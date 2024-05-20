2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift in mind? What else can you buy at same price? Explained

Maruti Suzuki launched the much-hyped fourth-generation Swift hatchback in India just a few days ago in early May 2024. Launched at a price range of ₹6.49 lakh and ₹9.64 lakh (ex-showroom), the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift comes re-energising the competition in the hatchback segment that has long been the key growth driver for the Indian passenger vehicle market, but lately witnessing shrinking sales numbers due to the maddening rush for SUVs and crossovers.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a wide range of updates, visible on the exterior and inside the cabin, while the powertrain too has been upgraded significantly. The new Swift features a revamped front profile, while the side and rear profiles too have been updated. Inside the cabin, the new Swift gets new features in an attempt to become more appealing. On the powertrain, the hatchback received a new Z Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which replaced the erstwhile K Series 1.2-litre four-cylinder motor. Transmission options for the car include a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT, just like the third-generation model.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift directly competes with rivals such as Hyundai Grand i10 and Tata Tiago. However, if you are planning to buy the new Swift, there are multiple other options to consider at the same pricing range. Here is a quick glance at the other options available against each variant of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift.