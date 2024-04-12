Hyundai Creta EV spotted testing, may get Kona-like interiors

Hyundai Motor is reportedly working on the electric version of the Creta SUV. After a spy shot that emerged from the Korean carmaker's home base last month, a fresh test mule has been spotted on Indian roads which wears the the SUV's design but has the interior of an electric car. A video was shared on social media platform which offers hint at what the upcoming Creta EV may look like, on the inside and outside.

Hyundai Creta EV spy shots shared across social media platforms show the exterior design of the SUV is unlikely to get too many changes other than a c

The video shows the Hyundai Creta EV test mule wrapped carefully in a black camouflage. However, it is not good enough to hide the new signature LED DRLs that the 2024 Creta facelift SUV comes with. The roof rails and the barely-visible taillight units are also identical to the ones seen on the new Creta SUV. However, the design of the alloy wheels are different. The test mule had its alloys designed in line of a windmill, a signature alloy design on EVs from the Korean auto giant.

The video has also revealed the interior look of the Creta EV for the first time. The steering wheel design is similar to the ones introduced in Hyundai Kona facelift electric SUV in global markets recently. It is a three-spoke unit with multiple controls mounted on it. Among other things spotted is a new digital instrument cluster. According to reports, the interior of the Creta EV will get several changes compared to its ICE counterparts. Expect a redesigned dashboard with touch-based controls for climate control and other features, a reworked centre console and a dual-screen setup seen inside the new Kona or Ioniq 5 EV.

Earlier reports suggest that the Hyundai Creta EV will come with several features. These could include a panoramic sunroof, a 360 degree surround camera and Level 2 ADAS technology among others. In previous spy shots, the front camera was visible at the centre of the closed-out grille.

Hyundai remains tightlipped about the arrival of the Creta EV yet. It is expected to get similar electric powertrain that is offered with the Kona electric SUV. Hyundai may equip the Creta EV with around a 60 kWh battery pack which is likely to offer a range of about 450 kms on a single charge.

