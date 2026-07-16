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MERCEDES-BENZ G-Class

₹2.9 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5Expert Score
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Variants

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class remains a benchmark for luxury off-roading, combining its legendary boxy silhouette with state-of-the-art mild-hybrid technology and opulent interiors. As of 2026, the G-Wagon lineup in India has evolved to include refined diesel variants, high-performance petrol AMG models, and the groundbreaking all-electric version.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price in India

The price of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in India currently ranges from 2.55 Crore to 4.30 Crore (ex-showroom).

VariantFuel TypeEx-Showroom Price
G 400d Adventure EditionDiesel 2.55 Crore
G 400d AMG LineDiesel 2.55 Crore
G 450d AMG Line (Mild Hybrid)Diesel 2.90 Crore
G 580 with EQ TechnologyElectric 3.10 Crore
AMG G 63 (Mild Hybrid)Petrol 3.60 Crore
AMG G 63 Collector's EditionPetrol 4.30 Crore

New Features for 2026 Models

The latest iterations of the G-Class bring substantial upgrades to performance and cabin technology, ensuring the vehicle stays ahead of its rivals.

1. Mild-Hybrid Powertrains

Both the G 450d and the AMG G 63 now feature a 48V mild-hybrid system. This Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) provides an additional 20 hp and 200 Nm of torque during acceleration, improving fuel efficiency and smoothing out the start-stop transitions.

2. Advanced MBUX Infotainment

For the first time, the G-Class features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system running the latest MBUX NTG7 software. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Augmented Reality (AR) for navigation, which overlays directions onto a live camera feed.

3. Enhanced Aerodynamics

To reduce wind noise at high speeds, Mercedes-Benz has subtly rounded the A-pillars and added a new spoiler lip on the roof. These changes, inspired by the electric G-Class, make the 2026 model the quietest G-Wagon to date.

4. Keyless-Go and Off-Road Cockpit

The inclusion of Keyless-Go allows for easier entry, while the new Off-Road Cockpit provides a "Transparent Bonnet" view. This uses cameras to show what is directly under the front of the vehicle, making it easier to navigate rocky terrain.

Performance and Specifications

The G-Class continues to utilise a robust ladder-frame chassis, three mechanical differential locks, and Low Range gear reduction.

  • AMG G 63: Powered by a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, it produces 577 hp and 850 Nm. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds with the optional AMG Performance Package.
  • G 450d: Replacing the older G 400d, this 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine delivers 367 hp and 750 Nm, offering a perfect balance of long-distance cruising and torque-heavy off-roading.
  • Transmission: All models are equipped with the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission, tuned for rapid shifts and efficiency.

Interior and Customisation

The 2026 cabin is a masterclass in luxury, featuring Nappa leather, temperature-controlled cup holders, and a Burmester 3D Surround Sound system with Dolby Atmos. Through the Manufaktur program, buyers can choose from over 30 unique upholstery colours and 29 exterior paint finishes, ensuring no two G-Wagons are identical.

Market Rivals

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class competes in the ultra-luxury SUV segment against Lexus LX, Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power, Lotus Eletre, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric, BMW XM, Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS, Lexus LM and Lotus Emeya. While rivals may offer more car-like handling, the G-Class remains the preferred choice for those seeking unmatched road presence and legendary durability.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2989 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    8.47-10 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    362 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    640 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    750 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All G-Class SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Videos

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Mercedes-Benz G-Class Variants

Mercedes-Benz G-Class price starts at ₹ 2.9 Cr .
1 Variant Available
G-Class G 450d
₹2.9 Cr*
2989 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mercedes-Benz G-Class Latest Updates

Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
The story compares performance hatchbacks from Hyundai, Citroen, Volkswagen, Mini, and Mercedes-AMG, highlighting their engines, prices, and unique features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
Mercedes-Benz unveils a G-Class mobile drone defense system at Eurosatory 2026, enhancing security vehicle offerings.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
The Mercedes-Benz G450d combines classic G-Class design with a refined driving experience, offering off-road capability and luxury in a practical package.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
CEAT Limited reported strong FY25-26 results, achieving ₹15,678 crore revenue and a ₹35 dividend proposal.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
A comparison of well-equipped base variants of popular SUVs in India, highlighting features and pricing.Read Full Story

