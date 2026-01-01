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Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.71 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Mahindra Bolero Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Bolero specs and features

Bolero B6 Opt

Bolero B6 Opt Prices

The Bolero B6 Opt, equipped with a mHawk75 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Bolero B6 Opt Mileage

All variants of the Bolero offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Bolero B6 Opt Colours

The Bolero B6 Opt is available in 4 colour options: Dsat Silver, Diamond White, Rocky Beige, Stealth Black.

Bolero B6 Opt Engine and Transmission

The Bolero B6 Opt is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 75 bhp @ 3600 rpm and 210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm of torque.

Bolero B6 Opt Specs & Features

The Bolero B6 Opt has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator, Average Fuel Consumption, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.

Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt Price

Bolero B6 Opt

₹10.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,35,500
RTO
91,186
Insurance
43,598
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,70,784
EMI@23,015/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
mHawk75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rigid leaf spring
Front Suspension
IFS coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm
Height
1880 mm
Width
1745 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Fan speed control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Decals
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Interior Door Handles
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Key
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
Halogen - Front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
1 Din
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
Digital Display
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt EMI
EMI20,714 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,63,705
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,63,705
Interest Amount
2,79,122
Payable Amount
12,42,827

Mahindra Bolero other Variants

Bolero B4

₹9.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,500
RTO
79,286
Insurance
39,647
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,18,933
EMI@19,751/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Bolero B6

₹10.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,94,500
RTO
87,599
Insurance
42,407
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,25,006
EMI@22,031/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bolero B8

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,90,500
RTO
95,999
Insurance
45,196
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,195
EMI@24,335/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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