Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Adventure Edition

4 out of 5
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7
4 out of 5
2.98 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Key Specs
Engine2925 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all G-Class specs and features

G-Class Adventure Edition Latest Updates

G-Class is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of G-Class Adventure Edition (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.98 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: OM656 Turbocharged I6
  • Max Torque: 700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 100 litres
  • BootSpace: 480 litres
    • ...Read More

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Adventure Edition Price

    Adventure Edition
    ₹2.98 Crore*On-Road Price
    2925 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,55,00,000
    RTO
    32,41,500
    Insurance
    10,14,794
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,97,56,794
    EMI@6,39,590/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Adventure Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    OM656 Turbocharged I6
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6.4 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Max Speed
    210 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.8 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    265 / 60 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Trailing-Link, Rigid Axle with Coil Springs
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Double Wishbone with Coil Springs
    Rear Tyres
    265 / 60 R18
    Ground Clearance
    241 mm
    Length
    4817 mm
    Wheelbase
    2890 mm
    Height
    1969 mm
    Width
    1931 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    480 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    100 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Auto Steering
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Analogue
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Silver
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Body Coloured
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    With Key
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    12.3 inch
    Display
    LCD Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Centre & Both Axles
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    3rd Row Seats Type
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
    Interior Colours
    Macchiato Beige / Black, Nut Brown / Black, Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Adventure Edition EMI
    EMI5,75,631 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,67,81,114
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,67,81,114
    Interest Amount
    77,56,722
    Payable Amount
    3,45,37,836

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class other Variants

    G 400 d AMG Line
    ₹2.98 Crore*On-Road Price
    2925 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,55,00,000
    RTO
    32,41,500
    Insurance
    10,14,794
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,97,56,794
    EMI@6,39,590/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Alternatives

    Land Rover Range Rover

    Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 SE Vogue Diesel LWB

    2.11 - 4.38 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    G-Class vs Range Rover
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

    2.43 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    G-Class vs Maybach GLS

    Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details