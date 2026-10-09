Suzuki Hayabusa now available in 3 new colours

Along with the new Special Edition for the Hayabusa , Suzuki has also launched three new colour options for the motorcycle. Apart from the Special Edition, the motorcycle is now available in Candy Daring Red with Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Galaxy Grey with Candy Burnt Gold and Pearl Vigor Blue with Pearl Brilliant White. The motorcycle is priced at ₹18.99 lakh ex-showroom.

Suzuki Hayabusa: What's new?

The Suzuki Hayabusa received several technical updates. The motorcycles now feature an ELIIY Power lithium-ion battery, replacing the conventional battery used previously. The new unit is lighter and more compact, helping reduce weight while freeing up space on the motorcycle.

Powering both versions is the familiar 1,340 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine, which produces 190 hp of max power and 150 Nm of peak torque.

Suzuki has also revised the software calibration for the Launch Control System and Power Mode Selector to refine the functioning of the motorcycle's electronic riding aids.

Another update concerns the Smart Cruise Control system, which can now remain active during clutchless gear changes without cancelling the preset speed. This allows riders to shift gears while using cruise control without having to reset their selected speed, adding to the convenience while cruising.

Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition: What's New?

The Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition gets a Pearl Vigor Blue paint scheme, complemented by exclusive styling elements that set it apart from the standard model. These include dedicated graphics, specially finished wheels and a 3D emblem on the fuel tank. It also comes equipped with a factory-fitted single-seat cowl, lending the superbike a sportier and more focused appearance.

However, the Special Edition retains the same mechanical setup as the standard Hayabusa, with the updates limited to its visual detailing. The Special Edition is priced at ₹19.90 lakh ex-showroom, so slightly higher than the standard version.

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