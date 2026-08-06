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LAND ROVER Range Rover

₹2.4 - 4.66 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.5
11
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Land Rover Range Rover: Overview

The Land Rover Range Rover continues to set the benchmark in the full-size luxury SUV segment with its commanding presence, opulent interiors, and a legacy that blends all-terrain prowess with executive-class comfort. Now in its latest generation, the flagship SUV from Land Rover has been updated with a host of new features, hybrid powertrains, and enhanced safety equipment. With the introduction of exclusive editions such as the SV Masara and SV Black, the Range Rover lineup in 2025 offers greater scope for personalisation and exclusivity.

Combining advanced driver assistance technology, eco-friendly tyre options, and innovative luxury elements like Sensory Floor tech, the Range Rover remains a strong contender in the ultra-luxury SUV space. Designed to meet the needs of both luxury seekers and adventurous drivers, the model continues to evolve while retaining the core attributes that have defined its reputation globally.

Land Rover Range Rover: Price

The Land Rover Range Rover price in India starts from 2.48 crore (ex-showroom) for the 3.0 I Diesel LWB HSE variant and goes up to 2.75 crore for the 3.0 I LWB Autobiography. The brand continues to expand its lineup with special editions such as the 4.99 crore SV Masara Edition, which are sold in limited numbers and cater to collectors and bespoke buyers.

Land Rover Range Rover: Launch Date

The 2024 model year Range Rover was unveiled in India in January 2024, with deliveries beginning from March 2024. The brand has since expanded the lineup with additional luxury and limited-run variants through the course of 2025.

Land Rover Range Rover: Variants and Colours

The Range Rover is available in Standard Wheelbase (SWB) and Long Wheelbase (LWB) body styles, with three primary trims: HSE, Autobiography, and SV. The HSE trim comes equipped with features like semi-Aniline leather upholstery, a Meridian 3D sound system, and powered tailgate. The Autobiography adds digital LED headlamps with image projection and unique trim elements. The top-spec SV variant offers a sliding panoramic sunroof, 24-way electrically adjustable ventilated front seats, and Executive Class Comfort Plus seating at the rear. The SUV is offered in 11 colours, including subtle metallic shades and bespoke paint options, with additional cosmetic exclusives on the special editions.

Land Rover Range Rover: Mileage

Depending on the engine choice, the Range Rover delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency between 10.42 kmpl for the petrol variants and 13.16 kmpl for the diesel. The hybrid powertrains, while focused on performance, also enhance urban efficiency and reduce tailpipe emissions.

Land Rover Range Rover: Specs and Features

Engine options on the Range Rover include a 3.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel engine producing 345 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, a 4.4-litre mild-hybrid petrol V8 making 606 bhp and 750 Nm, and a 3.0-litre plug-in hybrid delivering 542 bhp and 800 Nm. All engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and permanent all-wheel drive.

The cabin features a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and connected car tech. Other highlights include four-zone climate control, a premium cabin filtration system, ambient lighting, and a rear-seat entertainment package in higher variants. Interior trim options include leather, wood, and metal, with extensive scope for customisation through Land Rover’s SV Bespoke service.

Land Rover Range Rover: Safety

The Range Rover has earned a five-star safety rating and comes equipped with advanced safety and driver assistance features. These include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot assist, and a surround camera system. The SUV also features multiple airbags, electronic stability control, hill descent control, and tyre pressure monitoring to ensure occupant safety in both urban and off-road environments.

Land Rover Range Rover: Offers and Deals

While Land Rover does not currently offer national-level discounts on the Range Rover, certain dealerships may provide bespoke benefits or corporate offers depending on inventory and buyer profile. Exclusive editions such as the SV Masara are offered in limited numbers, with personalisation services included.

Land Rover Range Rover: Rivals

The Range Rover competes in the high-end luxury SUV segment against models like the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, Bentley Bentayga, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Land Rover Range Rover Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2996 - 4395 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    8.7 - 13.16 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    334 - 606 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    550 - 800 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All Range Rover SpecsView specs icon

Land Rover Range Rover Videos

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Land Rover Range Rover Variants

Land Rover Range Rover price starts at ₹ 2.4 Cr and goes up to ₹ 4.66 Cr (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Range Rover comes in 7 variants. Land Rover Range Rover's top variant is SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition.
Filter variants by:
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Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Petrol
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
7 Variants Available
Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel
₹2.4 Cr*
2997 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Automatic
Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol
₹2.65 Cr*
2996 cc
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Range Rover SV Ultra
₹3.8 Cr*
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Land Rover Range Rover Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
Range Rover SV Ultra debuts in India with exclusive design, electrostatic audio, luxury materials, and a ₹3.80 crore price.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
Range Rover introduces the SV Ultra in India, featuring luxurious design, a world-first electrostatic audio system, and a mild hybrid V8 engine.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
Range Rover previews GT, a sleek coupe-inspired SUV, focusing on comfort, performance, and minimalist luxury interiors.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
Before buying car insurance, carefully review policy details, compare options, and consider your driving needs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Aug 2025
Jaguar Land Rover recalls over 121,500 cars in the US due to suspension issues, amid declining profits and demand.Read Full Story

