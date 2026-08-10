Latest Updates on Hyundai Alcazar

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar has arrived, showcasing a compelling blend of sophistication, power, and modern technology. This updated model comes equipped with a potent turbo petrol engine, enhancing both performance and fuel efficiency. With added features like an engine idle start-stop system, Hyundai aims to provide a better driving experience for enthusiasts and family-oriented customers alike. The Alcazar now also boasts an impressive array of safety features that include six airbags, Hill Assist Control, and Vehicle Stability Management, ensuring that you’re protected on every journey. Hyundai's dedication to excellence shines through in the new Alcazar, making it a formidable contender in the SUV segment. With its advanced safety features, stylish design, and cutting-edge technology, the Alcazar is engineered to captivate every driver and passenger.

Hyundai Alcazar Price

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is priced between ₹14.99 lakh and ₹21.7 lakh, catering to a diverse range of consumers looking for luxury, space, and features. With various options available, potential buyers can choose the variant that best suits their needs and budget. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

Hyundai Alcazar Launch Date

The eagerly awaited Hyundai Alcazar was officially launched on June 18, 2021, and since then, it has established a presence in the SUV market. Hyundai has quickly adapted its offering by introducing facelifts and enhancements, keeping the model relevant and appealing to consumers who demand modern features and aesthetics.

Hyundai Alcazar Variants

The 2024 Alcazar is available in four variants, allowing customers to choose based on their preferences and requirements. The available variants are Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. The South Korean auto giant continues to offer the SUV with two different seating configurations including the six-seater version alongside the seven-seater option. While the price of the petrol variants starts from ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the diesel variants are available at an introductory price of ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Alcazar Design and Exterior

The Hyundai Alcazar exhibits an attractive and modern design that is inspired by the premium Creta. It features a bolder front fascia with a redesigned grille and enhanced LED lighting that gives it a distinctive presence on the road. The SUV's silhouette showcases well-defined character lines and a robust stance, ensuring that it stands out among its competitors. From the H-shaped LED DRLs to the striking quad-beam headlights, every element is meticulously designed for functionality and aesthetics. The introduction of new diamond-cut alloy wheels further enhances its visual appeal. The Alcazar's rear is equally impressive, sporting connected LED taillights that align with modern styling trends.

Hyundai Alcazar Interior

Step inside the Hyundai Alcazar, and you'll find a well-crafted interior that balances luxury with functionality. The cabin is spacious, providing ample room for passengers and luggage alike. Hyundai has used high-quality materials throughout, ensuring that every drive offers a premium feel. Notable interior features include a dual-tone colour scheme for a refreshing look, a high-tech 10.25-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system, and a similarly sized digital instrument cluster. The SUV also provides advanced comfort features like dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging, and an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system. The cabin experience is further elevated with ventilated seats for second-row passengers, panoramic sunroof options, and an environmental-friendly Air Purifier with AQI Display.

Hyundai Alcazar Engine Options

The latest Hyundai Alcazar can be powered by two different engine options. There is a 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine which is able to generate 158 bhp of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The engine can be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. There is also a 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel mill which churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. This engine is paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic unit.

Hyundai Alcazar Fuel Efficiency

The Hyundai Alcazar offers impressive fuel efficiency figures that enhance its appeal. The petrol variants deliver an average of 17.5 kmpl to 18 kmpl, while the diesel option provides up to 20.4 kmpl under ideal conditions. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount for Hyundai, and the Alcazar is no exception. With over 40 standard safety features, the SUV excels in protecting its occupants. Key safety features include:- Six airbags as standard across all trims.- Hill-Start Assist Control and Hill Descent Control for enhanced manoeuvrability on steep terrains.- Electronic Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management ensure stability in various driving conditions.- Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot View Monitor, and Forward Collision Warning help to prevent accidents proactively.