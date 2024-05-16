2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift drive review: Right car in wrong time?

The meteoric success of Maruti Suzuki Swift has been well documented in the annals of Indian automotive history. Launched in India and the world over in 2005, Suzuki has sold well over six million units of the Swift hatchback over the past 19 years. Of this, nearly half the numbers sold has been in India alone. But in the words of Bob Dylan, the times they are a-changin'. There is a fine line between an icon and a legend, and the latest Swift is trying to now cross over to the latter. Will the hot hatch blaze in?

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Full pricing LXI ₹ 6.50 lakh VXI AGS ₹ 7.80 lakh VXI ₹ 7.30 lakh VXI(O) AGS ₹ 8.07 lakh VXI(O) ₹ 7.57 lakh ZXI AGS ₹ 8.80 lakh ZXI ₹ 8.30 lakh ZXI+ AGS ₹ 9.50 lakh ZXI+ ₹ 9 lakh ZXI+ AGS Dual Tone ₹ 9.65 lakh ZXI+ Dual Tone ₹ 9.15 lakh (ex-showroom prices)

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift has been introduced in India at a starting price of ₹6.50 lakh for the base LXi version while the top-of-the-line ZXi+ Dual Tone is at ₹9.65 lakh (before taxes). It is a juicy price segment to still be in but there are plenty of newer options available in the market, options that the Swift did not have to compete against in glory years gone by. So how does the latest 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift arm itself for what could be its biggest battle yet?

Here is the first-drive review of Maruti Suzuki Swift:

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Exteriors

Maruti Suzuki Swift has always had a rounded design profile that takes a bit of time to get used to. I still remember how the first-generation of the Swift was scorched for having a fat rear profile and an awkward stance. But this model in particular has a recurring habit of becoming not just easier on the eyes but outright stylish with passage of time.

A wraparound line all around the exterior profile of the new Swift lends some strong visual cue to the model from the outside. The updates to the face, however, is likely to divide opinions.

In this sense, the latest Swift isn't remarkably different from the previous version - at least not in terms of overall shape, size and proportions. It may still spawn references to the MINI Cooper design but standing on its own, the Swift still is inherently a Swift. What's changed is a reworked front grille, updated bumper design and changed headlight and fog light units. Now while the projector headlights, complete with the boomerang-like DRLs, seeks to lend the face a more modern appearance, I am not much taken with the design of the radiator grille in particular. To me, it seems like the ‘yawn’ just got a bit more pronounced. Of course, looks are subjective and this will be perceived differently by different eyes.

The top-end variant of the new Swift stands on 15-inch alloy wheels.

There isn't much change in the side profile apart from a new alloy design on the 15-inch wheels and thankfully, the door handles on the rear doors have been brought down from its previously high position to where these are conventionally placed on cars.

The dual-tone colour options on the new Swift are only available in the top ZDI+ variant.

The rear is where the Swift looks its smartest and a large chunk of the credit falls squarely on the smart C-shaped LED tailights that find a place on either side of the boot door.

Although largely similar to the previous version, the rear of the 2024 Swift looks sportier because of the updated tail lights here.

The 2024 Swift has a familiar design and there is nothing radically new here. And this is mostly fine because it is a design language that has worked thus far for the model and there was really no reason to risk radical changes in a proven formula. In terms of proportions though, the new Swift has grown in length by 15 mm, is now narrower by 40 mm and is 30 mm taller.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Dimensions Length 3,860 mm Width 1,735 mm Height 1,520 mm Wheelbase 2,450 mm

Maruti Suzuki is offering the 2024 Swift in five variants - LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi and ZXi+. The Maruti Suzuki Swift also comes with nine body colour options and this includes two new shades as well as three dual-tone hues. And then there are two accessory packs - Racing Roadstar and Thrill Chaser -for cosmetic updates. But in this review though, we focused on the non-accessorised version only.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Cabin

While generous use of hard plastics were on expected lines, the textured dashboard inside the new Swift is a nice touch. The all-black interiors look sporty and would also be easy to maintain in Indian conditions.

The cabin of the latest Swift takes it much closer to the Baleno and the Fronx while the feature list has been updated slightly as well. The all-black colour theme along with a new layered dashboard design is familiar and still goes well with the character of this car while the overall layout is typically Maruti Suzuki.