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Visual Comparison

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Mercedes-Benz G-Class comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class image
Rs. 2.9 CrOnwards-362 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV9-640 L4825 mm2187 mm1973 mm6.6 metres
Lexus LXLexus LX imageRs. 2.82 CrOnwards
51
304 bhp700 NmAutomaticSUV10205 mm174 litres5100 mm1990 mm1895 mm5.9 metresG-ClassVSLX
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ PowerMercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power imageRs. 3 CrOnwards
51
587 bhp1164 Nm-SUV9250 mm620 litres4863 mm2187 mm1983 mm-G-ClassVSG-Class with EQ Power
Lotus EletreLotus Eletre imageRs. 2.55 CrOnwards----SUV8187 mm-5103 mm2135 mm1630 mm-G-ClassVSEletre
Mercedes-Benz G-Class ElectricMercedes-Benz G-Class Electric imageRs. 3.1 CrOnwards
4.51
-1164 Nm-SUV8250 mm620 L4863 mm2187 mm1983 mm6.8 metresG-ClassVSG-Class Electric
BMW XMBMW XM imageRs. 2.55 CrOnwards
4.33
483 bhp650 NmAutomaticSUV6220 mm527 litres5110 mm2210 mm1755 mm6.25 metresG-ClassVSXM

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Expert Review

By: Ayush Arya
By: Ayush Arya
4.5
Performance
4
Safety
4.5
Design
4.5
Feature
4.5
Comfort

Pros

Refined Diesel EngineOff-Road CapabilityLuxurious InteriorUnmatched Road Presence

Cons

Cramped Second Row

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has never really been a rational purchase. It’s big, expensive, not particularly spacious, and yet, it continues to sit in a league of its own. That’s largely because the G-Wagon has always been more about character than common sense.

Under the hood sits a 3.0-litre straight-six diesel engine producing 367 hp and 750 Nm of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The numbers themselves are impressive, but more than that, it’s the way the power is delivered. There’s a sense of effortlessness to how the G450d moves. It doesn’t feel urgent or aggressive; it just gathers speed in a calm, controlled manner, which suits the nature of the car far better.

A 48V mild-hybrid system has also been added, though its role is subtle. It smoothens out the driving experience rather than dramatically altering efficiency or outright performance.

The G-Class continues with its signature boxy silhouette, flat panels, and upright stance.
The G-Class continues with its signature boxy silhouette, flat panels, and upright stance.

Design: Still the Same, and That’s the Point

Visually, very little has changed, and that’s entirely intentional. The G-Class continues with its signature boxy silhouette, flat panels, and upright stance. Minor updates like a revised grille, new alloy wheels, and refreshed bumpers are present, but they don’t alter the overall identity of the car.

And they don’t need to. Few vehicles have a design that has remained this consistent for this long while still feeling relevant. The G-Wagon is one of them, and the G450d carries that legacy forward without unnecessary experimentation.

The dashboard is dominated by two 12.3-inch displays, one for instrumentation and one for infotainment, running Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX system.
The dashboard is dominated by two 12.3-inch displays, one for instrumentation and one for infotainment, running Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX system.

Cabin Experience: High on Quality, Short on Space

Step inside, and the G450d feels every bit as premium as you’d expect. The cabin is lined with Nappa leather, and the overall fit and finish is solid, with the kind of material quality that reinforces its price tag.

The dashboard is dominated by two 12.3-inch displays, one for instrumentation and one for infotainment, running Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX system. The interface is intuitive, and importantly, the cabin hasn’t gone fully touch-dependent. Physical controls for basic functions are still present, which makes day-to-day usability easier.

Boot space stands at 640 litres, which is usable, though the high loading height can make it slightly inconvenient in everyday scenarios.
Boot space stands at 640 litres, which is usable, though the high loading height can make it slightly inconvenient in everyday scenarios.

The front seats are well-equipped, offering heating, ventilation, and massage functions. However, the rear seats don’t quite match up to expectations. Despite the SUV’s size, space in the second row feels tighter than it should, especially for taller passengers.

Boot space stands at 640 litres, which is usable, though the high loading height can make it slightly inconvenient in everyday scenarios.

Off-Road Capability: Still a Benchmark

What continues to set the G-Class apart is that its off-road credentials are entirely genuine. The G450d comes equipped with three locking differentials and a low-range gearbox, along with dedicated off-road driving modes. This isn’t just an SUV that looks capable; it has the hardware to back it up.

