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MAHINDRA Bolero

₹7.99 - 9.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.9
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The Mahindra Bolero continues to be one of India’s most iconic and reliable utility vehicles. Renowned for its robust build quality, no-nonsense practicality, exceptional durability, and high resale value, this SUV continues to be a top choice for navigating both rugged rural terrains and semi-urban highways. Over the years, Mahindra has consistently updated this workhorse to align with modern expectations while retaining its foundational boxy design and dependable performance.

Discover the comprehensive details regarding the pricing, variant breakdown, key specifications, and latest enhancements available for the current 2026 lineup.

Mahindra Bolero Price and Variants

The current ex-showroom pricing for the Mahindra Bolero ranges from 7.99 Lakh to 9.90 Lakh, depending on the trim levels selected. It is available in four primary configurations designed to cater to different budget brackets and feature requirements:

VariantEx-Showroom PriceKey Highlights
Bolero B4 7.99 LakhDigital instrument cluster, power steering, ABS, and dual front airbags.
Bolero B6 8.69 Lakh17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment, steering-mounted audio controls, and fabric seats.
Bolero B6 Opt 9.09 LakhStatic bending headlamps, front fog lamps, and a rear washer with wiper.
Bolero B8 9.90 LakhPremium alloy wheels, exclusive Stealth Black exterior colour, and a refined leatherette interior.

Robust Powertrain and Performance

Underneath its classic metal body, the vehicle is powered by Mahindra’s reliable mHawk75 diesel engine, optimised to comply with the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. It offers balanced torque delivery perfectly suited for heavy payload hauling and steep inclines.

  • Engine Displacement: 1493 cc mHawk75 Turbo Diesel
  • Maximum Power: 75 hp @ 3600 rpm
  • Peak Torque: 210 Nm @ 1600–2200 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-speed manual gearbox
  • Drivetrain: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

To boost overall utility, the engine features a micro-hybrid system with an automated idle start/stop mechanism that maximises efficiency during urban traffic halts.

Key Specifications and Dimensions

Built upon a tough ladder-frame chassis with a rigid leaf-spring rear suspension setup, the vehicle is uniquely tailored to endure rough road conditions without sacrificing structural stability.

  • Length x Width x Height: 3,995 mm x 1,745 mm x 1,880 mm
  • Seating Capacity: 7-seater configurations arranged across 3 rows
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • Certified Mileage: Up to 16.0 kmpl (ARAI under ideal test conditions)
  • Tyre Size: 215/75 R15 radial tubeless tyres

Enhanced Safety and Modern Comforts

While keeping its no-nonsense, boxy appeal intact, Mahindra has systematically layered in driver-assist technologies and safety provisions to protect occupants across long highway hauls.

  • Core Safety Setup: Standard dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) to prevent skidding, reverse parking sensors, and a digital speed alert system.
  • Cabin Features: The top-tier variants welcome occupants with wood-finish center consoles, a driver information system displaying real-world distance-to-empty metrics, central locking, and keyless entry.
  • Exterior Updates: Contemporary updates include a signature grille layout, clear-lens tail lamps, static bending headlights that illuminate tricky corners, and a newly introduced premium Stealth Black body shade.

This rugged multi-utility vehicle bridges the gap between pure mechanical reliability and essential modern comforts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the entry-level price of the Mahindra Bolero in 2026?

The baseline variant, Bolero B4, starts at an ex-showroom price of 7.99 Lakh.

Does the current Mahindra Bolero come with a petrol engine option?

No, the Bolero is exclusively powered by a 1493 cc mHawk75 diesel engine paired with a manual transmission.

What are the colour choices available for the top-tier B8 variant?

The top-tier B8 variant features premium aesthetic additions, including stylish alloy wheels and an exclusive Stealth Black colour choice.

How does the Bolero differ from the Bolero Neo?

The standard Bolero retains its classic, utilitarian boxy metal frame suited for heavy-duty usage. The Bolero Neo offers a more contemporary, sub-compact aerodynamic design with a higher power output of 100 bhp, targeting buyers looking for a modern family SUV with RWD capabilities.

Mahindra Bolero Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1493 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    16 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    100 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    260 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
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Mahindra Bolero Videos

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The ruggedness of a Bolero is its USP. Do you agree with this? Share this video Bolero lovers!
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The ruggedness of a Bolero is its USP. Do you agree with this? Share this video Bolero lovers!

