Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV launched. Check out variant-wise pricing
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV was officially launched in the Indian car market on Monday at a starting price of ₹7.46 lakh, going up to ₹13.13 lakh for the top-end Alpha Dual Tone with AT and the more powerful engine (ex-showroom). A Baleno-based SUV, Maruti Fronx was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January and is now looking to help the company expand its SUV portfolio and capture a larger share of the market.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered under the company's Nexa retail chain and is therefore positioned as a premium alternative to the enormously popular Maruti Suzuki Brezza. But Fronx isn't exactly competing against the Brezza because it is offered with a 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet which makes a comeback after it was first offered on the now shelved Baleno RS. In all, Fronx is offered across five broad variants with two engine options and three transmission choices.
|Fronx Price (Ex-showroom in INR)
|1.2-litre K-Series
|1.0-litre K-Series Turbo Bossterjet
|Variant
|Price (INR)
|Variant
|Price (INR)
|Sigma 5MT
|₹7,46,500
|Delta +5MT
|₹9,72,500
|Delta 5MT
|₹8,32,500
|Zeta 5MT
|₹10,55,500
|Delta AGS
|₹8,87,500
|Zeta 6AT
|₹12,05,500
|Delta+ 5MT
|₹8,72,500
|Alpha 5MT
|₹11,47,500
|Delta+ AGS
|₹9,27,500
|Alpha 6AT
|₹12,97,500
|Alpha Dual Tone MT
|₹11,63,500
|Alpha Dual Tone AT
|₹13,13,500
Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine and transmission specs
Fronx is offered with a choice of two engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and the 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet mentioned above. The 1.2 NA petrol engine is mated to a manual transmission or an AMT unit while the turbo engine comes with manual transmission or an automatic gearbox.
Also check these Cars
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Key features
Fronx is a well-kitted SUV and while its cabin may almost entirely resemble that of the new Baleno which was launched in 2022, it still tends to stand out among its rivals courtesy features such as a Head-Up Display unit, a nine-inch infotainment screen, four speakers plus two tweeter set up, Suzuki Connect telematics, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, engine start-stop, cruise control and front footwell illumination, among others.
|Sigma 1.2L MT
|Delta 1.2L MT/AMT
|Delta+ 1.2L MT/AMT & 1.0L Turbo MT
|Zeta 1.0L Turbo MT/AT
|Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT/AT
|Exterior
|Interior
|Safety features
|Infotainment system
|Comfort and Convenience
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Safety highlights
Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ABS with EBD, Hill-Hold Assist, four airbags, among others. The company further claims that the Fronx is based on the HEARTECT platform which gives it a safe shell and structutral rigidity.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Looks and accessories pack
Fronx measures 3,995 mm in length, is 1,765 mm wide and stands 1,550 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. In terms of its exterior styling, it tows the design line of fellow Nexa models like Baleno and the Grand Vitara with a large front grille with a chrome bar, split LED DRL units, large wheel arches and LED tail light units.
Maruti Suzuki is offering accessories at additional cost to further elevate the visual appeal of the vehicle. This includes front and rear skid plate with Red colour inserts, side skid plates, front and rear bumper painted garnish, ORVM cover, among others.