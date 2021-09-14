Home > New Cars > Hyundai > Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar (HT Auto photo)

₹ 16.3 to 20.29 Lakhs

Hyundai Alcazar Key Specs

Hyundai Alcazar
Mileage 14.2 to 20.4 kmpl
Engine 1,493 to 1,999 cc
Transmission Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Fuel type Petrol Diesel
Available colours

Hyundai Alcazar Price List, Specifications and Features

Alcazar Prestige 7 STR 2.0 Petrol

1999 cc | 157 bhp |

₹ 16.3 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
FWD
Mileage (ARAI)
14.5 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
2.0L Petrol MPi engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
191 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
157 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Driving Range
725 Km
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Width
1790 mm
Length
4500 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Height
1675 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm
Seating Capacity
7 Person
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
180 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

