Mahindra Bolero Key Specs
- Engine1493 cc
- Mileage16 kmpl
- Power100 bhp
- FuelDiesel
- Max Torque260 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
The Mahindra Bolero continues to be one of India’s most iconic and reliable utility vehicles. Renowned for its robust build quality, no-nonsense practicality, exceptional durability, and high resale value, this SUV continues to be a top choice for navigating both rugged rural terrains and semi-urban highways. Over the years, Mahindra has consistently updated this workhorse to align with modern expectations while retaining its foundational boxy design and dependable performance.
Discover the comprehensive details regarding the pricing, variant breakdown, key specifications, and latest enhancements available for the current 2026 lineup.
The current ex-showroom pricing for the Mahindra Bolero ranges from ₹7.99 Lakh to ₹9.90 Lakh, depending on the trim levels selected. It is available in four primary configurations designed to cater to different budget brackets and feature requirements:
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Key Highlights
|Bolero B4
|₹7.99 Lakh
|Digital instrument cluster, power steering, ABS, and dual front airbags.
|Bolero B6
|₹8.69 Lakh
|17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment, steering-mounted audio controls, and fabric seats.
|Bolero B6 Opt
|₹9.09 Lakh
|Static bending headlamps, front fog lamps, and a rear washer with wiper.
|Bolero B8
|₹9.90 Lakh
|Premium alloy wheels, exclusive Stealth Black exterior colour, and a refined leatherette interior.
Underneath its classic metal body, the vehicle is powered by Mahindra’s reliable mHawk75 diesel engine, optimised to comply with the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. It offers balanced torque delivery perfectly suited for heavy payload hauling and steep inclines.
To boost overall utility, the engine features a micro-hybrid system with an automated idle start/stop mechanism that maximises efficiency during urban traffic halts.
Built upon a tough ladder-frame chassis with a rigid leaf-spring rear suspension setup, the vehicle is uniquely tailored to endure rough road conditions without sacrificing structural stability.
While keeping its no-nonsense, boxy appeal intact, Mahindra has systematically layered in driver-assist technologies and safety provisions to protect occupants across long highway hauls.
This rugged multi-utility vehicle bridges the gap between pure mechanical reliability and essential modern comforts.
The baseline variant, Bolero B4, starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹ 7.99 Lakh.
No, the Bolero is exclusively powered by a 1493 cc mHawk75 diesel engine paired with a manual transmission.
The top-tier B8 variant features premium aesthetic additions, including stylish alloy wheels and an exclusive Stealth Black colour choice.
The standard Bolero retains its classic, utilitarian boxy metal frame suited for heavy-duty usage. The Bolero Neo offers a more contemporary, sub-compact aerodynamic design with a higher power output of 100 bhp, targeting buyers looking for a modern family SUV with RWD capabilities.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mahindra Bolero
|Rs. 7.99 LakhsOnwards
|75 bhp
|210 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|-
|3995 mm
|1745 mm
|1880 mm
|5.8 metres
|Mahindra Bolero Neo
|Rs. 8.85 LakhsOnwards
|100 bhp
|260 Nm
|Manual
|Compact SUV
|2
|384 litres
|3995 mm
|1795 mm
|1817 mm
|5.35 metres
|BoleroVSBolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Mahindra Bolero for its robust build, reliability, and excellent engine performance, while noting minor discomfort in the outdated interior and concerning noise levels.
|Max Power
|100 bhp
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|260 Nm
|Mileage
|16 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
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