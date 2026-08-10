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HYUNDAI Alcazar

₹14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.3
56
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Latest Updates on Hyundai Alcazar

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar has arrived, showcasing a compelling blend of sophistication, power, and modern technology. This updated model comes equipped with a potent turbo petrol engine, enhancing both performance and fuel efficiency. With added features like an engine idle start-stop system, Hyundai aims to provide a better driving experience for enthusiasts and family-oriented customers alike. The Alcazar now also boasts an impressive array of safety features that include six airbags, Hill Assist Control, and Vehicle Stability Management, ensuring that you’re protected on every journey. Hyundai's dedication to excellence shines through in the new Alcazar, making it a formidable contender in the SUV segment. With its advanced safety features, stylish design, and cutting-edge technology, the Alcazar is engineered to captivate every driver and passenger.

Hyundai Alcazar Price

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is priced between 14.99 lakh and 21.7 lakh, catering to a diverse range of consumers looking for luxury, space, and features. With various options available, potential buyers can choose the variant that best suits their needs and budget. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom. 

Hyundai Alcazar Launch Date

The eagerly awaited Hyundai Alcazar was officially launched on June 18, 2021, and since then, it has established a presence in the SUV market. Hyundai has quickly adapted its offering by introducing facelifts and enhancements, keeping the model relevant and appealing to consumers who demand modern features and aesthetics.

Hyundai Alcazar Variants

The 2024 Alcazar is available in four variants, allowing customers to choose based on their preferences and requirements. The available variants are Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. The South Korean auto giant continues to offer the SUV with two different seating configurations including the six-seater version alongside the seven-seater option. While the price of the petrol variants starts from 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the diesel variants are available at an introductory price of 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Alcazar Design and Exterior

The Hyundai Alcazar exhibits an attractive and modern design that is inspired by the premium Creta. It features a bolder front fascia with a redesigned grille and enhanced LED lighting that gives it a distinctive presence on the road. The SUV's silhouette showcases well-defined character lines and a robust stance, ensuring that it stands out among its competitors. From the H-shaped LED DRLs to the striking quad-beam headlights, every element is meticulously designed for functionality and aesthetics. The introduction of new diamond-cut alloy wheels further enhances its visual appeal. The Alcazar's rear is equally impressive, sporting connected LED taillights that align with modern styling trends.

Hyundai Alcazar Interior

Step inside the Hyundai Alcazar, and you'll find a well-crafted interior that balances luxury with functionality. The cabin is spacious, providing ample room for passengers and luggage alike. Hyundai has used high-quality materials throughout, ensuring that every drive offers a premium feel. Notable interior features include a dual-tone colour scheme for a refreshing look, a high-tech 10.25-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system, and a similarly sized digital instrument cluster. The SUV also provides advanced comfort features like dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging, and an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system. The cabin experience is further elevated with ventilated seats for second-row passengers, panoramic sunroof options, and an environmental-friendly Air Purifier with AQI Display.

Hyundai Alcazar Engine Options

The latest Hyundai Alcazar can be powered by two different engine options. There is a 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine which is able to generate 158 bhp of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The engine can be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. There is also a 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel mill which churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. This engine is paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic unit.

Hyundai Alcazar Fuel Efficiency

The Hyundai Alcazar offers impressive fuel efficiency figures that enhance its appeal. The petrol variants deliver an average of 17.5 kmpl to 18 kmpl, while the diesel option provides up to 20.4 kmpl under ideal conditions. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style. 

Safety Features

Safety is paramount for Hyundai, and the Alcazar is no exception. With over 40 standard safety features, the SUV excels in protecting its occupants. Key safety features include:- Six airbags as standard across all trims.- Hill-Start Assist Control and Hill Descent Control for enhanced manoeuvrability on steep terrains.- Electronic Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management ensure stability in various driving conditions.- Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot View Monitor, and Forward Collision Warning help to prevent accidents proactively.

Hyundai Alcazar Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1482 - 1493 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.5-20.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    114 - 158 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    250 - 258 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Alcazar SpecsView specs icon

Hyundai Alcazar Videos

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Hyundai Alcazar Variants

Hyundai Alcazar price starts at ₹ 14.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 21.74 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Alcazar comes in 46 variants. Hyundai Alcazar's top variant is Signature 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR Dual Tone.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
Manual
46 Variants Available
Alcazar Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR
₹14.99 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Alcazar Executive Matte 1.5 Petrol 7STR
₹15.14 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Alcazar Executive 1.5 Diesel MT 7STR
₹15.99 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hyundai Alcazar Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
Hyundai Motor India anticipates export recovery in Q2 FY27, driven by strong demand, order backlog, and new models like the Venue.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jul 2026
Mahindra & Mahindra saw significant profit and revenue growth, while Hyundai faced declines in both areas this quarter.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Jul 2026
The story compares popular SUVs in India, highlighting engine specs, features, and pricing for Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, Isuzu MU-X, and Honda Elevate.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Various SUVs offer diverse engine options and pricing, including Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Creta, Citroen Aircross X, and Honda Elevate.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
Hyundai Motor India celebrates 30 years, over 13.5 million sales, plans ₹45,000 crore investment for expansion and electrification.Read Full Story

