Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Dark Chrome
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Display
Touch-screen Display
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Cognac Brown
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split