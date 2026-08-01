The Mahindra Bolero continues to be one of India’s most iconic and reliable utility vehicles. Renowned for its robust build quality, no-nonsense practicality, exceptional durability, and high resale value, this SUV continues to be a top choice for navigating both rugged rural terrains and semi-urban highways. Over the years, Mahindra has consistently updated this workhorse to align with modern expectations while retaining its foundational boxy design and dependable performance.

Discover the comprehensive details regarding the pricing, variant breakdown, key specifications, and latest enhancements available for the current 2026 lineup.

Mahindra Bolero Price and Variants

The current ex-showroom pricing for the Mahindra Bolero ranges from ₹7.99 Lakh to ₹9.90 Lakh, depending on the trim levels selected. It is available in four primary configurations designed to cater to different budget brackets and feature requirements:

Variant Ex-Showroom Price Key Highlights Bolero B4 ₹ 7.99 Lakh Digital instrument cluster, power steering, ABS, and dual front airbags. Bolero B6 ₹ 8.69 Lakh 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment, steering-mounted audio controls, and fabric seats. Bolero B6 Opt ₹ 9.09 Lakh Static bending headlamps, front fog lamps, and a rear washer with wiper. Bolero B8 ₹ 9.90 Lakh Premium alloy wheels, exclusive Stealth Black exterior colour, and a refined leatherette interior.

Robust Powertrain and Performance

Underneath its classic metal body, the vehicle is powered by Mahindra’s reliable mHawk75 diesel engine, optimised to comply with the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. It offers balanced torque delivery perfectly suited for heavy payload hauling and steep inclines.

Engine Displacement: 1493 cc mHawk75 Turbo Diesel

1493 cc mHawk75 Turbo Diesel Maximum Power: 75 hp @ 3600 rpm

75 hp @ 3600 rpm Peak Torque: 210 Nm @ 1600–2200 rpm

210 Nm @ 1600–2200 rpm Transmission: 5-speed manual gearbox

5-speed manual gearbox Drivetrain: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

To boost overall utility, the engine features a micro-hybrid system with an automated idle start/stop mechanism that maximises efficiency during urban traffic halts.

Key Specifications and Dimensions

Built upon a tough ladder-frame chassis with a rigid leaf-spring rear suspension setup, the vehicle is uniquely tailored to endure rough road conditions without sacrificing structural stability.

Length x Width x Height: 3,995 mm x 1,745 mm x 1,880 mm

3,995 mm x 1,745 mm x 1,880 mm Seating Capacity: 7-seater configurations arranged across 3 rows

7-seater configurations arranged across 3 rows Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres

60 litres Certified Mileage: Up to 16.0 kmpl (ARAI under ideal test conditions)

Up to 16.0 kmpl (ARAI under ideal test conditions) Tyre Size: 215/75 R15 radial tubeless tyres

Enhanced Safety and Modern Comforts

While keeping its no-nonsense, boxy appeal intact, Mahindra has systematically layered in driver-assist technologies and safety provisions to protect occupants across long highway hauls.

Core Safety Setup: Standard dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) to prevent skidding, reverse parking sensors, and a digital speed alert system.

Standard dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) to prevent skidding, reverse parking sensors, and a digital speed alert system. Cabin Features: The top-tier variants welcome occupants with wood-finish center consoles, a driver information system displaying real-world distance-to-empty metrics, central locking, and keyless entry.

The top-tier variants welcome occupants with wood-finish center consoles, a driver information system displaying real-world distance-to-empty metrics, central locking, and keyless entry. Exterior Updates: Contemporary updates include a signature grille layout, clear-lens tail lamps, static bending headlights that illuminate tricky corners, and a newly introduced premium Stealth Black body shade.

This rugged multi-utility vehicle bridges the gap between pure mechanical reliability and essential modern comforts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the entry-level price of the Mahindra Bolero in 2026?

The baseline variant, Bolero B4, starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹ 7.99 Lakh.

Does the current Mahindra Bolero come with a petrol engine option?

No, the Bolero is exclusively powered by a 1493 cc mHawk75 diesel engine paired with a manual transmission.

What are the colour choices available for the top-tier B8 variant?

The top-tier B8 variant features premium aesthetic additions, including stylish alloy wheels and an exclusive Stealth Black colour choice.

How does the Bolero differ from the Bolero Neo?

The standard Bolero retains its classic, utilitarian boxy metal frame suited for heavy-duty usage. The Bolero Neo offers a more contemporary, sub-compact aerodynamic design with a higher power output of 100 bhp, targeting buyers looking for a modern family SUV with RWD capabilities.