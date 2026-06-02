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Mahindra Bolero Neo Images

Check out the latest images of Mahindra Bolero Neo. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Mahindra Bolero Neo Front Right View

Mahindra Bolero Neo

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.85 - 10.49 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Exterior
Interior
Mahindra Bolero Neo Front Right View
Mahindra Bolero Neo Front View
Mahindra Bolero Neo Front Left View
Mahindra Bolero Neo Rear Right View
Mahindra Bolero Neo Rear View
Mahindra Bolero Neo Left View
Mahindra Bolero Neo Rear Left View
Mahindra Bolero Neo Right View
Mahindra Bolero Neo Grille
Mahindra Bolero Neo Headlight
Mahindra Bolero Neo Model And Badging
Mahindra Bolero Neo Wheel
Mahindra Bolero Neo Horn
Mahindra Bolero Neo Ac Vent
Mahindra Bolero Neo Center Console
Mahindra Bolero Neo Gear Shifter
Mahindra Bolero Neo Rear View Mirror Courtesy Lamp
Front Right View
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Rear Left View
Right View
Grille
Headlight
Model And Badging
Wheel
Horn
Ac Vent
Center Console
Gear Shifter
Rear View Mirror Courtesy Lamp

Mahindra Bolero Neo Alternatives

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.9 Lakhs
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Kia Carens

Kia Carens

11.02 - 12.88 Lakhs
+1
Carens Images

Mahindra Bolero Neo User Reviews & Ratings

3.9
645 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
1
2 & aboverating star
58
3 & aboverating star
187
4 & aboverating star
140
5 ratingrating star
259
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User Reviews

Smartest look suv of the country
This is a great SUV and one of the most popular choices on Indian roads. It is tough, durable, and perfectly suited for Indian driving conditions. A spacious family car, it comfortably accommodates everyone while still being compact and easy to handle. It is well-priced, making it an excellent option for middle-class buyers without putting extra financial burden. Being of proud Indian origin adds to its appeal. The design is smart and stylish, making it stand out on the road.
By: Pinaki Sankar Sikdar (Jun 2, 2026)
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Smooth ride with good milleage
The design looks stylish, the ride quality is smooth and comfortable, and the mileage is around 16 km/l. However, there is no dedicated space to keep mobile phones. Regular service and maintenance cost is approximately ₹6,000–₹7,000, which is reasonable.
By: Satish Kumar Sah (May 20, 2026)
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Perfect 7 seater beast suv in budget
The look is great and comfort is excellent. In our family, we have 6 adults and 2 kids, and we fit perfectly in this 7-seater SUV. Overall, we really like it. Plus, we enjoy two key benefits: it is a real-wheel drive and runs on diesel. Just loving our beast — Bolero Neo N10
By: Vivek patel (Oct 11, 2025)
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Best budget car for family
"I recently bought this car for my family as it's a budget-friendly option. this car is perfect for long-distance travel with both family and friends. I truly enjoy every ride!"
By: Shivam seth (Jul 21, 2025)
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Bolero Neo – Rugged by Roots, Rebel by Road
The Mahindra Bolero Neo is the perfect blend of rugged charm and urban comfort. With its bold design, strong stance, and commanding road presence, it’s built for those who dare to take the unbeaten path. Powered by the engine, it delivers robust performance, while features like micro-hybrid technology and multi-terrain capability make it equally suited for city drives and rural adventures. The Neo doesn’t just carry passengers — it carries attitude, safety, and a proud legacy. Inside, the Bolero Neo impresses with a modern dashboard, comfortable 7-seater layout, and Bluetooth connectivity — proving that it’s not just tough, but also tech-savvy. Whether you're cruising through the city or taking on rough terrain, the Bolero Neo stands tall as India’s most trusted SUV, reborn for a new generation.
By: Srikanth (Jul 22, 2025)
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Related News

Mahindra recently introduced the facelifted Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Bolero Neo.
Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo facelift: Top 5 things that have changed
7 Oct 2025
The Bolero Neo and the Bolero Neo facelift have been introduced, featuring subtle design changes and tech upgrades. Bolero and Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo and Bolero facelift launched, starting at 7.99 lakh
6 Oct 2025
The next-gen Bolero Neo features a boxy design with circular headlights and vertical tail lights
New Mahindra Bolero Neo spotted ahead of launch
8 Aug 2025
New-gen Mahindra Bolero Neo will be based on a new platform.
Mahindra Bolero Neo revealed with LED headlamps and boxy design during testing
8 Jul 2025
The next-gen Bolero Neo, launching on August 15, features a boxy design with circular headlights and vertical tail lights
New-gen Mahindra Bolero Neo spotted ahead of launch
26 Jun 2025
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 Mahindra Bolero Neo Related News

Mahindra Bolero Neo Videos

Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
Indian cars at Global NCAP in 2024: Check crash test videos, safety ratings
31 Dec 2024
Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
23 Apr 2024
Mahindra has recently launched the new generation Bolero SUV, which essentially is a facelift version of the TUV300, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV: First drive impressions
17 Jul 2021
Mahindra has already despatched 1,837 units of BE 6 and XEV 9e to dealers across India. The test drives for the electric SUVs began in several cities towards the end of last year.
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e bookings open. Check delivery date, price, range, battery details
14 Feb 2025
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both the electric SUVs secured highest points among Indian EVs in crash tests held at Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 emerge as India's safest EVs with 5-star safety ratings at Bharat NCAP
16 Jan 2025
The BE 6e is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.
Watch Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet?
29 Nov 2024
The Mahindra XEV 9e packs in a whole lot more in terms of its unique styling, quirky features and performance that make it a desirable car. Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the XEV 9e could challenge even some of the luxury cars with what it has on offer.
Watch Mahindra XEV 9e review: Setting new benchmark for EVs in India?
29 Nov 2024
The BE 6e is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) while the XEV 9e comes at a introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Loaded with futuristic technology that can take on some of the luxury vehicles, coupled with unique design that offer a standout road presence, both EVs are all set to hit Indian roads from February next year.
Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e electric SUVs launched. Price, range, features, specs explained
26 Nov 2024
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