What is new for the Swift is a nine-inch infotainment screen which is positioned as a centerpiece on the dashboard. It is the same screen that is also on the newer Maruti Suzuki models and is simple enough to use, although not exactly basic. There is some degree of glare but the touch response is prompt and there is really no learning curve to master the essential features here. There is also a 4.2-inch semi-digital driver display unit - again familiar if you have been inside the likes of Baleno, Fronx or even the Grand Vitara. Again, it isn't exactly flashy or even cutting-edge but gets the job of putting out key drive-related information clearly.

The front seats inside Maruti Suzuki Swift have side bolstering to keep you in place. But these seats also feel a bit too narrow.

The storage options on the center console and side doors are adequate and there is now a wireless charging pad for compatible phones. For more basic devices, there is a conventional USB charging port and a 12V socket as well. Automatic climate control has been carried forward too. But don't expect anything beyond this as there is no sunroof, no HUD unit and no armrest either. Something as basic as an armrest in the automatic version of the car could have come as part of the standard equipment list although Maruti Suzuki officials told us it is offered as an accessory.

Move to the back and there is decent amount of space for two adults here. The kneeroom is sufficient even when the front seats are pushed back considerably while the headroom would be adequate for most Indians. On the flipside, under-thigh support is still lacking while the center console eats into quite a lot of real estate for the middle-seat passenger who is anyway cramped owing to the narrower proportion of the vehicle. Even the small windows don't do much to lend the cabin any semblance of openness when three adults are seated next to each other. This space here is best for two and a child, and thankfully, there are dedicated AC vents and charging points available.

The rear seats are great for two adults but pushing in a third would be a squeeze for everyone. There are AC vents and charging slots but no dedicated middle-seat headrest or pop-out armrest.

As for the boot space, there is around 265 litres of cargo area at the back which is fairly decent for a car in this segment. A small family packing for a weekend getaway won't be made to pick and choose what to carry along!

Camera bags? Check. Duffle bags? Check. Laptop bag? Check. The boot of the Swift is fairly large for a car in this segment and can still swallow luggage meant for weekend getaways.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Drive

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with an all-new, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT transmission unit. During the course of this review, we drove the AMT version extensively and the MT version sparingly.

Both the Swift with AMT (in Blue) and the one with MT (in Red) figured in our drive test of the vehicle.

The Swift now feels distinctly different from any of its preceding versions and this works well in parts, not so much at other times. The model is slightly heavier considering the equipment it packs and on the move, it does feel its weight. Power figures have taken a hit with the new model offering 81 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, down from 90 bhp. It is a bit of a shame really because while spunky memories of the MultiJet diesel motor from years gone by still bring back smile to the face of Swift fans, the K12 petrol unit was fairly spirited too.

The Z-Series engine though is palpably dull in comparison and takes a fair bit of throttle input to get going. The AMT doesn't help matters much and refinement is sacrificed more often than not when this car is being made to do what its predecessors did - shoot ahead.

But there is good news for those who may prioritise mileage over everything else. The new Swift is ferociously frugal when it comes to sipping fuel. The claimed mileage of 25.75 kmpl (AMT) and 24.8 kmpl (MT) makes it one of the most economical cars to drive in the hatchback segment. In fact, the Swift now has even better mileage than the trusty WagonR!

The Swift takes time to build its way to the triple-digit mark. But it remains quite agile to throw into corners.

While real-world numbers are obviously going to be less than the figures highlighted above, it is still quite a feat to have a Swift offer miles and miles and miles before needing to stop at a fuel pump.

What also helps Swift's cause is that in its MT version, the car offers more control to the driver with short gear throws and a new hydraulic clutch that is easy on the leg. The power build up still takes time and the Swift continues to groan its protest through aggressive gear shifts. But while the refinement of the three-cylinder motor leaves much to be desired, at least the MT version offers a more engaging drive in comparison.

The latest Swift is still a great option for everyday city commute and the occasional highway journey. But do not expect a whole lot of spirited fun on open stretches because at least on AMT (left), acceleration moves will need to be well calculated.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Verdict

The enormous popularity of the Swift has been firmly established. More importantly, it is an iconic brand and has had a no-nonsense appeal for lakhs of Indian customers. But can it elevate itself from being an icon to being a legend in times of SUV warriors challenging its might?

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift gains in terms of features, safety highlights and a superb mileage but loses out on its core strength of being a very thrilling car, a hot hatch. The three-cylinder engine isn't engaging enough and refinement levels are not what modern-day buyers would admire. Yet, there is little doubt that the Swift is likely to maintain its sales volume and could make sense for the budget buyer looking at upgrading from a WagonR. For anyone else, the mid-variants of even Maruti Suzuki models like Baleno and Fronx could possibly be a better option.