Land Rover Range Rover Visual Comparison

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Land Rover Range Rover comparison with similar Cars

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CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover image
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Land Rover Range Rover Expert Review

Pros

Powerful petrol motorSilent, plush & feature-rich cabinCapable off-roader

Cons

ExpensiveDimensions not ideal for congested cities

Flagship luxury SUVs across brands have some stellar highlights in terms of dominating road presence, an absolutely opulent cabin, features that cuddle every senses and a drive performance that's usually engineered to bully. But while the latest Range Rover claims to have all of these, it also pays rich tribute to its past with ample cues in the fifth-generation model from erstwhile versions.

2022 Range Rover: How is it to drive?

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Your chauffer deserves a pay raise! Any SUV in the segment that Range Rover falls in is hardly self-driven and the person behind the wheel has the task of driving a tank that's well over 5,200 meters in length in a battlefields that are Indian cities.

The new Range Rover comes with multiple engine options and an all-electric version is also in the works.
The new Range Rover comes with multiple engine options and an all-electric version is also in the works.

The Range Rover is a mammoth vehicle and while it is kitted with all kinds of assisted driving technologies mated to the 3-litre mild hybrid petrol motor, it sure does take quite some getting used to. The SUV doesn't quite like slow-paced, bumper-to-bumper traffic (frankly, who does anyway?). And it creeps its way forward while sipping generously on fuel - one can almost see the fuel gauge falling with the naked eye. But once the roads open up, the Range Rover silently rumbles forward with superb finesse. The eight-speed auto gearbox ticks the right numbers at the right time and with 400 bhp and 700 Nm of torque at your disposal, the path forward is yours for the taking.

The Range Rover weighs around 2.5 tonne but on the move, its weight is hardly ever felt. It isn't obviously built for sprints but press the throttle and the entire fortress of a frame moves ahead purposefully. Ride comfort - perhaps its biggest test - is plush on well-paved roads but the enormous 22-inch wheels mean that pot holes weren't exactly blown to oblivion as the Range Rover passed over. The air suspensions, however, do try their best.

Of course, this SUV is also a true-blue off-road beast and even though - honest admission here- we did have the guts to test a multi-crore vehicle in uncharted territories on our very own, it does boast of Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 system, 294 mm of ground clearance and a wading depth capability at 900 mm. For the masses, Mahindra Thar has a water wading capacity of 650 mm.

2022 Range Rover: Power cabin for power folks

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Flagship SUVs almost always have cabins that are either flashy or stuffed with features. Or both. The 2022 Range Rover does have a mile-long list of features but its cabin is anything but flashy. Instead, it is deliberately understated in its LWB (long wheelbase) version.

A look at the palatial cabin inside 2022 Range Rover SUV.
A look at the palatial cabin inside 2022 Range Rover SUV.

Physical buttons are nearly extinct inside and almost every minute functionality can be operated through a tablet that is integrated into the foldable central armrest. This includes controls for back angle, expandable foot rest, the window shades, sunroof, ambient lights, heating and massage, and more. And if that's still not enough to impress, there are two 11.4-inch screens on the back of the front seats which come with headphones each.

The 2022 Range Rover offers a throne-like feel in the second row.
The 2022 Range Rover offers a throne-like feel in the second row.

The rear-left passenger seat is the place to unwind in for sure but even if you are made to sit in the front, there's much to be impressed with. A 13.1-inch infotainment screen, a 13.7-inch driver display and a 35-speaker Meridian system are all tailor-made to elevate the experience of the drive itself. And once it is time to take a break, open the trunk door for a fold-out section where you can park yourself for a picnic. Climbing in though can be a challenge from any of the five doors of the vehicle and although the car lowers itself for entry, it still may be a slight challenge for many. Also, and for anyone asking, this is a five-seater SUV.

2022 Range Rover: Massively minimalist looks

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The Range Rover is likely to occupy space of at least two ‘conventional’ cars. At least. But while it has huge proportions from the outside, it is a gentle giant to look at. Much like how the cabin is carefully understated, the exterior design language is captivatingly minimalist.

A look at the rear and side profile of the newest Range Rover.
A look at the rear and side profile of the newest Range Rover.

Whether it is the vertical strip LED tail-lights, flush door handles, the assimilated fog lights on the bumper - the 2022 Range Rover lets its visual aura do the talking. The similarities between this and the first-gen Range Rover are uncanny but it is indeed remarkable how the designers have ensured a beautiful confluence of modernity with tradition in the vehicle's overall design language.

2022 Range Rover: Verdict

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The latest Range Rover starts at around 2.4 crore and the model in this review is at 3.50 crore (ex-showroom). Now that's some serious money for an SUV that's seriously big, seriously capable and seriously opulent.

