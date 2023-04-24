Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV launched. Check out variant-wise pricing

Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV was officially launched in the Indian car market on Monday at a starting price of ₹7.46 lakh, going up to ₹13.13 lakh for the top-end Alpha Dual Tone with AT and the more powerful engine (ex-showroom). A Baleno-based SUV, Maruti Fronx was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January and is now looking to help the company expand its SUV portfolio and capture a larger share of the market.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered under the company's Nexa retail chain and is therefore positioned as a premium alternative to the enormously popular Maruti Suzuki Brezza. But Fronx isn't exactly competing against the Brezza because it is offered with a 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet which makes a comeback after it was first offered on the now shelved Baleno RS. In all, Fronx is offered across five broad variants with two engine options and three transmission choices.

Fronx Price (Ex-showroom in INR) 1.2-litre K-Series 1.0-litre K-Series Turbo Bossterjet

Variant Price (INR) Variant Price (INR) Sigma 5MT ₹ 7,46,500 Delta +5MT ₹ 9,72,500 Delta 5MT ₹ 8,32,500 Zeta 5MT ₹ 10,55,500 Delta AGS ₹ 8,87,500 Zeta 6AT ₹ 12,05,500 Delta+ 5MT ₹ 8,72,500 Alpha 5MT ₹ 11,47,500 Delta+ AGS ₹ 9,27,500 Alpha 6AT ₹ 12,97,500 Alpha Dual Tone MT ₹ 11,63,500 Alpha Dual Tone AT ₹ 13,13,500

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine and transmission specs

Fronx is offered with a choice of two engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and the 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet mentioned above. The 1.2 NA petrol engine is mated to a manual transmission or an AMT unit while the turbo engine comes with manual transmission or an automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Key features

Fronx is a well-kitted SUV and while its cabin may almost entirely resemble that of the new Baleno which was launched in 2022, it still tends to stand out among its rivals courtesy features such as a Head-Up Display unit, a nine-inch infotainment screen, four speakers plus two tweeter set up, Suzuki Connect telematics, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, engine start-stop, cruise control and front footwell illumination, among others.

Sigma 1.2L MT Delta 1.2L MT/AMT Delta+ 1.2L MT/AMT & 1.0L Turbo MT Zeta 1.0L Turbo MT/AT Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT/AT Exterior Halogen Projector headlamps

LED tail lamps

Wheel covers

Roof spoiler

Skid plates

Plastic cladding

Shark-fin antenna Front grille with chrome

Body coloured ORVMs with Turn Indicators LED headlamps

LED DRLs

Alloy wheels Lightbar

Rear wiper with washer Precision-cut alloy wheels

Dual-tone colours

UV-cut glass Interior Rear Foldable Seats

Power windows

Adjustable Seat Headrests

Dual-tone interior

Premium fabric seats

Flat-bottom steering wheel Rear parcel tray Front Center Armrest

Front Footwell Illumination

Chrome Plated Inside Door Handles Leather-wrapped steering wheel Safety features ESP

Hill Hold Assist

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

ISOFIX mounts

Day/Night IRVM

Dual front airbags Rear view camera

Side and Curtain Airbags Automatic IRVM Infotainment system 17.78 cm touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto

Wireless Apple CarPlay

OTA updates

USB and Bluetooth

4 speakers 2 Tweeters Comfort and Convenience Gear shift indicator

Tilt adjustment for steering

Keyless entry

Automatic Climate Control Electrically Foldable ORVMs

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Automatic Headlamps MID

Wireless charger

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Tilt and Telescopic adjustment for steering wheel

Push button to start/stop engine

Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Rear AC Vents

Fast USB Charging Sockets

Suzuki Connect Heads-up display

360-degree camera

Cruise control

Auto Electrically Foldable ORVM

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Safety highlights

Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ABS with EBD, Hill-Hold Assist, four airbags, among others. The company further claims that the Fronx is based on the HEARTECT platform which gives it a safe shell and structutral rigidity.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Looks and accessories pack

Fronx measures 3,995 mm in length, is 1,765 mm wide and stands 1,550 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. In terms of its exterior styling, it tows the design line of fellow Nexa models like Baleno and the Grand Vitara with a large front grille with a chrome bar, split LED DRL units, large wheel arches and LED tail light units.

Maruti Suzuki is offering accessories at additional cost to further elevate the visual appeal of the vehicle. This includes front and rear skid plate with Red colour inserts, side skid plates, front and rear bumper painted garnish, ORVM cover, among others.

