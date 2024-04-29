Mahindra XUV3XO launched at 7.49 lakh. To rival Tata Nexon & Hyundai Venue

Mahindra XUV 3XO has finally been launched at an introductory price of ₹7.49 lakh for the base MX1 variant and goes up to ₹13.99 lakh for the top of the line AX7L variant. Bookings for the vehicle are slated to begin from May 15 with deliveries begining May 26. The latest iteration of the Mahindra XUV300 signifies a fresh chapter for the brand, positioning itself to rival strong contenders like the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue in the highly competitive subcompact SUV segment.

Unlike its predecessor, the XUV3XO is loaded with cutting-edge technology to stay ahead in the race. The Mahindra XUV3XO lineup is categorized into two series: the MX series, comprising the MX1, MX2pro, and MX3 variants, and the AX series, offering the AX5, AX5L, AX7, and AX7L models.

Variants Engine Option 1.5 L Turbo Diesel with CRDe 1.2 L TCMPFi engine 1.2 L mStallion – TGDi engine MT AT MT AT MT AT MX1 ₹ 7.49 lakh MX2 ₹ 9.99 lakh MX2 Pro ₹ 10.39 lakh ₹ 8.99 lakh ₹ 9.99 lakh MX3 ₹ 10.89 lakh ₹ 11.69 lakh ₹ 9.49 lakh ₹ 10.99 lakh MX3 Pro ₹ 11.39 lakh ₹ 9.99 lakh ₹ 11.49 lakh AX5 ₹ 12.09 lakh ₹ 12.89 lakh ₹ 10.69 lakh ₹ 12.19 lakh AX5L ₹ 11.99 lakh ₹ 13.49 lakh AX7 ₹ 13.69 lakh ₹ 14.49 lakh ₹ 12.49 lakh ₹ 13.99 lakh AX7L ₹ 14.99 lakh ₹ 13.99 lakh ₹ 15.49 lakh

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Design

The Mahindra XUV 3XO showcases a thoroughly revamped design compared to its predecessor, the XUV300. Up front, it gets a distinctive front fascia with a piano black finish on the grille and LED Headlamps with C shaped LED DRLs and LED Fog Lamps. At the rear, the infinity LED tail lampit boasts a redesigned radiator grille flanked by fresh LED projector headlamps and distinctive C-shaped LED daytime running lights. The side profile maintains the XUV300's silhouette but introduces new 17 inch layered spoke alloy.

The interior of the Mahindra XUV 3XO gets Ivory colour interiors with a Soft touch leatherette dashboard that extends to the door trims, and leatherette seat upholstery.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features

The Mahindra XUV 3XO represents a significant leap forward in features compared to the XUV300. It introduces a spacious panoramic sunroof, the largest in its segment according to Mahindra. The interior showcases a new dashboard design inspired by the XUV400, featuring a prominent free-standing 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system and a 26.03 cm fully digital instrument cluster.

The AX series gets the AdrenoX operating system. This infotainment system is coupled with a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with nine band equaliser for premium sound quality. It also gets six modes audio settings through a dedicated amplifier.

Meanwhile upgraded seats and upholstery enhance the overall luxury feel. Additional enhancements include a redesigned centre console, wireless smart device charger, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree surround view camera.

In terms of capability, the Mahindra XUV3XO boasts off-roading prowess with the ability to wade through 350 mm of water, along with an impressive approach angle of 23.6 degrees and a departure angle of 39.6 degrees.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Safety

The Mahindra XUV3XO also has significant upgrade over its predecessor in the safety department. To start with, a key safety feature of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is the inclusion of ADAS level 2 features with 10 features borrowed from the Mahindra XUV700. Utilising front camera, front radar, surround camera, and ultrasonic sensor technologies, the new subcompact SUV is equipped to execute functions such as automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and more.

Besides the ADAS features, the sub compact SUV also gets 35 standard safety features includingsix airbags, four disc brakes, three point seatbelts and seatbelt reminder for all seats, ISO-Fix with top tether, vehicle dynamic control, traction control system, hill hold control brake disc wiping and many more.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Powertrain

The Mahindra XUV3XO is powered by a 1.2L mStallion TCMPFi petrol engine in the MX variants. This engine with a five speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission and produces 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Mahindra claims that the engine gives out a fuel efficiency of 18.89 kmpl with the maunal transmission option, while the AT variant returns 17.96 kmpl. The engine can also be chosen with the AX5 variant.

The MX series gets two engine choices, a 1.2L mStallion TGDi petrol engine paired with a five speed manul or a six speed automatic, producing 129 bhp and 230 Nm of troque. The fuel efficiency for the manual transmission option with this engine is claimed at 20.1 kmpl while the automatic transmission option can return 18.2 kmpl, Mahindra claims. The SUV also features custom drive modes—Zip, Zap, and Zoom—specifically in the petrol automatic

Meanwhile, the 1.5 L Turbo diesel engine with CRDe for the AX series alongside the MX series starting with the MX2, also gets two transmission options - a five speed manual or a six speed automatic with AutoSHIFT+. This engine produces 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque while returing a claimed fuel economy of 20.6 kmpl in the manual transmission form and 21.2 kmpl in the automatic form.