Mahindra Bolero Variants

Mahindra Bolero price starts at ₹ 7.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Bolero comes in 4 variants. Mahindra Bolero's top variant is B8.
4 Variants Available
Bolero B4
₹7.99 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Bolero B6
₹8.95 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Bolero B6 Opt
₹9.36 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mahindra Bolero Latest Updates

Calendar icon19 May 2026
The facelifted Mahindra Bolero features updated styling, new variants, and enhanced cabin comfort, keeping it competitive in the market.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 May 2026
The Mahindra Bolero is a rugged, affordable SUV known for durability, with models including Bolero Neo and Neo Plus.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
The 2026 Union Budget and GST reforms enhance affordability and financing transparency for pre-owned vehicle buyers in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Feb 2026
Mahindra & Mahindra plans to invest $1.65 billion in Maharashtra, expanding manufacturing and focusing on electric vehicles by 2028.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Feb 2026
Mahindra's truck and bus sales grew 40% in January 2026, driven by strong cargo and passenger vehicle demand.Read Full Story

Mahindra Bolero Visual Comparison

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Mahindra Bolero comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero image
Rs. 7.99 LakhsOnwards
3.9604
75 bhp210 NmManualSUV2-3995 mm1745 mm1880 mm5.8 metres
Mahindra Bolero NeoMahindra Bolero Neo imageRs. 8.85 LakhsOnwards
4.2645
100 bhp260 NmManualCompact SUV2384 litres3995 mm1795 mm1817 mm5.35 metresBoleroVSBolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Images

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Mahindra Bolero Image 2
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Mahindra Bolero Image 6

Mahindra Bolero Colours

Mahindra Bolero is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Dsat Silver
Diamond White
Rocky Beige
Stealth Black
Dsat silver

Mahindra Bolero Alternatives

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.85 - 10.49 Lakhs
BolerovsBolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
3.4Features
3.9Safety
4.2Design
4.5Value For Money
3.8Comfort
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Mahindra Bolero User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Mahindra Bolero for its robust build, reliability, and excellent engine performance, while noting minor discomfort in the outdated interior and concerning noise levels.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconRugged and durable build
  • check circle iconSpacious 7-seater capacity
  • check circle iconPowerful engine with excellent torque
  • check circle iconHigh ground clearance and low maintenance
  • check circle iconEffective air conditioning

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconBumpy ride quality
  • warning iconBasic and plasticky interior features
  • warning iconHigh noise levels at speed
  • warning iconSteering vibrates at high speeds
  • warning iconDashboard lacks modern features

User Reviews

Rugged Indian Workhorse
The Mahindra Bolero is an iconic, old-school workhorse, defined by its rugged, boxy design and utilitarian styling that prioritizes durability over modern sleekness. Powered by a torquey mHawk75 diesel engine, it delivers excellent low-end performance and effortlessly tackles rough terrain, though it can feel strained at higher highway speeds. For a vehicle of its size, it offers decent mileage of around 14–16 km/l. Furthermore, Mahindra’s extensive service network ensures that maintenance is highly accessible and remarkably affordable.
By: Rajesh kumar (Jun 3, 2026)
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Powerful Performance,
The Mahindra Bolero is one of the best vehicles in its segment. I am highly impressed with its strong performance, excellent mileage, and comfortable driving experience. The engine feels powerful and smooth, making it suitable for both city driving and long-distance travel. The mileage is quite impressive compared to other SUVs, making it a budget-friendly option for daily use. The updated design of the Bolero looks stylish and attractive while still retaining its classic rugged appeal. The comfort level is excellent, especially the seating and suspension setup, which provide a smooth ride even on rough roads. The build quality feels solid and durable, and maintenance costs are also affordable.
By: YASHANSH (May 24, 2026)
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Sturdy and Strong
Best SUV for under 12 lakh. Ground clearance is high and it looks very bold. Cruise control works well on new expressways.
By: Suresh Babu (Feb 25, 2026)
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Best for Tours
Jump seats are for kids only. But for 5 adults it is very spacious. Engine is bit noisy but very powerful for overtaking.
By: Raghav Sharma (Feb 25, 2026)
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Great Visibility
The torque is amazing. Can start in 2nd gear easily. Service cost is very low. Bolero Neo is a very reliable partner for work.
By: Vishal Gopal (Feb 25, 2026)
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Mahindra Bolero Related News

Mahindra’s sports utility vehicle sales rose 11 per cent in May 2026.
Scorpio, Thar and Bolero help lift Mahindra SUV sales 11% in May 2026
1 Jun 2026
The facelifted Mahindra Bolero gets subtle styling tweaks, new features, improved cabin comfort, and RideFlo suspension tuning while retaining its rugged character.
Mahindra Bolero facelift: 5 things you should know before spending your money
19 May 2026
From the Mahindra Bolero to the Kia Sonet, these five models remain the most affordable diesel cars available in India in 2025.
From Bolero to Sonet: India’s top 5 most affordable diesel cars you can buy in 2025
11 Nov 2025
The 2025 Mahindra Bolero range starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,99 lakh and tops out at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.69 lakh.
Looking for the 2025 Mahindra Bolero? Here's what each of the variants get
12 Oct 2025
Mahindra recently introduced the facelifted Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Bolero Neo.
Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo facelift: Top 5 things that have changed
7 Oct 2025
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 Mahindra Bolero Related News
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Mahindra Bolero Specifications and Features

Max Power100 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque 260 Nm
Mileage16 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1493 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
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