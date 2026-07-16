Mercedes-Benz G-Class Key Specs
- Engine2989 cc
- Mileage8.47-10 kmpl
- Power362 bhp
- FuelDiesel
- Boot Space640 litres
- Max Torque750 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class remains a benchmark for luxury off-roading, combining its legendary boxy silhouette with state-of-the-art mild-hybrid technology and opulent interiors. As of 2026, the G-Wagon lineup in India has evolved to include refined diesel variants, high-performance petrol AMG models, and the groundbreaking all-electric version.
The price of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in India currently ranges from ₹2.55 Crore to ₹4.30 Crore (ex-showroom).
|Variant
|Fuel Type
|Ex-Showroom Price
|G 400d Adventure Edition
|Diesel
|₹2.55 Crore
|G 400d AMG Line
|Diesel
|₹2.55 Crore
|G 450d AMG Line (Mild Hybrid)
|Diesel
|₹2.90 Crore
|G 580 with EQ Technology
|Electric
|₹3.10 Crore
|AMG G 63 (Mild Hybrid)
|Petrol
|₹3.60 Crore
|AMG G 63 Collector's Edition
|Petrol
|₹4.30 Crore
The latest iterations of the G-Class bring substantial upgrades to performance and cabin technology, ensuring the vehicle stays ahead of its rivals.
Both the G 450d and the AMG G 63 now feature a 48V mild-hybrid system. This Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) provides an additional 20 hp and 200 Nm of torque during acceleration, improving fuel efficiency and smoothing out the start-stop transitions.
For the first time, the G-Class features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system running the latest MBUX NTG7 software. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Augmented Reality (AR) for navigation, which overlays directions onto a live camera feed.
To reduce wind noise at high speeds, Mercedes-Benz has subtly rounded the A-pillars and added a new spoiler lip on the roof. These changes, inspired by the electric G-Class, make the 2026 model the quietest G-Wagon to date.
The inclusion of Keyless-Go allows for easier entry, while the new Off-Road Cockpit provides a "Transparent Bonnet" view. This uses cameras to show what is directly under the front of the vehicle, making it easier to navigate rocky terrain.
The G-Class continues to utilise a robust ladder-frame chassis, three mechanical differential locks, and Low Range gear reduction.
The 2026 cabin is a masterclass in luxury, featuring Nappa leather, temperature-controlled cup holders, and a Burmester 3D Surround Sound system with Dolby Atmos. Through the Manufaktur program, buyers can choose from over 30 unique upholstery colours and 29 exterior paint finishes, ensuring no two G-Wagons are identical.
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class competes in the ultra-luxury SUV segment against Lexus LX, Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power, Lotus Eletre, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric, BMW XM, Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS, Lexus LM and Lotus Emeya. While rivals may offer more car-like handling, the G-Class remains the preferred choice for those seeking unmatched road presence and legendary durability.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class
|Rs. 2.9 CrOnwards
|-
|362 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|-
|640 L
|4825 mm
|2187 mm
|1973 mm
|6.6 metres
|Lexus LX
|Rs. 2.82 CrOnwards
|304 bhp
|700 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|10
|205 mm
|174 litres
|5100 mm
|1990 mm
|1895 mm
|5.9 metres
|G-ClassVSLX
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
|Rs. 3 CrOnwards
|587 bhp
|1164 Nm
|-
|SUV
|9
|250 mm
|620 litres
|4863 mm
|2187 mm
|1983 mm
|-
|G-ClassVSG-Class with EQ Power
|Lotus Eletre
|Rs. 2.55 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|8
|187 mm
|-
|5103 mm
|2135 mm
|1630 mm
|-
|G-ClassVSEletre
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric
|Rs. 3.1 CrOnwards
|-
|1164 Nm
|-
|SUV
|8
|250 mm
|620 L
|4863 mm
|2187 mm
|1983 mm
|6.8 metres
|G-ClassVSG-Class Electric
|BMW XM
|Rs. 2.55 CrOnwards
|483 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|220 mm
|527 litres
|5110 mm
|2210 mm
|1755 mm
|6.25 metres
|G-ClassVSXM
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has never really been a rational purchase. It’s big, expensive, not particularly spacious, and yet, it continues to sit in a league of its own. That’s largely because the G-Wagon has always been more about character than common sense.
