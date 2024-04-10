HT Auto
2024 Hyundai Creta Off To A Spectacular Start, Drives Past 1 Lakh Bookings

2024 Hyundai Creta off to a spectacular start, drives past 1 lakh bookings

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2024, 13:00 PM
  • 2024 Hyundai Creta recently got a price hike in the Indian market as the introductory price ended.
2024 Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that its 2024 Creta has surpassed the one lakh booking milestone. The Creta SUV was the first launch of 2024 for Hyundai. It is priced between 13.41 lakh and 24.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The manufacturer has also revealed that sunroof and connected car variants contribute 71 per cent and 52 per cent respectively to the total bookings.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options. All three have a capacity of 1.5 litres. There is a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbocharged petrol engine and a diesel engine. In terms of transmission choices, the updated Creta comes with a six-speed manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed for pride, decked for drive

2024 Hyundai Creta: Variants

Hyundai offers the Creta in seven variants. There is E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX(O). Hyundai has also introduced the N Line version of the Creta which is being sold only in two variants - N8 and N10.

Also Read : Upcoming Cars In India 2024

Watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

The Creta has been a very popular model in India. Based on Hyundai’s Global Design Language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, the 2024 Creta was revised with several design updates. Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The response to the recently launched new Hyundai CRETA has also been overwhelming with over 1 lakh bookings in a span of just 3 months since the launch in January’24. It is interesting to note that sunroof and connected car variants are contributing 71% and 52% respectively to the overall bookings, a testimony to the changing aspirations of young Indian customers. With new Hyundai CRETA, we have continued our pursuit of introducing exceptional products for the Indian market while strengthening Hyundai Motor India’s commitment towards ‘Make in India’. Brand CRETA has always created new benchmarks and now with the new Hyundai CRETA we have challenged the status quo by having a female brand ambassador for an SUV in India, a first in the industry. We sincerely thank all our customers for their love and trust in the new Hyundai CRETA and we are confident that we shall continue to establish new milestones and benchmarks in the industry."

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2024, 12:16 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
