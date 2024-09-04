In pics: Jawa 42 FJ launched in India at ₹1.99 lakh
While the Jawa 42 was itself updated recently, Classic Legends has brought out a new iteration that receives an upgraded engine with new mechanical co
Classic Legends has just launched a new iteration of the Jawa 42. The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 brings new styling and a bigger engine, with prices starting at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries will begin from October 2.
The new Jawa 42 lineup sits differently in terms of styling and mechanical characteristics but it does carry over certain characteristics. The motorcycle gets an upgraded version of the same 334cc engine that powers the standard 42.
The new 42 FJ gets the updated 334cc from the Jawa 350, and this single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor makes 22 bhp and 28 Nm of torque through its six-speed gearbox. The new unit makes significant improvements in NVH levels, thermal management, and overall performance.
Classic Legends offers the new Jawa 42 FJ 350 with the choice between four matte colour options alongisde one chrome option. The matte options include Aurora Forest Matte, Cosmo Blue matte, Deep Black Matte Red clad, and Deep Black Matte with Black clad. The sole chrome option is called the Mystique Copper.
The motorcycle is built on a double cradle chassis and is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers in the rear with pre-load adjustability.
The braking duties on the Jawa 42 FJ 350 are carried out by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. The motorcycle further features dual-channel ABS and comes with an accessible ground clearance of 178 mm.
The new Jawa 42 FJ comes with a more aggressive style than the standard 42. The fuel tank comes bearing distinct designs which vary based on the colour option chosen. While the side panels and the fenders have been carried over, the new 42 FJ gets a new seat design and revised ergonomics that require a more dedicated seating position.
The motorcycle comes with different alloy wheels with a machined finish. On other changes, the Jawa 42 FJ comes bearing an off-set fuel tank cap and an upswept dual-pipe exhaust setup. It features an LED headlamp, a digi-analogue instrument cluster, and an assist and slipper clutch.
First Published Date: 04 Sep 2024, 11:48 AM IST