Under the hood sits a 3.0-litre straight-six diesel engine producing 367 hp and 750 Nm of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The numbers themselves are impressive, but more than that, it’s the way the power is delivered. There’s a sense of effortlessness to how the G450d moves. It doesn’t feel urgent or aggressive; it just gathers speed in a calm, controlled manner, which suits the nature of the car far better.
A 48V mild-hybrid system has also been added, though its role is subtle. It smoothens out the driving experience rather than dramatically altering efficiency or outright performance.
Visually, very little has changed, and that’s entirely intentional. The G-Class continues with its signature boxy silhouette, flat panels, and upright stance. Minor updates like a revised grille, new alloy wheels, and refreshed bumpers are present, but they don’t alter the overall identity of the car.
And they don’t need to. Few vehicles have a design that has remained this consistent for this long while still feeling relevant. The G-Wagon is one of them, and the G450d carries that legacy forward without unnecessary experimentation.
Step inside, and the G450d feels every bit as premium as you’d expect. The cabin is lined with Nappa leather, and the overall fit and finish is solid, with the kind of material quality that reinforces its price tag.
The dashboard is dominated by two 12.3-inch displays, one for instrumentation and one for infotainment, running Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX system. The interface is intuitive, and importantly, the cabin hasn’t gone fully touch-dependent. Physical controls for basic functions are still present, which makes day-to-day usability easier.
The front seats are well-equipped, offering heating, ventilation, and massage functions. However, the rear seats don’t quite match up to expectations. Despite the SUV’s size, space in the second row feels tighter than it should, especially for taller passengers.
Boot space stands at 640 litres, which is usable, though the high loading height can make it slightly inconvenient in everyday scenarios.
What continues to set the G-Class apart is that its off-road credentials are entirely genuine. The G450d comes equipped with three locking differentials and a low-range gearbox, along with dedicated off-road driving modes. This isn’t just an SUV that looks capable; it has the hardware to back it up.
Even in a segment filled with luxury SUVs that lean heavily towards road use, the G-Wagon remains one of the few that can comfortably venture far beyond it.
Driving the G450d is a reminder that this is still a ladder-frame SUV, but one that has been refined significantly over time.
The ride quality is composed on most surfaces, absorbing bumps reasonably well, though some vertical movement is noticeable, especially over uneven roads. It never feels unsettled, just slightly old-school in the way it handles imperfections.
The steering is light at low speeds, making it easier to manoeuvre in tight spaces, and gains enough weight at higher speeds to inspire confidence. Braking performance is also reassuring, with strong stopping power considering the vehicle’s size and weight.
The diesel engine plays an important role in shaping the driving experience. It delivers its performance in a relaxed, linear manner, which aligns well with how the G-Wagon is meant to be driven.
Beyond the specifications and features, the G450d delivers something harder to quantify. It has presence. On the road, it stands out in a way few vehicles do. It draws attention constantly, and that inevitably becomes a part of the ownership experience.
At approximately ₹2.9 crore, the G450d is undeniably expensive, and from a purely practical standpoint, there are more spacious, more comfortable, and more feature-rich options available at a lower price.
But evaluating a G-Wagon purely on practicality misses the point. The G450d works because it retains everything that defines the G-Class, its design, its capability, and its sense of occasion, while packaging it in a form that feels more usable than the extremes at either end of the lineup.
It may not be the most exciting version, and it certainly isn’t the most cutting-edge, but it arguably comes closest to being the most well-rounded. And in the context of the G-Wagon, that might be exactly what some buyers are looking for.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|362 bhp
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|750 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|8.47-10 kmpl
|Engine
|2989 cc
|Max Speed
|210 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
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