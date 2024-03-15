Saved Articles

Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt

12.83 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra Bolero Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Mileage16.7 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Bolero B6 Opt Latest Updates

Bolero is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Bolero B6 Opt (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: mHawk75
  • Max Torque: 210 Nm @ 1600 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60
    • Mileage of B6 Opt is 16.7 kmpl....Read More

    Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt Price

    B6 Opt
    ₹12.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,79,000
    RTO
    1,43,705
    Insurance
    60,017
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,83,222
    EMI@27,581/mo
    Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    210 Nm @ 1600 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    16.7
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Engine Type
    mHawk75
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    1002
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Engine
    1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.8
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 75 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Rigid leaf spring
    Front Suspension
    IFS coil spring
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 75 R15
    Length
    3995
    Ground Clearance
    180
    Wheelbase
    2680
    Height
    1880
    Width
    1745
    No of Seating Rows
    3
    Seating Capacity
    7
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60
    Steering Adjustment
    No
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Front AC
    Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    No
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    Decals
    Adjustable ORVM
    Externally Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Rear Defogger
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    With Key
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    1 Din
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Digital Display
    Voice Command
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Airbags
    1 Airbags (Driver)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    No
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Jump Seats
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Brown and Beige
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt EMI
    EMI24,823 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,54,899
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,54,899
    Interest Amount
    3,34,498
    Payable Amount
    14,89,397

