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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda Elevate Vs Volkswagen Taigun: Monthly Emi Comparison

Honda Elevate vs Volkswagen Taigun: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2026, 11:54 am
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Honda Elevate competes with rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, etc.

Elevate vs Taigun
Honda Elevate competes with rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, etc.
Elevate vs Taigun
Honda Elevate competes with rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, etc.
Honda Elevate
EMI starting at just
₹15,500/ month
Check Eligibility

Honda Elevate has recently received a refreshing touch. The Honda Elevate facelift now comes with a revised design and an updated interior, without compromising the basic silhouette. However, the powertrain and mechanical bits of the SUV remain the same as before. Launched at a price ranging between 11.80 lakh and 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda Elevate has stepped up the competition with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, etc.

If you have been planning to buy the Honda Elevate and are also considering the Volkswagen Taigun, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI commanded by these two SUVs.

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Honda Elevate vs Volkswagen Taigun: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun, we have considered the base and top variants of both SUVs. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenure has been considered as 36 months.

Honda Elevate vs Volkswagen Taigun: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Honda Elevate SV 1.80 lakh9.5%36 months 37,799
Honda Elevate ZX+ Black CVT 18.40 lakh 58,941
Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline 11 lakh 35,236
Volkswagen Taigun GT+ Sport DSG 19.30 lakh 61,824

According to the calculation, the Honda Elevate commands a monthly EMI between 37,799 and 58,941, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Taigun commands a monthly EMI between 35,236 and 61,824, depending on the variant.

However, the customers must remember that the monthly EMI for any vehicle may vary depending on some key factors, which include the variant selected, the available and applicable offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2026, 11:54 am IST
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