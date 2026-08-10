Hyundai Alcazar Key Specs
- Engine1482 - 1493 cc
- Mileage17.5-20.4 kmpl
- Power114 - 158 bhp
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Max Torque250 - 258 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar has arrived, showcasing a compelling blend of sophistication, power, and modern technology. This updated model comes equipped with a potent turbo petrol engine, enhancing both performance and fuel efficiency. With added features like an engine idle start-stop system, Hyundai aims to provide a better driving experience for enthusiasts and family-oriented customers alike. The Alcazar now also boasts an impressive array of safety features that include six airbags, Hill Assist Control, and Vehicle Stability Management, ensuring that you’re protected on every journey. Hyundai's dedication to excellence shines through in the new Alcazar, making it a formidable contender in the SUV segment. With its advanced safety features, stylish design, and cutting-edge technology, the Alcazar is engineered to captivate every driver and passenger.
The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is priced between ₹14.99 lakh and ₹21.7 lakh, catering to a diverse range of consumers looking for luxury, space, and features. With various options available, potential buyers can choose the variant that best suits their needs and budget. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.
The eagerly awaited Hyundai Alcazar was officially launched on June 18, 2021, and since then, it has established a presence in the SUV market. Hyundai has quickly adapted its offering by introducing facelifts and enhancements, keeping the model relevant and appealing to consumers who demand modern features and aesthetics.
The 2024 Alcazar is available in four variants, allowing customers to choose based on their preferences and requirements. The available variants are Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. The South Korean auto giant continues to offer the SUV with two different seating configurations including the six-seater version alongside the seven-seater option. While the price of the petrol variants starts from ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the diesel variants are available at an introductory price of ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Hyundai Alcazar exhibits an attractive and modern design that is inspired by the premium Creta. It features a bolder front fascia with a redesigned grille and enhanced LED lighting that gives it a distinctive presence on the road. The SUV's silhouette showcases well-defined character lines and a robust stance, ensuring that it stands out among its competitors. From the H-shaped LED DRLs to the striking quad-beam headlights, every element is meticulously designed for functionality and aesthetics. The introduction of new diamond-cut alloy wheels further enhances its visual appeal. The Alcazar's rear is equally impressive, sporting connected LED taillights that align with modern styling trends.
Step inside the Hyundai Alcazar, and you'll find a well-crafted interior that balances luxury with functionality. The cabin is spacious, providing ample room for passengers and luggage alike. Hyundai has used high-quality materials throughout, ensuring that every drive offers a premium feel. Notable interior features include a dual-tone colour scheme for a refreshing look, a high-tech 10.25-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system, and a similarly sized digital instrument cluster. The SUV also provides advanced comfort features like dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging, and an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system. The cabin experience is further elevated with ventilated seats for second-row passengers, panoramic sunroof options, and an environmental-friendly Air Purifier with AQI Display.
The latest Hyundai Alcazar can be powered by two different engine options. There is a 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine which is able to generate 158 bhp of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The engine can be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. There is also a 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel mill which churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. This engine is paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic unit.
The Hyundai Alcazar offers impressive fuel efficiency figures that enhance its appeal. The petrol variants deliver an average of 17.5 kmpl to 18 kmpl, while the diesel option provides up to 20.4 kmpl under ideal conditions. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
Safety is paramount for Hyundai, and the Alcazar is no exception. With over 40 standard safety features, the SUV excels in protecting its occupants. Key safety features include:- Six airbags as standard across all trims.- Hill-Start Assist Control and Hill Descent Control for enhanced manoeuvrability on steep terrains.- Electronic Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management ensure stability in various driving conditions.- Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot View Monitor, and Forward Collision Warning help to prevent accidents proactively.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Hyundai Alcazar
|Rs. 14.99 LakhsOnwards
|158 bhp
|253 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|4560 mm
|1800 mm
|1710 mm
|-
|Hyundai Creta
|Rs. 10.91 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|433 litres
|4300 mm
|1790 mm
|1635 mm
|5.3 metres
|AlcazarVSCreta
|Tata Safari
|Rs. 13.29 LakhsOnwards
|168 bhp
|350 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|447 L
|4668 mm
|1922 mm
|1795 mm
|-
|AlcazarVSSafari
|MG Hector Plus
|Rs. 17.49 LakhsOnwards
|141 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|587 litres
|4699 mm
|1835 mm
|1760 mm
|-
|AlcazarVSHector Plus
|Mahindra XUV 7XO
|Rs. 13.66 LakhsOnwards
|182 bhp
|450 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|7
|-
|200 mm
|-
|4695 mm
|1890 mm
|1755 mm
|-
|AlcazarVSXUV 7XO
|Force Motors Gurkha
|Rs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards
|-
|138 bhp
|320 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|-
|233 mm
|-
|4390 mm
|1865 mm
|2095 mm
|6.3 metres
|AlcazarVSGurkha
Hyundai Alcazar is available in the 9 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Hyundai Alcazar for its stylish design, spacious interior, and comfort, making it a great choice for families. However, some feel it lacks advanced features and has a common rear look.
|Max Power
|114-158 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|250-258 Nm
|Mileage
|17.5-20.4 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1482-1493 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
Hyundai Alcazar in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Alcazar's petrol variant is 17.5 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Alcazar Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
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