Even in a segment filled with luxury SUVs that lean heavily towards road use, the G-Wagon remains one of the few that can comfortably venture far beyond it.

The ride quality is composed on most surfaces, absorbing bumps reasonably well, though some vertical movement is noticeable, especially over uneven roads.
The ride quality is composed on most surfaces, absorbing bumps reasonably well, though some vertical movement is noticeable, especially over uneven roads.

On the Road: Better Than Expected

Driving the G450d is a reminder that this is still a ladder-frame SUV, but one that has been refined significantly over time.

The ride quality is composed on most surfaces, absorbing bumps reasonably well, though some vertical movement is noticeable, especially over uneven roads. It never feels unsettled, just slightly old-school in the way it handles imperfections.

The steering is light at low speeds, making it easier to manoeuvre in tight spaces, and gains enough weight at higher speeds to inspire confidence. Braking performance is also reassuring, with strong stopping power considering the vehicle’s size and weight.

Beyond the specifications and features, the G450d delivers something harder to quantify. It has presence. On the road, it stands out in a way few vehicles do.
Beyond the specifications and features, the G450d delivers something harder to quantify. It has presence. On the road, it stands out in a way few vehicles do.

The diesel engine plays an important role in shaping the driving experience. It delivers its performance in a relaxed, linear manner, which aligns well with how the G-Wagon is meant to be driven.

Beyond the specifications and features, the G450d delivers something harder to quantify. It has presence. On the road, it stands out in a way few vehicles do. It draws attention constantly, and that inevitably becomes a part of the ownership experience.

Verdict

At approximately 2.9 crore, the G450d is undeniably expensive, and from a purely practical standpoint, there are more spacious, more comfortable, and more feature-rich options available at a lower price.

But evaluating a G-Wagon purely on practicality misses the point. The G450d works because it retains everything that defines the G-Class, its design, its capability, and its sense of occasion, while packaging it in a form that feels more usable than the extremes at either end of the lineup.

It may not be the most exciting version, and it certainly isn’t the most cutting-edge, but it arguably comes closest to being the most well-rounded. And in the context of the G-Wagon, that might be exactly what some buyers are looking for.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Images

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Image 1
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Image 2
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Image 3
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Image 4
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Image 5
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Image 6

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Colours

Mercedes-Benz G-Class is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Obsidian Black Metallic
Selenite Grey Metallic
Rubellite Red
Polar White
Brilliant Blue Metallic
Dark Green
Obsidian black metallic

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Alternatives

Lexus LX

Lexus LX

2.82 - 3.12 Cr
G-ClassvsLX
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

3 Cr
G-ClassvsG-Class with EQ Power
Lotus Eletre

Lotus Eletre

2.55 - 2.99 Cr
G-ClassvsEletre
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

3.1 Cr
G-ClassvsG-Class Electric
BMW XM

BMW XM

2.55 Cr
G-ClassvsXM
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.28 - 2.63 Cr
G-ClassvsMaybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Related News

Mercedes-Benz and Tytan Technologies plan to develop G Wagon and Sprinter-based mobile drone defence vehicles.
Mercedes-Benz is turning its iconic G-Class into a drone hunter
12 Jun 2026
Kunal Khemu opted for a stealthy grey colour option for the Electric G-Class.
Bollywood Actor Kunal Khemu Buys Mercedes-Benz Electric G-Class
1 Jun 2026
Actor Karan Kundrra shared the image on his social media, posing with his new Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV
Actor Karan Kundrra brings home the Mercedes-Benz G-Class worth 2.55 crore
15 Aug 2025
The Mercedes G580 with EQ Technology is equipped with a substantial 116 kWh battery pack, providing an estimated range of 400 kilometers on a single charge.
Weak demand for Mercedes G580 EV spurs plans for smaller G-Class with hybrid powertrain
10 Jun 2025
The Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s is available in two variants: the G 450 d and the G 500.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class gets retro with Stronger Than The 1980s special edition. Check details
17 Apr 2025
View all
 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Related News

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Specifications and Features

Max Power362 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque750 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage8.47-10 kmpl
Engine2989 cc
Max Speed210 kmph
Fuel TypeDiesel
View all G-Class specs and features

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