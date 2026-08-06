Land Rover Range Rover Key Specs
- Engine2996 - 4395 cc
- Mileage8.7 - 13.16 kmpl
- Power334 - 606 bhp
- FuelHybrid
- Max Torque550 - 800 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
The Land Rover Range Rover continues to set the benchmark in the full-size luxury SUV segment with its commanding presence, opulent interiors, and a legacy that blends all-terrain prowess with executive-class comfort. Now in its latest generation, the flagship SUV from Land Rover has been updated with a host of new features, hybrid powertrains, and enhanced safety equipment. With the introduction of exclusive editions such as the SV Masara and SV Black, the Range Rover lineup in 2025 offers greater scope for personalisation and exclusivity.
Combining advanced driver assistance technology, eco-friendly tyre options, and innovative luxury elements like Sensory Floor tech, the Range Rover remains a strong contender in the ultra-luxury SUV space. Designed to meet the needs of both luxury seekers and adventurous drivers, the model continues to evolve while retaining the core attributes that have defined its reputation globally.
The Land Rover Range Rover price in India starts from ₹2.48 crore (ex-showroom) for the 3.0 I Diesel LWB HSE variant and goes up to ₹2.75 crore for the 3.0 I LWB Autobiography. The brand continues to expand its lineup with special editions such as the ₹4.99 crore SV Masara Edition, which are sold in limited numbers and cater to collectors and bespoke buyers.
The 2024 model year Range Rover was unveiled in India in January 2024, with deliveries beginning from March 2024. The brand has since expanded the lineup with additional luxury and limited-run variants through the course of 2025.
The Range Rover is available in Standard Wheelbase (SWB) and Long Wheelbase (LWB) body styles, with three primary trims: HSE, Autobiography, and SV. The HSE trim comes equipped with features like semi-Aniline leather upholstery, a Meridian 3D sound system, and powered tailgate. The Autobiography adds digital LED headlamps with image projection and unique trim elements. The top-spec SV variant offers a sliding panoramic sunroof, 24-way electrically adjustable ventilated front seats, and Executive Class Comfort Plus seating at the rear. The SUV is offered in 11 colours, including subtle metallic shades and bespoke paint options, with additional cosmetic exclusives on the special editions.
Depending on the engine choice, the Range Rover delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency between 10.42 kmpl for the petrol variants and 13.16 kmpl for the diesel. The hybrid powertrains, while focused on performance, also enhance urban efficiency and reduce tailpipe emissions.
Engine options on the Range Rover include a 3.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel engine producing 345 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, a 4.4-litre mild-hybrid petrol V8 making 606 bhp and 750 Nm, and a 3.0-litre plug-in hybrid delivering 542 bhp and 800 Nm. All engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and permanent all-wheel drive.
The cabin features a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and connected car tech. Other highlights include four-zone climate control, a premium cabin filtration system, ambient lighting, and a rear-seat entertainment package in higher variants. Interior trim options include leather, wood, and metal, with extensive scope for customisation through Land Rover’s SV Bespoke service.
The Range Rover has earned a five-star safety rating and comes equipped with advanced safety and driver assistance features. These include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot assist, and a surround camera system. The SUV also features multiple airbags, electronic stability control, hill descent control, and tyre pressure monitoring to ensure occupant safety in both urban and off-road environments.
While Land Rover does not currently offer national-level discounts on the Range Rover, certain dealerships may provide bespoke benefits or corporate offers depending on inventory and buyer profile. Exclusive editions such as the SV Masara are offered in limited numbers, with personalisation services included.
The Range Rover competes in the high-end luxury SUV segment against models like the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, Bentley Bentayga, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Land Rover Range Rover
|Rs. 2.4 CrOnwards
|606 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|219 mm
|-
|5252 mm
|2209 mm
|1870 mm
|-
|Ferrari Roma
|Rs. 3.76 CrOnwards
|612 bhp
|760 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|113
|272
|4656
|1974
|1301
|5.4
|Range RoverVSRoma
|Ferrari Portofino
|Rs. 3.5 CrOnwards
|591 bhp
|760 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|-
|292
|4586
|1938
|1318
|-
|Range RoverVSPortofino
|Lamborghini Urus Performante
|Rs. 4.22 CrOnwards
|-
|657 bhp
|850 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|158 mm
|616 litres
|5137 mm
|2026 mm
|1618 mm
|5.9 metres
|Range RoverVSUrus Performante
|Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
|Rs. 2.75 CrOnwards
|550 bhp
|770 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|520 litres
|5208 mm
|2157 mm
|1838 mm
|6.26 metres
|Range RoverVSMaybach GLS
|Lamborghini Urus
|Rs. 4.18 CrOnwards
|789 bhp
|800 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|5123 mm
|2022 mm
|1638 mm
|-
|Range RoverVSUrus
Flagship luxury SUVs across brands have some stellar highlights in terms of dominating road presence, an absolutely opulent cabin, features that cuddle every senses and a drive performance that's usually engineered to bully. But while the latest Range Rover claims to have all of these, it also pays rich tribute to its past with ample cues in the fifth-generation model from erstwhile versions.
