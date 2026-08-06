Land Rover Range Rover: Overview

The Land Rover Range Rover continues to set the benchmark in the full-size luxury SUV segment with its commanding presence, opulent interiors, and a legacy that blends all-terrain prowess with executive-class comfort. Now in its latest generation, the flagship SUV from Land Rover has been updated with a host of new features, hybrid powertrains, and enhanced safety equipment. With the introduction of exclusive editions such as the SV Masara and SV Black, the Range Rover lineup in 2025 offers greater scope for personalisation and exclusivity.

Combining advanced driver assistance technology, eco-friendly tyre options, and innovative luxury elements like Sensory Floor tech, the Range Rover remains a strong contender in the ultra-luxury SUV space. Designed to meet the needs of both luxury seekers and adventurous drivers, the model continues to evolve while retaining the core attributes that have defined its reputation globally.

Land Rover Range Rover: Price

The Land Rover Range Rover price in India starts from ₹2.48 crore (ex-showroom) for the 3.0 I Diesel LWB HSE variant and goes up to ₹2.75 crore for the 3.0 I LWB Autobiography. The brand continues to expand its lineup with special editions such as the ₹4.99 crore SV Masara Edition, which are sold in limited numbers and cater to collectors and bespoke buyers.

Land Rover Range Rover: Launch Date

The 2024 model year Range Rover was unveiled in India in January 2024, with deliveries beginning from March 2024. The brand has since expanded the lineup with additional luxury and limited-run variants through the course of 2025.

Land Rover Range Rover: Variants and Colours

The Range Rover is available in Standard Wheelbase (SWB) and Long Wheelbase (LWB) body styles, with three primary trims: HSE, Autobiography, and SV. The HSE trim comes equipped with features like semi-Aniline leather upholstery, a Meridian 3D sound system, and powered tailgate. The Autobiography adds digital LED headlamps with image projection and unique trim elements. The top-spec SV variant offers a sliding panoramic sunroof, 24-way electrically adjustable ventilated front seats, and Executive Class Comfort Plus seating at the rear. The SUV is offered in 11 colours, including subtle metallic shades and bespoke paint options, with additional cosmetic exclusives on the special editions.

Land Rover Range Rover: Mileage

Depending on the engine choice, the Range Rover delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency between 10.42 kmpl for the petrol variants and 13.16 kmpl for the diesel. The hybrid powertrains, while focused on performance, also enhance urban efficiency and reduce tailpipe emissions.

Land Rover Range Rover: Specs and Features

Engine options on the Range Rover include a 3.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel engine producing 345 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, a 4.4-litre mild-hybrid petrol V8 making 606 bhp and 750 Nm, and a 3.0-litre plug-in hybrid delivering 542 bhp and 800 Nm. All engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and permanent all-wheel drive.

The cabin features a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and connected car tech. Other highlights include four-zone climate control, a premium cabin filtration system, ambient lighting, and a rear-seat entertainment package in higher variants. Interior trim options include leather, wood, and metal, with extensive scope for customisation through Land Rover’s SV Bespoke service.

Land Rover Range Rover: Safety

The Range Rover has earned a five-star safety rating and comes equipped with advanced safety and driver assistance features. These include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot assist, and a surround camera system. The SUV also features multiple airbags, electronic stability control, hill descent control, and tyre pressure monitoring to ensure occupant safety in both urban and off-road environments.

Land Rover Range Rover: Offers and Deals

While Land Rover does not currently offer national-level discounts on the Range Rover, certain dealerships may provide bespoke benefits or corporate offers depending on inventory and buyer profile. Exclusive editions such as the SV Masara are offered in limited numbers, with personalisation services included.

Land Rover Range Rover: Rivals

The Range Rover competes in the high-end luxury SUV segment against models like the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, Bentley Bentayga, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.