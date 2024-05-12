Tata Nexon gets new entry level variants, starts at 8 lakh. Check details

Tata Motors has launched new entry-level variants for its compact SUV, the Tata Nexon, resulting in a significant reduction in its starting price. This strategic move comes shortly after the launch of the Mahindra XUV 3XO (XUV300 facelift) in India. With these new variants, the Tata Nexon now offers a more competitive starting price point, aiming to attract more customers in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

The entry level of Tata Nexon was earlier priced at ₹8.14 lakh, however now with a new base variant, the Nexon starts at ₹8 lakh for petrol powertra

The starting price for the petrol variant of the Tata Nexon is now ₹8 lakh, while the diesel variant starts from ₹10 lakh. The Tata Nexon new entry-level petrol variant, called Smart (O), is ₹15,000 more affordable than the previous base variant, Smart. These new variants are aimed at countering the competition from the lower variants of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which are priced from ₹7.49 lakh.

Additionally, Tata Motors has reduced the prices of the Smart + and Smart + S variants by ₹30,000 and ₹40,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon Smart + is priced at ₹8.90 lakh, while the Smart + S is priced at ₹9.40 lakh.

On the diesel front, the Tata Nexon now offers two new variants - Smart + and Smart + S. The Smart + variant is the new entry-level option, priced at ₹10 lakh, while the Smart + S variant costs ₹10.60 lakh. These new variants have resulted in a reduction of ₹1.10 lakh in the base price of the Nexon diesel.

Mechanically, the Tata Nexon remains unchanged, offering a choice of a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 122 bhp and 170Nm of torque, or a 1.5-litre diesel unit that delivers 117 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The engines continue to get paired with a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT, as well as a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. In March, the compact SUV also received five new automatic variants.

Also watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

In terms of features, the Tata Nexon offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a similarly-sized fully digital driver’s display, wireless charger, ventilated and height-adjustable front seats, cruise control, a 9-speaker JBL sound system with a subwoofer, voice-assisted electric sunroof, and more. On the safety side, the Tata Nexon gets six airbags, hill-start assist, ESP, TPMS, a 360-degree camera, and more. The Tata Nexon competes against popular compact SUVs such as the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Fronx and Toyota Taisor

First Published Date: