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Mahindra Bolero vs Tata Nexon

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Tata Nexon, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Nexon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero Nexon
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage16 kmpl17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
mHawk751.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rigid leaf springSemi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
IFS coil springIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15195 / 60 R16
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2498 mm
Height
1880 mm1620 mm
Width
1745 mm1804 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres44 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
ManualManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoYes
Rub - Strips
BlackBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
NoOptional
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
KeyInternal with Key
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,18,9338,37,886
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,5007,39,990
RTO
79,28663,019
Insurance
39,64734,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,75118,009
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish new design Updated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience

Cons

Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be better New HVAC controls lack haptic feedback

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