Your chauffer deserves a pay raise! Any SUV in the segment that Range Rover falls in is hardly self-driven and the person behind the wheel has the task of driving a tank that's well over 5,200 meters in length in a battlefields that are Indian cities.
The Range Rover is a mammoth vehicle and while it is kitted with all kinds of assisted driving technologies mated to the 3-litre mild hybrid petrol motor, it sure does take quite some getting used to. The SUV doesn't quite like slow-paced, bumper-to-bumper traffic (frankly, who does anyway?). And it creeps its way forward while sipping generously on fuel - one can almost see the fuel gauge falling with the naked eye. But once the roads open up, the Range Rover silently rumbles forward with superb finesse. The eight-speed auto gearbox ticks the right numbers at the right time and with 400 bhp and 700 Nm of torque at your disposal, the path forward is yours for the taking.
The Range Rover weighs around 2.5 tonne but on the move, its weight is hardly ever felt. It isn't obviously built for sprints but press the throttle and the entire fortress of a frame moves ahead purposefully. Ride comfort - perhaps its biggest test - is plush on well-paved roads but the enormous 22-inch wheels mean that pot holes weren't exactly blown to oblivion as the Range Rover passed over. The air suspensions, however, do try their best.
Of course, this SUV is also a true-blue off-road beast and even though - honest admission here- we did have the guts to test a multi-crore vehicle in uncharted territories on our very own, it does boast of Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 system, 294 mm of ground clearance and a wading depth capability at 900 mm. For the masses, Mahindra Thar has a water wading capacity of 650 mm.
Flagship SUVs almost always have cabins that are either flashy or stuffed with features. Or both. The 2022 Range Rover does have a mile-long list of features but its cabin is anything but flashy. Instead, it is deliberately understated in its LWB (long wheelbase) version.
Physical buttons are nearly extinct inside and almost every minute functionality can be operated through a tablet that is integrated into the foldable central armrest. This includes controls for back angle, expandable foot rest, the window shades, sunroof, ambient lights, heating and massage, and more. And if that's still not enough to impress, there are two 11.4-inch screens on the back of the front seats which come with headphones each.
The rear-left passenger seat is the place to unwind in for sure but even if you are made to sit in the front, there's much to be impressed with. A 13.1-inch infotainment screen, a 13.7-inch driver display and a 35-speaker Meridian system are all tailor-made to elevate the experience of the drive itself. And once it is time to take a break, open the trunk door for a fold-out section where you can park yourself for a picnic. Climbing in though can be a challenge from any of the five doors of the vehicle and although the car lowers itself for entry, it still may be a slight challenge for many. Also, and for anyone asking, this is a five-seater SUV.
The Range Rover is likely to occupy space of at least two ‘conventional’ cars. At least. But while it has huge proportions from the outside, it is a gentle giant to look at. Much like how the cabin is carefully understated, the exterior design language is captivatingly minimalist.
Whether it is the vertical strip LED tail-lights, flush door handles, the assimilated fog lights on the bumper - the 2022 Range Rover lets its visual aura do the talking. The similarities between this and the first-gen Range Rover are uncanny but it is indeed remarkable how the designers have ensured a beautiful confluence of modernity with tradition in the vehicle's overall design language.
The latest Range Rover starts at around ₹2.4 crore and the model in this review is at ₹3.50 crore (ex-showroom). Now that's some serious money for an SUV that's seriously big, seriously capable and seriously opulent.
In a market that is dominated by the German brands, Range Rover continues to target the power players who appreciate the finer points rather than the flashier bits. The Range Rover than offers that perfect exclusivity factor that is at ease and in command wherever it goes.
Land Rover Range Rover is available in the 9 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Range Rover for its luxurious design, comfort, and smooth driving experience, though they note the mileage could be improved.
|Max Power
|334-606 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|550-800 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2996 - 4395 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric + Diesel) Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Max Speed
|234 - 250 kmph
|Sunroof
|Yes
Land Rover Range Rover in India is available in Hybrid(Electric + Diesel) Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Land Rover Range Rover's petrol variant is 10.42 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Land Rover Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel comes with a 80...
litres fuel tank.Read More
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