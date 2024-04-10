2024 Hyundai Creta off to a spectacular start, drives past 1 lakh bookings

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that its 2024 Creta has surpassed the one lakh booking milestone. The Creta SUV was the first launch of 2024 for Hyundai. It is priced between ₹13.41 lakh and ₹24.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The manufacturer has also revealed that sunroof and connected car variants contribute 71 per cent and 52 per cent respectively to the total bookings.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options. All three have a capacity of 1.5 litres. There is a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbocharged petrol engine and a diesel engine. In terms of transmission choices, the updated Creta comes with a six-speed manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV300 2024 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs View Details Mahindra Bolero 1493.0 cc 1493.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 9.90 - 10.91 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed for pride, decked for drive

2024 Hyundai Creta: Variants

Hyundai offers the Creta in seven variants. There is E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX(O). Hyundai has also introduced the N Line version of the Creta which is being sold only in two variants - N8 and N10.

Also Read : Upcoming Cars In India 2024

Watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

The Creta has been a very popular model in India. Based on Hyundai’s Global Design Language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, the 2024 Creta was revised with several design updates. Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The response to the recently launched new Hyundai CRETA has also been overwhelming with over 1 lakh bookings in a span of just 3 months since the launch in January’24. It is interesting to note that sunroof and connected car variants are contributing 71% and 52% respectively to the overall bookings, a testimony to the changing aspirations of young Indian customers. With new Hyundai CRETA, we have continued our pursuit of introducing exceptional products for the Indian market while strengthening Hyundai Motor India’s commitment towards ‘Make in India’. Brand CRETA has always created new benchmarks and now with the new Hyundai CRETA we have challenged the status quo by having a female brand ambassador for an SUV in India, a first in the industry. We sincerely thank all our customers for their love and trust in the new Hyundai CRETA and we are confident that we shall continue to establish new milestones and benchmarks in the industry."

First Published Date: