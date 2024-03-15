Bolero is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Bolero B6 Opt (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Bolero is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Bolero B6 Opt (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of B6 Opt is 60 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like: Engine Type: mHawk75 Max Torque: 210 Nm @ 1600 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 Mileage of B6 Opt is 16.7 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less