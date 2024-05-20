2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift in mind? What else can you buy at same price? Explained
- If you are planning to buy the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift, here is a variant-wise explainer about the rivalling options you can think about.
Maruti Suzuki launched the much-hyped fourth-generation Swift hatchback in India just a few days ago in early May 2024. Launched at a price range of ₹6.49 lakh and ₹9.64 lakh (ex-showroom), the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift comes re-energising the competition in the hatchback segment that has long been the key growth driver for the Indian passenger vehicle market, but lately witnessing shrinking sales numbers due to the maddening rush for SUVs and crossovers.
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a wide range of updates, visible on the exterior and inside the cabin, while the powertrain too has been upgraded significantly. The new Swift features a revamped front profile, while the side and rear profiles too have been updated. Inside the cabin, the new Swift gets new features in an attempt to become more appealing. On the powertrain, the hatchback received a new Z Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which replaced the erstwhile K Series 1.2-litre four-cylinder motor. Transmission options for the car include a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT, just like the third-generation model.
The Maruti Suzuki Swift directly competes with rivals such as Hyundai Grand i10 and Tata Tiago. However, if you are planning to buy the new Swift, there are multiple other options to consider at the same pricing range. Here is a quick glance at the other options available against each variant of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift.
LXi comes as the base variant of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift, which comes priced at ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). For the price of this entry-level Swift variant, customers can also have models like Hyundai Aura E MT, Hyundai Exter EX(O), and Tata Punch Pure Rhythm pack.
VXi comes as the second base variant of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift. Interestingly, the VXi trim has been one of the most popular trims of the Swift since the car's entry into the Indian market for the first time decades ago. Priced at ₹7.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Swift's VXI variant can be replaced with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Executive MT, Hyundai Aura S MT, Honda Amaze E MT and Tata Punch Pure CNG as well. The VXi AMT comes priced at ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom), which can be replaced with the Hyundai Grand i10 Sportz Executive AMT, Hyundai i20 Magna MT and Tata Punch accomplished MT.
The variant positioned above the VXi is the VXi(O), which comes with some more features but commands a premium of ₹30,000 over its lower trim at ₹7.56 lakh (ex-showroom). Instead of this model, the buyers can think of the Hyundai Grand i10 Corporate AMT, Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi MT, Hyundai Aura SX MT, Hyundai Exter S MT and Tata Punch Adventure AMT as well. There is an AMT version of this variant, which is priced at ₹8.06 lakh (ex-showroom), and can be replaced with the Honda Amaze S MT or Renault Triber RXT AMT.
ZXi trim of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift comes as a heavily feature-packed variant that sits above the VXi(O) in the lineup. The key upgrades in this model over the VXi are LED headlamps and alloy wheels. It comes priced at ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Consumers can also think of the Hyundai Grand i10 Sportz MT, Hyundai Aura SCNG, Hyundai Exter MT, Tata Punch Adventure CNG and Renault Triber RXZ. The ZXi AMT comes priced at ₹8.79 lakh (ex-showroom), which can be replaced with the Hyundai i20 Sportz (O), Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+ MT, Hyundai Exter SX O, Tata Punch accomplished dazzle pack, Renault Triber RXZ AMT and Honda Amaze S CVT.
The Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi+ comes as the top-end variant in the new hatchback's lineup. Priced between ₹8.99 lakh and ₹9.14 lakh (ex-showroom), the manual version of Swift ZXi+ can be replaced with Hyundai Aura SX AMT, Hyundai Exter SX AMT, Tata Punch accomplished AMT with sunroof, Renault Triber RXZ AMT dual-tone and Honda Amaze VX MT. The AMT version of Swift ZXi+ comes available between ₹9.49 lakh and 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom), which can be replaced with Hyundai Exter SX (O) connect, Tata Punch Creative DT and Tata Punch Creative Flagship DT.