Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV launched. Check out variant-wise pricing

Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV was officially launched in the Indian car market on Monday at a starting price of 7.46 lakh, going up to 13.13 lakh for the top-end Alpha Dual Tone with AT and the more powerful engine (ex-showroom). A Baleno-based SUV, Maruti Fronx was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January and is now looking to help the company expand its SUV portfolio and capture a larger share of the market.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2023, 13:00 PM
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a Baleno-based SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a Baleno-based SUV that is primarily targeting young car-buying audience in the Indian market. It is also an effort from Maruti Suzuki to expand its SUV portfolio.
To be sold through the Nexa retail chain, Fronx gets styling elements that are mostly borrowed from sibling models. The front grille with the chrome bar, for instance, is similar to the Grand Vitara. This is also true for the three-part LED DRLs on either side of the grille.
Fronx stands on 16-inch wheels. The top variants gets diamond-cut alloys. The SUV is under four meters in length and has the same wheelbase as the Baleno. But it is taller and wider than the hatchback.
The tapering roof of the Fronx gives it a crossover-ish appearance. The rear gets a stretched LED bar between the LED tail lights while the rear bumper has a muscular appearance.
A look at the dashboard layout inside Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This has been lifted almost entirely from the Baleno.
Feature list on the Fronx includes a nine-inch infotainment screen, Suzuki telematics, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, surround-view camera, wireless phone charging, among others.
Fronx also gets a pop-out HUD or Head-up Display. This is the same as the one on the new Baleno. The safety feature list also includes six airbags, Hill-Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, among many others. The SUV, however, does miss out on a sunroof and rear-seat armrests.
Fronx will come in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. It will also come with two engine options and three transmission choices.
The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor is paired with a manual gearbox and an AMT. It produces 88 hp and offers 113 Nm of torque.
But it is the return of the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that is the biggest talk point around Fronx. It comes with a manual gearbox as well as AT, offering 98 hp and 147 Nm of torque.
The turbo petrol motor is fairly excitable with an eager trait when the SUV is being commanded to push its way forward. The AT works reasonably well to slot the correct numbers too. There is some body roll when tackling turns at speeds but the taut suspension does help negotiate nightmarish road conditions.
Fronx gets disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear. It also has an impressive turning radius of 4.9 meters.
Fronx will be offered in nine exterior colour options - six in single tone and three dual-tone choices. Much of its success may depend on its pricing because as such, it does not have any direct rivals in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered under the company's Nexa retail chain and is therefore positioned as a premium alternative to the enormously popular Maruti Suzuki Brezza. But Fronx isn't exactly competing against the Brezza because it is offered with a 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet which makes a comeback after it was first offered on the now shelved Baleno RS. In all, Fronx is offered across five broad variants with two engine options and three transmission choices.

Fronx Price (Ex-showroom in INR) 
1.2-litre K-Series 1.0-litre K-Series Turbo Bossterjet 
 
VariantPrice (INR)VariantPrice (INR)
Sigma 5MT 7,46,500Delta +5MT 9,72,500
Delta 5MT 8,32,500Zeta 5MT 10,55,500
Delta AGS 8,87,500 Zeta 6AT 12,05,500
Delta+ 5MT 8,72,500Alpha 5MT 11,47,500
Delta+ AGS 9,27,500Alpha 6AT 12,97,500
  Alpha Dual Tone MT 11,63,500
  Alpha Dual Tone AT 13,13,500

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine and transmission specs

Fronx is offered with a choice of two engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and the 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet mentioned above. The 1.2 NA petrol engine is mated to a manual transmission or an AMT unit while the turbo engine comes with manual transmission or an automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Key features

Fronx is a well-kitted SUV and while its cabin may almost entirely resemble that of the new Baleno which was launched in 2022, it still tends to stand out among its rivals courtesy features such as a Head-Up Display unit, a nine-inch infotainment screen, four speakers plus two tweeter set up, Suzuki Connect telematics, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, engine start-stop, cruise control and front footwell illumination, among others.

 Sigma 1.2L MTDelta 1.2L MT/AMTDelta+ 1.2L MT/AMT & 1.0L Turbo MTZeta 1.0L Turbo MT/ATAlpha 1.0L Turbo MT/AT
Exterior
  • Halogen Projector headlamps
  • LED tail lamps
  • Wheel covers
  • Roof spoiler
  • Skid plates
  • Plastic cladding
  • Shark-fin antenna
  • Front grille with chrome
  • Body coloured ORVMs with Turn Indicators
  • LED headlamps
  • LED DRLs
  • Alloy wheels
  • Lightbar
  • Rear wiper with washer
  • Precision-cut alloy wheels
  • Dual-tone colours
  • UV-cut glass
Interior
  • Rear Foldable Seats
  • Power windows
  • Adjustable Seat Headrests
  • Dual-tone interior
  • Premium fabric seats
  • Flat-bottom steering wheel
  • Rear parcel tray
 
  • Front Center Armrest
  • Front Footwell Illumination
  • Chrome Plated Inside Door Handles
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Safety features
  • ESP
  • Hill Hold Assist
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Rear defogger
  • ISOFIX mounts
  • Day/Night IRVM
  • Dual front airbags
  
  • Rear view camera
  • Side and Curtain Airbags
  • Automatic IRVM
Infotainment system 
  • 17.78 cm touchscreen system
  • Wireless Android Auto
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay
  • OTA updates
  • USB and Bluetooth
  • 4 speakers
 
  • 2 Tweeters
 
Comfort and Convenience
  • Gear shift indicator
  • Tilt adjustment for steering
  • Keyless entry
  • Automatic Climate Control
  • Electrically Foldable ORVMs
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Automatic Headlamps
  • MID
  • Wireless charger
  • Paddle shifters (AT only)
  • Tilt and Telescopic adjustment for steering wheel
  • Push button to start/stop engine
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Rear AC Vents
  • Fast USB Charging Sockets
  • Suzuki Connect
  • Heads-up display
  • 360-degree camera
  • Cruise control
  • Auto Electrically Foldable ORVM

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Safety highlights

Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ABS with EBD, Hill-Hold Assist, four airbags, among others. The company further claims that the Fronx is based on the HEARTECT platform which gives it a safe shell and structutral rigidity.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Looks and accessories pack

Fronx measures 3,995 mm in length, is 1,765 mm wide and stands 1,550 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. In terms of its exterior styling, it tows the design line of fellow Nexa models like Baleno and the Grand Vitara with a large front grille with a chrome bar, split LED DRL units, large wheel arches and LED tail light units.

Maruti Suzuki is offering accessories at additional cost to further elevate the visual appeal of the vehicle. This includes front and rear skid plate with Red colour inserts, side skid plates, front and rear bumper painted garnish, ORVM cover, among others.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2023, 12:34 PM IST
TAGS: Fronx Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Fronx Brezza Baleno
