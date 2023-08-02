HT Auto

Hyundai Creta Images

Check out the latest images of Hyundai Creta. The images showcase the dynamic exterior

Hyundai Creta

4.5 out of 5

Hyundai Creta

4.5 out of 5
10 - 17.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hyundai Creta News

Bookings for Citroen C3 Aircross will begin from September with deliveries starting from October onwards.
Citroen C3 Aircross to mount challenge to Creta, Seltos. Five unique highlights
2 Aug 2023
The range of SUVs has helped the automaker to post significant growth in sales in July 2023.
Creta, Venue SUVs help Hyundai India to sell over 66,000 cars in July
1 Aug 2023
Image of Hyundai Creta used for representational purposes only.
Hyundai Creta Adventure and Alcazar Adventure trademarked, will launch soon
1 Aug 2023
Kia Seltos 2023 SUV will renew its rivalry with Hyundai Creta, the leader in the compact SUV segment, and the Grand Vitara SUV from Maruti Suzuki.
Kia Seltos 2023 vs Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara: What suits your budget?
25 Jul 2023
Kia Seltos facelift has been unveiled earlier this month, which comes challenging rivals like Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.
Kia Seltos facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Which SUV to choose
16 Jul 2023
Hyundai Creta Videos

The new generation Creta comes with advanced safety technology, which also includes ADAS features.
Hyundai Creta SUV scores perfect five at ASEAN NCAP crash test
7 Dec 2022
Hyundai Creta, i20 pass Global NCAP crash test with 3-star ratings.
Watch: Hyundai Creta, i20 pass Global NCAP crash test with 3-star ratings
13 Apr 2022
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
28 Aug 2022
2022 Hyundai Creta facelift: First Look
2022 Hyundai Creta facelift: First Look
25 Aug 2021
Alcazar has a wide presence from the front but a closer look reveals some elements which are similar to the Creta.
Alcazar SUV to target even Creta owners who want to upgrade: Hyundai
13 Apr 2021
