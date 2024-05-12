HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Nexon Gets New Entry Level Variants, Starts At 8 Lakh. Check Details

Tata Nexon gets new entry level variants, starts at 8 lakh. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 May 2024, 09:23 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The entry level of Tata Nexon was earlier priced at ₹8.14 lakh, however now with a new base variant, the Nexon starts at ₹8 lakh for petrol powertra
...
2023 Tata Nexon facelift
The entry level variant of tha Tata Nexon is called Smart (O) while the diesel range starts with the Smart+
2023 Tata Nexon facelift
The entry level variant of tha Tata Nexon is called Smart (O) while the diesel range starts with the Smart+

Tata Motors has launched new entry-level variants for its compact SUV, the Tata Nexon, resulting in a significant reduction in its starting price. This strategic move comes shortly after the launch of the Mahindra XUV 3XO (XUV300 facelift) in India. With these new variants, the Tata Nexon now offers a more competitive starting price point, aiming to attract more customers in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

The starting price for the petrol variant of the Tata Nexon is now 8 lakh, while the diesel variant starts from 10 lakh. The Tata Nexon new entry-level petrol variant, called Smart (O), is 15,000 more affordable than the previous base variant, Smart. These new variants are aimed at countering the competition from the lower variants of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which are priced from 7.49 lakh.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Additionally, Tata Motors has reduced the prices of the Smart + and Smart + S variants by 30,000 and 40,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon Smart + is priced at 8.90 lakh, while the Smart + S is priced at 9.40 lakh.

On the diesel front, the Tata Nexon now offers two new variants - Smart + and Smart + S. The Smart + variant is the new entry-level option, priced at 10 lakh, while the Smart + S variant costs 10.60 lakh. These new variants have resulted in a reduction of 1.10 lakh in the base price of the Nexon diesel.

Mechanically, the Tata Nexon remains unchanged, offering a choice of a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 122 bhp and 170Nm of torque, or a 1.5-litre diesel unit that delivers 117 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The engines continue to get paired with a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT, as well as a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. In March, the compact SUV also received five new automatic variants.

Also watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

In terms of features, the Tata Nexon offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a similarly-sized fully digital driver’s display, wireless charger, ventilated and height-adjustable front seats, cruise control, a 9-speaker JBL sound system with a subwoofer, voice-assisted electric sunroof, and more. On the safety side, the Tata Nexon gets six airbags, hill-start assist, ESP, TPMS, a 360-degree camera, and more. The Tata Nexon competes against popular compact SUVs such as the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Fronx and Toyota Taisor

First Published Date: 12 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST
TAGS: Sonet Venue Nexon Brezza toyota taisor kia sonet maruti suzuki brezza maruti suzuki fronx mahindra xuv 3xo tata nexon hyundai venue

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.