The Mercedes-Benz GLA remains a premier choice in the luxury compact SUV segment, blending athletic performance with a sophisticated digital experience. As of 2026, the GLA lineup in India continues to offer a versatile range of variants designed for both city commutes and long-distance travel.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Price in India

The current pricing for the Mercedes-Benz GLA reflects its position as a high-value entry into the luxury SUV market. Below are the estimated ex-showroom and on-road prices for the 2026 models:

Variant Ex-Showroom Price Estimated On-Road Price (Delhi) GLA 200 ₹ 51.80 Lakh ₹ 56.19 Lakh GLA 220d 4MATIC ₹ 53.00 Lakh ₹ 60.91 Lakh GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line ₹ 55.00 Lakh ₹ 62.50 Lakh+

Note: Prices are subject to change and vary by city due to RTO and insurance costs.

Performance and Specifications

The 2026 GLA offers two refined engine options tailored for efficiency and power.

Petrol Engine (GLA 200): A 1.3-litre turbocharged unit delivering 161 bhp and 270 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

A 1.3-litre turbocharged unit delivering 161 bhp and 270 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). Diesel Engine (GLA 220d): A 2.0-litre engine producing 188 bhp and a substantial 400 Nm of torque. This variant is available with the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system and an 8-speed DCT.

Key Performance Stats:

Mileage: 17.4 kmpl (Petrol) to 18.9 kmpl (Diesel).

17.4 kmpl (Petrol) to 18.9 kmpl (Diesel). Acceleration: The diesel variant reaches 0-100 kmph in just 7.5 seconds.

The diesel variant reaches 0-100 kmph in just 7.5 seconds. Top Speed: Approximately 210–219 kmph.

Exterior Styling and Dimensions

The 2026 design emphasizes an upright, assertive SUV stance rather than the coupe-like profile of earlier generations.

Aggressive Face: Revised grille with chrome accents and adaptive LED headlamps.

Revised grille with chrome accents and adaptive LED headlamps. Wheel Options: R18 or R19 alloy wheels depending on the trim.

R18 or R19 alloy wheels depending on the trim. Dimensions: Length of 4412 mm and a generous wheelbase of 2729 mm for improved cabin space.

Length of 4412 mm and a generous wheelbase of 2729 mm for improved cabin space. Boot Capacity: 425 to 435 litres, expandable with 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats.

Interior Luxury and Technology

The cabin is a showcase of modern luxury, featuring high-quality materials like open-pore wood trims and leather upholstery.

MBUX Infotainment: The latest generation software supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The latest generation software supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Digital Displays: Dual 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and central infotainment.

Dual 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and central infotainment. Comfort Features: Dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, and 14-way adjustable power front seats with memory function.

Dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, and 14-way adjustable power front seats with memory function. Connectivity: High-speed wireless charging and multiple Type-C ports.

Safety and Driver Assistance

Mercedes-Benz prioritizes occupant protection with a comprehensive safety suite.