Hyundai Alcazar Visual Comparison

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Hyundai Alcazar comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Hyundai Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar image
Rs. 14.99 LakhsOnwards
4.356
158 bhp253 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6---4560 mm1800 mm1710 mm-
Hyundai CretaHyundai Creta imageRs. 10.91 LakhsOnwards
4.3641
114 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6--433 litres4300 mm1790 mm1635 mm5.3 metresAlcazarVSCreta
Tata SafariTata Safari imageRs. 13.29 LakhsOnwards
4.615
168 bhp350 NmManual, AutomaticSUV-
5/5
-447 L4668 mm1922 mm1795 mm-AlcazarVSSafari
MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus imageRs. 17.49 LakhsOnwards
4.4120
141 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6--587 litres4699 mm1835 mm1760 mm-AlcazarVSHector Plus
Mahindra XUV 7XOMahindra XUV 7XO imageRs. 13.66 LakhsOnwards
4.7244
182 bhp450 NmManual, AutomaticSUV7-200 mm-4695 mm1890 mm1755 mm-AlcazarVSXUV 7XO
Force Motors GurkhaForce Motors Gurkha imageRs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards-138 bhp320 NmManualSUV2-233 mm-4390 mm1865 mm2095 mm6.3 metresAlcazarVSGurkha

Hyundai Alcazar Images

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Hyundai Alcazar Image 2
Hyundai Alcazar Image 3
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Hyundai Alcazar Colours

Hyundai Alcazar is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Fiery Red
Robust Emerald Matte
Atlas White With Black Roof
Starry Night
Atlas White
Ranger Khaki
Tital Grey Matte
Robust Emerald
Abyss Black
Fiery red

Hyundai Alcazar Alternatives

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.91 - 20.11 Lakhs
AlcazarvsCreta
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

13.29 - 26.4 Lakhs
AlcazarvsSafari
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

17.49 - 19.69 Lakhs
AlcazarvsHector Plus
Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO

13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
AlcazarvsXUV 7XO
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
AlcazarvsGurkha
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

19.72 - 26.77 Lakhs
AlcazarvsInnova Crysta

Hyundai Alcazar User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.3Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Hyundai Alcazar User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Hyundai Alcazar for its stylish design, spacious interior, and comfort, making it a great choice for families. However, some feel it lacks advanced features and has a common rear look.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and luxurious interior
  • check circle iconSpacious for families
  • check circle iconSmooth and comfortable ride
  • check circle iconGood mileage for an SUV
  • check circle iconPacked with features for the price

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconBack design appears common
  • warning iconInterior features feel basic
  • warning iconNo standout tech offerings
  • warning iconComfortable only for two rows
  • warning iconNot very exciting for daily use

User Reviews

A good SUV
Overall, this is a decent car that offers a great combination of a good engine, good comfort, and good looks. The excellent handling provided by ADAS 2 makes it a perfect choice for both metro cities and highways.
By: Maneesh (Nov 22, 2025)
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Feature-Packed Family SUV with a Bold Attitude
The Hyundai Alcazar is a stylish and practical SUV. With bold looks, a smooth drive, decent mileage (14?16 km/l), and a premium interior loaded with features like ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera, it offers great value. Perfect for families seeking comfort, reliability, and elegance in one package!
By: Ganesh sharma (Apr 18, 2025)
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Awesome Vehicle
A wonderful vehicle for this generation with advanced features and excellent facilities. Hats off to Hyundai for releasing it with high-end quality and a highly competitive price compared to other SUVs.
By: Ramanujam MS (Mar 29, 2025)
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Great for road trips
Took Alcazar on a road trip, and it was so enjoyable. Seats were comfy, and the suspension handled rough patches perfectly.
By: Rohan Trivedi (Feb 14, 2025)
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Spacious and cozy
Hyundai Alcazar gives such a homely feel inside. Comfortable seating, great legroom, and luxurious vibes. I’m enjoying every drive!
By: Dhruv Mehta (Feb 14, 2025)
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Hyundai Alcazar Related News

Hyundai Motor India is offering additional benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000 on models like the Venue, Exter and the Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Diwali discounts: Festive offers of up to 60, 000 on Venue, Exter, Alcazar and more
10 Oct 2025
Launched for the festive season, these models emphasize black styling and premium features. The Knight Edition series has sold over 77,000 units since its introduction in 2022.
Hyundai expands Knight Edition range with Creta Electric, i20 and Alcazar
4 Sept 2025
Hyundai Alcazar has received a host of updates in the latest lineup revision.
Hyundai Alcazar gets more updates: Here's what's new?
16 Jun 2025
The Hyundai Alcazar is now offered in new variants starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.86 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Alcazar gets new diesel and DCT petrol variants starting at 17.86 lakh. Take a look
3 Jun 2025
The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Alcazar now gets wireless phone connectivity. But there's a catch
2 Apr 2025
View all
 Hyundai Alcazar Related News

Hyundai Alcazar Specifications and Features

Max Power114-158 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque250-258 Nm
Mileage17.5-20.4 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1482-1493 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
View all Alcazar specs and features

Hyundai Alcazar Mileage

Hyundai Alcazar in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Alcazar's petrol variant is 17.5 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Alcazar Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
17.5 kmpl

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