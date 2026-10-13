Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Whitecap Edition sold out in India ahead of launch

American automaker Jeep recently announced that the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Whitecap Edition has been completely sold out. Limited to 25 units for India, the special edition has been fully allocated. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Whitecap Edition was priced at ₹73.55 lakh (ex-showroom), and deliveries will commence through authorised Jeep dealerships across India by the end of this month.

Commenting on the achievement, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, “The response to the Wrangler Rubicon Whitecap Edition has been exceptional and further demonstrates the strong emotional connection Indian customers share with the Jeep brand. Whitecap was conceived as a limited-production collector's edition, inspired by Jeep's iconic design DNA and created for customers who value exclusivity and distinction. The fact that all units have now been spoken for reflects both the enduring appeal of the Wrangler and the growing appreciation for rare Jeep vehicles among enthusiasts in India."

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Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Whitecap Mojito: Highlights

The Wrangler Whitecap Edition draws inspiration from the CJ-Universal and its Arctic White top. Reimagined for the modern era, the special edition combines Jeep's design language with classic styling cues. Rooted in Jeep's 85 years of innovation and off-road legacy, the Wrangler Rubicon Whitecap Edition combined the capability of the Wrangler Rubicon with design elements including a Bright White painted hardtop roof, Bright White seven-slot grille, exclusive exterior graphics and Whitecap detailing. Offered exclusively in Mojito Green, the special edition represented one of the rarest Wrangler editions ever introduced in the Indian market.

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The Whitecap Edition was introduced to celebrate Jeep’s individuality and iconic character, Priyesh stated. He said its response in India highlights the continued appeal of thoughtfully designed, purpose-driven special editions among premium buyers. The complete sell-out of the Whitecap Edition during Jeep India’s 10th anniversary year reflects the strength of the Wrangler brand and the increasing maturity of the country’s premium adventure SUV market. Lastly, the company stated that while the first 25 units will remain an exclusive part of the Whitecap Edition’s legacy, the customer response has prompted Jeep to explore the possibility of reintroducing this Wrangler variant in India in the future.

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