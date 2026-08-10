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MERCEDES-BENZ GLA

₹51.8 - 55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Mercedes-Benz GLA remains a premier choice in the luxury compact SUV segment, blending athletic performance with a sophisticated digital experience. As of 2026, the GLA lineup in India continues to offer a versatile range of variants designed for both city commutes and long-distance travel.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Price in India

The current pricing for the Mercedes-Benz GLA reflects its position as a high-value entry into the luxury SUV market. Below are the estimated ex-showroom and on-road prices for the 2026 models:

VariantEx-Showroom PriceEstimated On-Road Price (Delhi)
GLA 200 51.80 Lakh 56.19 Lakh
GLA 220d 4MATIC 53.00 Lakh 60.91 Lakh
GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line 55.00 Lakh 62.50 Lakh+

Note: Prices are subject to change and vary by city due to RTO and insurance costs.

Performance and Specifications

The 2026 GLA offers two refined engine options tailored for efficiency and power.

  • Petrol Engine (GLA 200): A 1.3-litre turbocharged unit delivering 161 bhp and 270 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).
  • Diesel Engine (GLA 220d): A 2.0-litre engine producing 188 bhp and a substantial 400 Nm of torque. This variant is available with the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system and an 8-speed DCT.

Key Performance Stats:

  • Mileage: 17.4 kmpl (Petrol) to 18.9 kmpl (Diesel).
  • Acceleration: The diesel variant reaches 0-100 kmph in just 7.5 seconds.
  • Top Speed: Approximately 210–219 kmph.

Exterior Styling and Dimensions

The 2026 design emphasizes an upright, assertive SUV stance rather than the coupe-like profile of earlier generations.

  • Aggressive Face: Revised grille with chrome accents and adaptive LED headlamps.
  • Wheel Options: R18 or R19 alloy wheels depending on the trim.
  • Dimensions: Length of 4412 mm and a generous wheelbase of 2729 mm for improved cabin space.
  • Boot Capacity: 425 to 435 litres, expandable with 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats.

Interior Luxury and Technology

The cabin is a showcase of modern luxury, featuring high-quality materials like open-pore wood trims and leather upholstery.

  • MBUX Infotainment: The latest generation software supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
  • Digital Displays: Dual 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and central infotainment.
  • Comfort Features: Dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, and 14-way adjustable power front seats with memory function.
  • Connectivity: High-speed wireless charging and multiple Type-C ports.

Safety and Driver Assistance

Mercedes-Benz prioritizes occupant protection with a comprehensive safety suite.

  • Airbags: 7 airbags standard across the range, including knee airbags.
  • Parking Aids: 360-degree camera and Active Parking Assist.
  • Braking & Stability: ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Hill Hold Assist.
  • Advanced Tech: Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Active Brake Assist.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1332 - 1950 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.4-18.9 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    161 - 188 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    435 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    270 - 400 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All GLA SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz GLA Videos

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Mercedes-Benz GLA Variants

Mercedes-Benz GLA price starts at ₹ 51.8 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLA comes in 3 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLA's top variant is 220d 4MATIC AMG Line.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
3 Variants Available
GLA 200
₹51.8 Lakhs*
1332 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GLA 220d 4MATIC
₹53 Lakhs*
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line
₹55 Lakhs*
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mercedes-Benz GLA Latest Updates

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Mercedes-Benz GLA comparison with similar Cars

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Mercedes-Benz GLA Images

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Mercedes-Benz GLA Image 6

Mercedes-Benz GLA Colours

Mercedes-Benz GLA is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Mountain Grey
Iridium Silver
Polar White
Cosmos Black
Spectral Blue
Mountain grey

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Mercedes-Benz GLA Specifications and Features

Max Power161-188 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque270-400 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage18.9 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1332-1950 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
View all GLA specs and features

Mercedes-Benz GLA Mileage

Mercedes-Benz GLA in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz GLA's petrol variant is 17.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 comes with a litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
200
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
17.4 kmpl

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