In a market that is dominated by the German brands, Range Rover continues to target the power players who appreciate the finer points rather than the flashier bits. The Range Rover than offers that perfect exclusivity factor that is at ease and in command wherever it goes.

Land Rover Range Rover Images

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Land Rover Range Rover Colours

Land Rover Range Rover is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Lantau Bronze
Hakuba Silver
Portofino Blue
Eiger Grey
Santorini Black
Fuji White
Belgravia Green
Deep Black
Deep Satin Blue
Lantau bronze

Land Rover Range Rover Alternatives

Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

3.76 Cr
Range RovervsRoma
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

3.5 Cr
Range RovervsPortofino
Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante

4.22 Cr
Range RovervsUrus Performante
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2.75 - 4.1 Cr
Range RovervsMaybach GLS
Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Range RovervsUrus
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

2.11 - 3.82 Cr
Range Rovervs911

Land Rover Range Rover User Reviews & Ratings

4.2Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.4Safety
4.7Design
4.6Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Land Rover Range Rover User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Range Rover for its luxurious design, comfort, and smooth driving experience, though they note the mileage could be improved.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStunning design and luxury feel
  • check circle iconExcellent comfort and spacious interior
  • check circle iconSmooth and quiet driving experience
  • check circle iconStrong performance and high-tech features
  • check circle iconGreat grip and handling on the road

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLow mileage compared to competitors
  • warning iconHigh price point
  • warning iconLimited off-road capability noted
  • warning iconSome find it hard to justify cost
  • warning iconMaintenance can be expensive
Heavenly Car Experience
This car feels like heaven! The features it has are fantastic. I do think the mileage could use some improvement, but the speed is amazing. It's truly a piece of art. The price may seem high, but it's totally worth it once you buy this amazing vehicle.
By: Rajat Talwar (Aug 24, 2025)
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Amazing Luxury Car at a Great Price!
This car is really great, especially for a luxury vehicle. It's super comfortable and comes at a low price, which is nice. I definitely think you should give it a go. I wish I could buy this car myself, but I'm a bit short on cash right now.
By: Sushmita Maji (Aug 17, 2025)
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Amazing Luxury Car Experience
The new Land Rover Range is just great! It offers fantastic comfort and safety, making it a really good-looking luxury car that's perfect for living that lavish life today. It's simply an amazing and wonderful car. I have my eyes set on buying it because the interior is stunningly comfortable, and the exterior is attractive too!
By: Gagan Chawla (Aug 10, 2025)
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My Love for the Range Rover
I've always loved the Range Rover. It's got a strong, big look that really stands out, plus so many great features. The inside feels super luxurious and the engine is strong, which gives it an impressive road presence. Overall, it's an excellent car. However, I do have one issue: the mileage is pretty low compared to other SUVs in its price range. On the bright side, it has this really cool aerodynamic suspension feature that I appreciate. It's definitely a luxury SUV that's hard to beat!
By: Ashwin Patil (Aug 10, 2025)
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True Definition of Luxury on Wheels
Range Rover is something else yaar. The look is just too classy and it has that proper rich feel. Inside also, full luxury – soft seats, big space, everything top quality. I’ve got the 3-litre V6, and the power is crazy smooth. Even on bad roads, the ride feels super comfortable because of the air suspension. It’s honestly the best SUV I’ve ever sat in. If you want comfort, performance, and style – this is the one, no second thoughts.
By: Pranav Lamba (Jul 27, 2025)
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Land Rover Range Rover Related News

The Land Rover Range Rover and Defender models accounted for over 80 per cent of JLR India retail sales.
JLR India sees strong FY26 demand; Land Rover Defender and Range Rover models drive sales
15 May 2026
Range Rover Sport now gets a price cut of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 lakh.
Range Rover SV and Sport get a price cut of up to 75 lakh
5 May 2026
The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition introduces exclusive styling cues and high-end interior enhancements
Range Rover Sport turns 20 with a bright orange special edition, gets V8 and PHEV options
16 Apr 2026
The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon comes with exclusive carbon fibre detailing while shedding weight to enhance performance
Range Rover Sport SV Carbon unveiled with forged carbon detailing ahead of global debut
7 Aug 2025
The Range Rover Electric was initially slated for a global launch in late 2025 but could now arrive sometime in 2026
Range Rover Electric global launch postponed to 2026, first Jaguar EV delay likely
19 Jul 2025
View all
 Land Rover Range Rover Related News
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Land Rover Range Rover Brochure

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Land Rover Range Rover Specifications and Features

Max Power334-606 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque550-800 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage8.7 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2996 - 4395 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric + Diesel) Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed234 - 250 kmph
SunroofYes
View all Range Rover specs and features

Land Rover Range Rover Mileage

Land Rover Range Rover in India is available in Hybrid(Electric + Diesel) Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Land Rover Range Rover's petrol variant is 10.42 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Land Rover Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel comes with a 80...

litres fuel tank.

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Select Variant:
HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Automatic
13.16 kmpl

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