The Mercedes-Benz G-Class remains a benchmark for luxury off-roading, combining its legendary boxy silhouette with state-of-the-art mild-hybrid technology and opulent interiors. As of 2026, the G-Wagon lineup in India has evolved to include refined diesel variants, high-performance petrol AMG models, and the groundbreaking all-electric version.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price in India

The price of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in India currently ranges from ₹2.55 Crore to ₹4.30 Crore (ex-showroom).

Variant Fuel Type Ex-Showroom Price G 400d Adventure Edition Diesel ₹ 2.55 Crore G 400d AMG Line Diesel ₹ 2.55 Crore G 450d AMG Line (Mild Hybrid) Diesel ₹ 2.90 Crore G 580 with EQ Technology Electric ₹ 3.10 Crore AMG G 63 (Mild Hybrid) Petrol ₹ 3.60 Crore AMG G 63 Collector's Edition Petrol ₹ 4.30 Crore

New Features for 2026 Models

The latest iterations of the G-Class bring substantial upgrades to performance and cabin technology, ensuring the vehicle stays ahead of its rivals.

1. Mild-Hybrid Powertrains

Both the G 450d and the AMG G 63 now feature a 48V mild-hybrid system. This Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) provides an additional 20 hp and 200 Nm of torque during acceleration, improving fuel efficiency and smoothing out the start-stop transitions.

2. Advanced MBUX Infotainment

For the first time, the G-Class features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system running the latest MBUX NTG7 software. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Augmented Reality (AR) for navigation, which overlays directions onto a live camera feed.

3. Enhanced Aerodynamics

To reduce wind noise at high speeds, Mercedes-Benz has subtly rounded the A-pillars and added a new spoiler lip on the roof. These changes, inspired by the electric G-Class, make the 2026 model the quietest G-Wagon to date.

4. Keyless-Go and Off-Road Cockpit

The inclusion of Keyless-Go allows for easier entry, while the new Off-Road Cockpit provides a "Transparent Bonnet" view. This uses cameras to show what is directly under the front of the vehicle, making it easier to navigate rocky terrain.

Performance and Specifications

The G-Class continues to utilise a robust ladder-frame chassis, three mechanical differential locks, and Low Range gear reduction.

AMG G 63: Powered by a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, it produces 577 hp and 850 Nm. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds with the optional AMG Performance Package.

Powered by a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, it produces 577 hp and 850 Nm. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds with the optional AMG Performance Package. G 450d: Replacing the older G 400d, this 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine delivers 367 hp and 750 Nm, offering a perfect balance of long-distance cruising and torque-heavy off-roading.

Replacing the older G 400d, this 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine delivers 367 hp and 750 Nm, offering a perfect balance of long-distance cruising and torque-heavy off-roading. Transmission: All models are equipped with the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission, tuned for rapid shifts and efficiency.

Interior and Customisation

The 2026 cabin is a masterclass in luxury, featuring Nappa leather, temperature-controlled cup holders, and a Burmester 3D Surround Sound system with Dolby Atmos. Through the Manufaktur program, buyers can choose from over 30 unique upholstery colours and 29 exterior paint finishes, ensuring no two G-Wagons are identical.

Market Rivals

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class competes in the ultra-luxury SUV segment against Lexus LX, Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power, Lotus Eletre, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric, BMW XM, Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS, Lexus LM and Lotus Emeya. While rivals may offer more car-like handling, the G-Class remains the preferred choice for those seeking unmatched road presence and legendary durability.