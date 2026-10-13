If you have been planning to buy the Honda Elevate and are also considering the Volkswagen Taigun, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI commanded by these two SUVs.

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Honda Elevate vs Volkswagen Taigun: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun, we have considered the base and top variants of both SUVs. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenure has been considered as 36 months.

Honda Elevate vs Volkswagen Taigun: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Honda Elevate SV ₹ 1.80 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 37,799 Honda Elevate ZX+ Black CVT ₹ 18.40 lakh ₹ 58,941 Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline ₹ 11 lakh ₹ 35,236 Volkswagen Taigun GT+ Sport DSG ₹ 19.30 lakh ₹ 61,824

According to the calculation, the Honda Elevate commands a monthly EMI between ₹37,799 and ₹58,941, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Taigun commands a monthly EMI between ₹35,236 and ₹61,824, depending on the variant.

However, the customers must remember that the monthly EMI for any vehicle may vary depending on some key factors, which include the variant selected, the available and applicable offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure, etc.

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