTO
86,724
Insurance
42,116
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,13,840
EMI@21,791/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Bolero Neo N10 R

₹11.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,79,500
RTO
95,036
Insurance
50,071
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,25,107
EMI@24,183/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bolero Neo N11

₹11.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,500
RTO
96,786
Insurance
45,457
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,42,243
EMI@24,551/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bolero Neo N10 (O)

₹12.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,500
RTO
1,40,518
Insurance
46,910
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,37,428
EMI@26,597/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mahindra Bolero Neo Alternatives

Mahindra Bolero

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11.02 - 12.88 Lakhs
+1
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