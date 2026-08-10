Mercedes-Benz GLA Key Specs
- Engine1332 - 1950 cc
- Mileage17.4-18.9 kmpl
- Power161 - 188 bhp
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Boot Space435 litres
- Max Torque270 - 400 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
The Mercedes-Benz GLA remains a premier choice in the luxury compact SUV segment, blending athletic performance with a sophisticated digital experience. As of 2026, the GLA lineup in India continues to offer a versatile range of variants designed for both city commutes and long-distance travel.
The current pricing for the Mercedes-Benz GLA reflects its position as a high-value entry into the luxury SUV market. Below are the estimated ex-showroom and on-road prices for the 2026 models:
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Estimated On-Road Price (Delhi)
|GLA 200
|₹51.80 Lakh
|₹56.19 Lakh
|GLA 220d 4MATIC
|₹53.00 Lakh
|₹60.91 Lakh
|GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line
|₹55.00 Lakh
|₹62.50 Lakh+
Note: Prices are subject to change and vary by city due to RTO and insurance costs.
The 2026 GLA offers two refined engine options tailored for efficiency and power.
Key Performance Stats:
The 2026 design emphasizes an upright, assertive SUV stance rather than the coupe-like profile of earlier generations.
The cabin is a showcase of modern luxury, featuring high-quality materials like open-pore wood trims and leather upholstery.
Mercedes-Benz prioritizes occupant protection with a comprehensive safety suite.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mercedes-Benz GLA
|Rs. 51.8 LakhsOnwards
|-
|188 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|7
|-
|435 litres
|4436 mm
|2020 mm
|1611 mm
|6 metres
|BMW X1
|Rs. 50.9 LakhsOnwards
|147 bhp
|360 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|476 litres
|4500 mm
|1845 mm
|1630 mm
|-
|GLAVSX1
|Audi Q3
|Rs. 43.67 LakhsOnwards
|-
|192 bhp
|320 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|355 litres
|4482 mm
|1849 mm
|1607 mm
|5.5 metres
|GLAVSQ3
|Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
|Rs. 49 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|320 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|176 mm
|652 litres
|4539 mm
|1859 mm
|1656 mm
|-
|GLAVSTiguan R-Line
|Audi Q3 Sportback
|Rs. 53.55 LakhsOnwards
|193 bhp
|320 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|-
|-
|530 litres
|4518 mm
|1843 mm
|1558 mm
|5.5 metres
|GLAVSQ3 Sportback
|BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
|Rs. 46.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|154 bhp
|230 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|430 litres
|4546 mm
|1800 mm
|1445 mm
|-
|GLAVS2 Series Gran Coupe
|BMW iX1 LWB
|Rs. 49 LakhsOnwards
|204 bhp
|250 Nm
|-
|SUV
|8
|-
|490 litres
|4616 mm
|-
|-
|-
|GLAVSiX1 LWB
Mercedes-Benz GLA is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|161-188 bhp
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|270-400 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1332-1950 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
Mercedes-Benz GLA in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz GLA's petrol variant is 17.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 comes with a litres fuel tank.
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